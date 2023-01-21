How to watch Saturday Night Live season 48 with Aubrey Plaza, free live stream of episode 10 tonight, cast, monologue (1/21)

Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Daily Show’ with Leslie Jones: How to watch and where to stream
Following Trevor Noah’s recent departure, The Daily Show is set to return to Comedy Central with a lineup of temporary hosts starting Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 11/10c. According to USA Today, the lineup of hosts are as follows:. Week of Jan. 17: Leslie Jones. Week of Jan. 23: Wanda...
Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler Have a Hilarious Parks and Recreation Reunion on SNL
Watch: Aubrey Plaza Describes Hit Series White Lotus S2 in 3 Words. Leslie Knope and April Ludgate are together again!. While hosting NBC's Saturday Night Live for the first time, The White Lotus' Aubrey Plaza delighted fans further by having a surprise reunion with her Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler, a former SNL cast member.
Complex
Aubrey Plaza Takes It Back to Her NBC Page Days in ‘SNL’ Monologue
Saturday Night Live is back. The long-running sketch show returned to the airwaves this week for its first episode of 2023. This week’s broadcast featured first-time guest host, Aubrey Plaza, who kicked off the milestone gig with a customary monologue. The 38-year-old actress began her monologue saying she was voted the most famous person in Delaware, beating President Joe Biden. It then cut to a clip of the president himself admitting Plaza was more famous than him. “Aubrey, you’re the most famous person out of Delaware and there’s no question about it,” he said.
How to watch ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 season, with Zach Shallcross: Stream online for free
“The Bachelor” — the much-adored-long-running reality dating series — is back for its 27th season, and set to air on ABC every Monday night at 8 p.m. ET, beginning Jan. 23. The premiere episode will be two hours long, with subsequent episodes airing at the same time...
Is ‘Yellowstone’ Airing A New Episode Tonight? ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 9 Streaming Info
What should you stream while you wait for Yellowstone to return? Great question. If you have yet to watch Graham Yost’s sensational neo-Western Justified, well partner, you’re in for a treat. Available on Hulu, this critically acclaimed crime drama about a charismatic U.S. Marshal (the great Timothy Olyphant) who’s reassigned to his childhood home in rural Kentucky is as refreshing as a glass of top-shelf bourbon.
Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams
Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Jan. 20-22)
Our guide on what to watch this weekend, including That '90s Show, Night Court and Truth Be Told
What TV channel is Kansas City vs Jacksonville Jaguars today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch NFL playoffs online (1/21/2023)
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) hope they can carry more magic into this AFC divisional round matchup against Patrick Mahomes and his surging Kansas City team (14-3) in the 2023 NFL playoffs. This game should be a high-scoring affair. Kickoff is set for Saturday, January 21 at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
Aubrey Plaza Revealed What Went Down During Her "SNL" Audition, And It Sounds Very, VERY Weird
"I would just name celebrities and name what kind of tail they would have if they had a tail."
‘The Last of Us’ Season 1, Episode 2 live stream, actual release time and date, cast, trailer (1/22/2023)
The Last of Us, the highly-anticipated TV series based on a popular video game of the same name, airs episode 2 tonight, Sunday, January 22 on HBO Max at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. This week, the trailer released by HBO teases a look at how the daunting Cordyceps virus came into existence. For a sneak peek of the exciting season, check out the trailer video provided below.
KTVB
Aubrey Plaza's 'SNL' Monologue Includes Cameos From 'Parks & Rec' Co-Star Amy Poehler and President Biden!
A long time coming! After serving as an NBC page at 30 Rock, working for a year behind the scenes , and auditioning to be a cast member -- all nearly two decades ago -- Aubrey Plaza finally got a chance to host Saturday Night Live. The White Lotus star...
Whoopi Goldberg Warns Co-Hosts Not to Bother Her After Hours on ‘The View’: “There Is Life After the Gig”
Whoopi Goldberg is doubling down on her “old fashioned” phone habits as she advised her fellow View co-hosts against bothering her after work hours. The moderator, who revealed she doesn’t look at her phone, has no time for the current texting culture. The conversation was sparked by...
How to watch and stream ‘The Good Doctor’ for free online: Winter premiere is Monday
“The Good Doctor” Season 6 premieres Monday, Jan. 23 on ABC at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). The episode, titled “Quiet & Loud,” Shaun and Lea soon learn that their surprise pregnancy may also come with additional complications. Meanwhile, Doctors Park, Reznick and Allen treat a...
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ To End With Season 14 On CBS; Series Finale Date Set
One of CBS’ longest-running scripted shows, NCIS: Los Angeles, will be coming to an end after 322 episodes. Its current 14th season will be the show’s last, with the series finale set for May 14, airing on the network and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. The NCIS spinoff, starring LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell, is tied as the fifth longest-running CBS primetime scripted series ever, only behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds, both have since been revived, which...
ComicBook
Sharon Stone Breaks Silence On Surprise Saturday Night Live Cameo
Saturday Night Live returned last night for the show's first episode of 2023 and while there were some exciting announced guests — The White Lotus Star Aubrey Plaza hosted with Sam Smith as musical guest — there was an unannounced cameo that took viewers by surprise. Sharon Stone stunned audiences when she popped up during Sam Smith's performance of "Gloria" and now, Stone is herself breaking her silence on that stunning appearance.
‘South Park’ Gets Season 26 Premiere Date On Comedy Central
Comedy Central has set Wednesday, February 8, for the Season 26 premiere of South Park. Watch a teaser above. Co-created by Trey Park and Matt Stone, the Emmy- and Peabody-winning animated series also will roll out its new season on Comedy Central internationally throughout 2023. New episodes will be available to stream in HD on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com and the Comedy Central App post-premiere. Related Story 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming Related Story Jeff Ross Comedy Central Roast Will Be A Key In Supreme Court Hearing On Death Sentence Related Story Trey Parker And Matt Stone's Deep-Fake Studio Deep...
‘The Last Of Us’ Second Episode Up 22% From Debut Viewership On HBO
The Last of Us is gaining traction. In its second week, the series jumped 22% from its debut viewership, drawing 5.7M viewers on Sunday night. That’s about a million more than the audience that tuned in for the premiere episode last week, and it marks the largest week 2 audience growth for an HBO Original drama series in the history of the network. Since it debuted, the first episode has now tallied nearly four times its premiere night audience, currently tracking around 18M viewers. The video game adaptation had already set a record during its premiere night. The audience of 4.7M marked HBO’s...
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 2 Breaks Massive Records for HBO
After having the second largest series premiere in over a decade for HBO, the second episode of The Last of Us is now breaking some major records. Last night's second episode, "Infected", brought in 5.7 million viewers across HBO and linear telecasts on Sunday night, a number that is up 22 percent from the series debut last week, per Nielsen and first party data. This is the largest week 2 audience growth for an HBO Original drama series in network history. Additionally, the series premiere now has 18 million viewers, which is up nearly four times from its premiere night audience.
'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3: Everything We Know
More A-list actors are joining the Arconia crew.
Dancing On Ice fans brand show 'unwatchable' after all making same complaint
Dancing On Ice fans were furious after a continuing problem plagues the show.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0