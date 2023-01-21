ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Channel 6000

Portland sees calm before next storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of dry weather is expected for western Oregon and Washington Wednesday. Morning fog will be slow to clear as an air stagnation advisory remains along the Willamette Valley. Afternoon sunshine will help warm temperatures back into the upper 40s. The mild conditions will last into Thursday.
PORTLAND, OR
kwknightlynews.com

Ice Storm Hits Clark County

In late December of 2022, a winter ice storm swept through the Portland Metropolitan area causing lots of damage to vehicles and private and public property. Snow mixed with freezing rain made it extremely difficult for citizens to get to work, drive to the store, or even get up their driveways. Many stores such as Starbucks locations ended up closing down due to the danger that would be implemented on workers trying to get to work, as well as the fact that there were no customers due to the road conditions. Mother nature dropped more than an inch of ice in Southwest Washington neighborhoods Many citizens chose to wait the ice out and did not leave their house until most of the ice had melted.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Channel 6000

Portland begins to dry, sunbreaks coming midweek

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After we saw a wintry mix start to our Saturday, we are about to really start drying out and staying dry in the Portland metro area. By Sunday afternoon, the light rain we could see early on will taper off. Sunday morning begins with patchy fog and the clouds will stick around throughout the rest of the afternoon, before we see some break in those clouds later in the day.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland weekend weather: Wet with a chance of snow

The Portland area is in for a wet weekend as a cold front pushes farther south than previously expected. Starting midmorning, up to a quarter of an inch of rain is forecasted for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The high is expected to be around 44 degrees before temperatures drop overnight bringing a chance of snow showers after 4 a.m. with the snow level at about 1,000 feet. Less than 1/2 inch of snow is expected.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Saturday morning’s surprise snow; some brief wintry fun

Well that was exciting! A bit of snow and ice pellets in the air this morning in the Portland/Vancouver metro area, and even sticking for a short time up in the West Hills. 11am view at Sylvan exit on U.S. 26 shows snow sticking to roads up at 800′.
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Sheriff: 'Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours'

SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to not drive overnight due to icy conditions. "Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours," MCSO said. "We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways."
MARION COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Multnomah County issues overnight cold weather advisory

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's forecasted temperature for Friday night is 32 degrees, prompting Multnomah County to issue a cold weather advisory. Multnomah County's 211info issued the cold weather advisory Friday morning, saying that while 'Severe Weather' levels aren't quite met, the nighttime temperature will be freezing for at least four hours.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
wilsonvillespokesman.com

Lanes temporarily closed at Southwest Wilsonville Road, Southwest Kinsman Road

Drivers should be aware of lane closures and a traffic signal shutdown Wednesday and Thursday at the intersection of Southwest Wilsonville Road and Southwest Kinsman Road. According to the city of Wilsonville, crews will be working to locate underground utilities to prepare for the future installation of a water pipeline as part of the Willamette Water Supply Program. From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, the signals will be shut off and several lanes will be closed including the east and west bound lanes on Southwest Wilsonville Road and the center lanes at Southwest Wilsonville Road and Southwest Kinsman Road.
WILSONVILLE, OR
canbyfirst.com

One Critically Injured in Serious Collision Near Eagle Creek

Two patients had to be extracted and one was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a devastating crash on Clackamas Highway 224 Friday evening. The January 20 crash occurred just south of the Goose Creek bridge, between Barton and Eagle Creek, near the Philip Foster Farm historic site.
EAGLE CREEK, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

We are the #1 news source in the PNW.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

