Related
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Idaho senator’s bill would make ballot initiatives tougher
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho lawmaker has introduced legislation that would ask voters to change the state’s constitution to make it harder to get initiatives on the ballot. Republican Sen. Doug Okuniewicz introduced the joint resolution Wednesday in the Senate State Affairs Committee. If approved, it would...
Some Jan. 6th rioters gain sympathy for cause in red states
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Trennis Evans III joined the mob in the 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, climbing through a broken window and tossing back a swig of whiskey in a congressional conference room. On Wednesday, Evans was at the South Dakota Capitol, urging lawmakers to support a...
