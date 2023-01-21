Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Ranking Each Team's Best Fits for Head Coach
Everyone is speculating about head coaches for the five open spots in the NFL, so we're here to go over the best fits for each team with some honorable mentions.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles fans already stocking up on food for NFC championship parties, tailgates
HATBORO, Pa., (CBS) -- We're just four days away from the Eagles taking on the 49ers in the NFC championship game, and Birds fans are already stocking up on food from local gems for all those watch parties and tailgates.Our first stop was Lochel's Bakery in Hatboro, which is all decked out in green and silver in support of the Eagles."I think if they make it to the Super Bowl, that Super Bowl Sunday will be the biggest day, potentially, in our history," said Kathleen Lochel, co-owner of Lochel's Bakery. The bakery is preparing for a huge influx of customers picking...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
You could get paid $1,000 to watch the Super Bowl
Then Oddspedia has the dream offer for you. The sports odds website is looking for an “Official Novelty Bet Analyst” for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12 and will pay $200 per hour to kick your feet up, watch the game and collect relevant data. The lucky...
Matt Barnes captured on video spitting in man’s face at game
Matt Barnes was captured on video spitting in the face of another man during an incident on Sunday. Barnes attended Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The former NBA player got into a heated altercation with his fiancee’s ex-husband on... The post Matt Barnes captured on video spitting in man’s face at game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without one of their key contributors for at least two weeks. Bucks forward and fan favorite Bobby Portis sustained an MCL tear. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news of Portis’ injury Wednesday afternoon. “Milwaukee Bucks’ key F/C Bobby Portis has suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
How much do Bengals vs Kansas City NFL playoff tickets cost? Price soars for seats at AFC Championship Game
The Cincinnati Bengals are arguably the hottest team in the NFL playoffs, and should still be red-hot when they go into Kansas City as these teams meet in the 2023 AFC Championship Game. Are you looking to catch Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes in person? This 2023 NFL playoffs game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 29 from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
What TV channel is Houston vs UCF men’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (1/25/2023)
HOU -10 | UCF +10. • Check the latest sports betting offers, promo codes for this week’s games. What: The UCF Knights welcome the Houston Cougars in men’s college basketball. When: Wednesday, January 25 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. Where: Addition Financial Arena | Orlando, Florida. TV...
Oregon baseball pitcher Isaac Ayon expected to miss most of 2023 season
Oregon will be without its most experienced starting pitcher for most of the 2023 season. Isaac Ayon, who went 4-4 with a 5.67 ERA and had 80 strikeouts in 87.1 innings over a team-high 16 starts last season for the Ducks, suffered a right arm injury during the fall and is expected to miss an extended portion of the upcoming season.
