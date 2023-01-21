ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall of Famer Ed Reed out as Bethune-Cookman football coach after negotiations fail

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed announced on Saturday that he will not coach at Bethune-Cookman University, 25 days after agreeing in principle to a contract and less than a week after he criticized working, training and playing conditions at the school.

Reed, 44, was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and a Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens. He took the job at the HBCU school in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Dec. 27, ESPN reported.

“After weeks of negotiations I’ve been informed that the University won’t be ratifying my contract and won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student-athletes, Reed tweeted. “I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the university, players, community and the fans. It’s extremely disappointing this won’t be happening.”

Reed was a two-time All-America selection at the University of Miami and was part of the Hurricanes’ national championship team during the 2001 season. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

He spoke to Bethune-Cookman players and their parents during a 15-minute goodbye, ESPN reported.

“We’ve been around here trying to change things,” Reed said. “My vision for change, probably moving too fast for a lot of people. I’m not withdrawing my name, as they said. They don’t want me here. They do not want me here because I tell the truth.”

Reed caused controversy on Jan. 15 during a profanity-laced video posted on Instagram that criticized the working, playing and training conditions at the university, WFTV reported.

Reed later apologized, stating on this his “language and tone were unacceptable as a father, coach and leader,” CBS Sports reported.

“My passion for our culture, betterment and bringing our foundation up got the best of me and I fell victim while engaging with antagonists on social media as well,” Reed said.

Reed apologized again on Saturday, according to ESPN.

“I’m a good man, not perfect,” Reed said. “We all make mistakes, and I apologized for mine.”

Reed was set to replace Terry Sims, who was fired after back-to-back 2-9 seasons as the Wildcats’ coach. He spent the last three seasons in a support-staff role at Miami and was a senior football adviser under Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal, ESPN reported.

