In honor of Black History Month, History Fort Lauderdale, celebrating 60 years of stewardship of our community’s past by making our heritage accessible and engaging to residents and visitors, will present “Reflections of Society,” a fine art exhibit featuring works for show and sale from Dillard Center for the Arts’ Advanced Placement (AP) students and instructors, from February 1 – 28. Curated by instructor Celestin Joseph, the soulful and meditative exhibit of photography, studio art, and sculpture expresses adolescent voices in art, history, heritage and community. A meet and greet with the artists will take place on Sunday, February 5, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the New River Inn Museum of History building on History Fort Lauderdale’s campus.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO