Wednesday in Portland: Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' infoEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Proposed tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26 million per yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday brings partial clearing after early fog, low clouds in Portland; high 49
If you liked Tuesday’s weather, you’ll get another helping Wednesday. Portland will see some patchy fog early in the day and then cloudy skies should clear to mostly sunny by the afternoon. The National Weather Service says high pressure over the region is keeping us dry and bringing...
Portland sees calm before next storm
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of dry weather is expected for western Oregon and Washington Wednesday. Morning fog will be slow to clear as an air stagnation advisory remains along the Willamette Valley. Afternoon sunshine will help warm temperatures back into the upper 40s. The mild conditions will last into Thursday.
Winter isn’t finished yet; colder days return in final days of January
We all know January as been very mild. Temperatures are running several degrees above average; the official climate station at PDX hasn’t even dropped below 32 degrees! That mild weather continues through Friday and probably Saturday too, but then we see a change in the last 4 days of the month.
Ice Storm Hits Clark County
In late December of 2022, a winter ice storm swept through the Portland Metropolitan area causing lots of damage to vehicles and private and public property. Snow mixed with freezing rain made it extremely difficult for citizens to get to work, drive to the store, or even get up their driveways. Many stores such as Starbucks locations ended up closing down due to the danger that would be implemented on workers trying to get to work, as well as the fact that there were no customers due to the road conditions. Mother nature dropped more than an inch of ice in Southwest Washington neighborhoods Many citizens chose to wait the ice out and did not leave their house until most of the ice had melted.
Portland begins to dry, sunbreaks coming midweek
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After we saw a wintry mix start to our Saturday, we are about to really start drying out and staying dry in the Portland metro area. By Sunday afternoon, the light rain we could see early on will taper off. Sunday morning begins with patchy fog and the clouds will stick around throughout the rest of the afternoon, before we see some break in those clouds later in the day.
Saturday snow graces Portland metro area
A flash of wintry weather has moved its way into Portland, resulting in snow falling across the metro area.
Portland weekend weather: Wet with a chance of snow
The Portland area is in for a wet weekend as a cold front pushes farther south than previously expected. Starting midmorning, up to a quarter of an inch of rain is forecasted for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The high is expected to be around 44 degrees before temperatures drop overnight bringing a chance of snow showers after 4 a.m. with the snow level at about 1,000 feet. Less than 1/2 inch of snow is expected.
Saturday morning’s surprise snow; some brief wintry fun
Well that was exciting! A bit of snow and ice pellets in the air this morning in the Portland/Vancouver metro area, and even sticking for a short time up in the West Hills. 11am view at Sylvan exit on U.S. 26 shows snow sticking to roads up at 800′.
Massive sinkhole swallows up chunk of Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area
A sinkhole 20 feet wide and 15 feet deep has formed at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area in the northwest corner of the park’s sand dune.
U.S. 30 cleared for 2-way travel between Astoria, Clatskanie after late fall landslide closed travel lanes
Oregon Department of Transportation crews have cleared enough rock and debris to open a second lane on U.S. 30 about 20 miles east of Astoria where a late November landslide blocked the road. The highway has been open for one-way travel with flaggers since early December. But by Friday, Jan....
Sheriff: 'Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours'
SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to not drive overnight due to icy conditions. "Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours," MCSO said. "We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways."
Multnomah County issues overnight cold weather advisory
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's forecasted temperature for Friday night is 32 degrees, prompting Multnomah County to issue a cold weather advisory. Multnomah County's 211info issued the cold weather advisory Friday morning, saying that while 'Severe Weather' levels aren't quite met, the nighttime temperature will be freezing for at least four hours.
‘Boom! Trailer blew up’: Portland residents share concerns
Residents in a North Portland neighborhood want action from city leaders after the explosion of a camper-trailer parked on a busy street corner in the early hours of Saturday.
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
Lanes temporarily closed at Southwest Wilsonville Road, Southwest Kinsman Road
Drivers should be aware of lane closures and a traffic signal shutdown Wednesday and Thursday at the intersection of Southwest Wilsonville Road and Southwest Kinsman Road. According to the city of Wilsonville, crews will be working to locate underground utilities to prepare for the future installation of a water pipeline as part of the Willamette Water Supply Program. From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, the signals will be shut off and several lanes will be closed including the east and west bound lanes on Southwest Wilsonville Road and the center lanes at Southwest Wilsonville Road and Southwest Kinsman Road.
49 Extraordinary Photos of What Oregon Life Was Like During World War II
His name was Al Monner and he never became a world-famous photographer (unlike his peers Ray Atkeson, Minor White, and Dorothea Lange). As far as Oregon is concerned though, I would argue that Monner gave us a priceless look into life during WWII. Born and raised in Portland and small...
600+ City of Portland employees prepare to strike
Over 600 employees with the City of Portland announced Tuesday that they will go on strike.
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion for sale at $3.5 million gets fast offer
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels was listed for sale on Jan. 8, and 11 days later an offer was accepted. The asking price: $3.5 million. Terry Sprague of LUXE Forbes Global Properties credits the...
One Critically Injured in Serious Collision Near Eagle Creek
Two patients had to be extracted and one was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a devastating crash on Clackamas Highway 224 Friday evening. The January 20 crash occurred just south of the Goose Creek bridge, between Barton and Eagle Creek, near the Philip Foster Farm historic site.
8 Must-Visit Portland Rooftop Bars | Top 8 Rooftop Bars in Portland, OR
Portland is a port city in the Pacific Northwest. It’s the largest city in the U.S. state of Oregon and the 26th most populated city in the United States. Our today’s subject is the city, the activities you can do there and of course Portland Rooftop Bars. The...
