Gun violence: Shooting-related incidents in the LA area this week

By City News Service Inc.
 4 days ago
In addition to a previously reported shooting in Alhambra, the following gun violence happened this week in the Los Angeles area.

Three detained after shooting in Arleta involving police

Three people have been detained in a shooting involving police officers Saturday in Arleta, authorities said.

No one was struck by gunfire. An officer suffered a minor hand injury from a fall during the incident, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Officers were conducting a stolen vehicle investigation in the area of Hoyt Street and Canterbury Avenue at about 3 a.m. when saw three people on the sidewalk on Hoyt Street, police said.

A man in the trio turned toward the officers and allegedly pointed what police said appeared to be a handgun in their direction. An officer shot at the man and all three people ran.

A large perimeter was established, and a SWAT team and K-9 unit responded to assist in a search of the area.

All three people were later located, with two of the individuals suffering K-9 bites. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have not located a handgun. No further information was immediately available.

Suspect sought in Hollywood road-rage shooting

Authorities Thursday continued their efforts to find a man who shot and wounded a woman during an apparent road-rage dispute in Hollywood.

The crime occurred about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 8100 block of Sunset Boulevard, and the woman was hospitalized in stable condition, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to police, the woman was riding in a pickup truck driven by her husband, and the suspect cut them off in traffic and then fired a shot at their vehicle.

The woman’s husband drove to a Chevron station and ExtraMile convenience store a short distance away and sought help. The woman was treated at the scene, and was then taken to a hospital.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s with dark hair and a mustache, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, according to police. His vehicle was described as a gray Honda SUV, police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

Authorities identify teenager killed in Palmdale shooting

A 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Palmdale was identified Friday as a young driver who struck a mother who was pushing her child in a stroller in 2021.

Deputies sent to the 38600 block of 11th Street East on a shots-fired call about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday found the victim in a driveway suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Kristopher Baca of Palmdale died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported.

According to various media reports, Baca was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Venice on Aug. 6, 2021, near Speedway and Galleon streets. Video from the crash showed a car striking a woman who was pushing an 8-month-old child in a stroller. The mother was thrown over the hood of the car.

Both she and the child survived.

The motorist who struck them kept driving but was chased down by onlookers. He was 15 at the time, but police said he was under the influence of drugs.

The case gained some attention when prosecutors sought only a short sentence for the teen — who was already on probation — at a juvenile probation camp.

The woman who was struck told Fox11 Friday she was saddened by the news of his death.

“The universe delivered the justice we weren’t given in court, but a much harsher punishment than he’d have been dealt in a court of law,” the woman said.

Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Long Beach police arrest attempted murder suspect

Authorities on Thursday said an arrest has been made in connection with a Dec. 20 shooting of a man in Long Beach.

Officers dispatched on Dec. 20, about 1:05 a.m., to a shots fired call in the 2800 block of Seventh Street located a man with a gunshot wounds to the lower body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“Through the preliminary investigation, officers learned a male adult suspect shot the victim, then ran way from the area,” according to a news statement.

Police said gang detectives gather evidence over the subsequent weeks and generated leads to identity a suspect.

Detectives located Erick Bryant Jr., 35, about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Gladys Avenue, where he was detained and arrested.

A search warrant at Bryant’s home turned up a firearm and several rounds of ammunition.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, felony possession of a firearm and felony possession of ammunition. His bail was set at $1 million.

