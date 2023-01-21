ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Crews worked hours after 2 vehicles crash on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A car and a semi tractor-trailer were involved in a crash on I-40 in West Knoxville Sunday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. Erland said the car reportedly hydroplaned while driving on the interstate and hit a semi tractor-trailer on I-40 East at Cedar Bluff Road. According to […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

THP: Morgan Co. wreck leaves one dead

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that one man was killed in a traffic accident Sunday afternoon in Morgan County. The THP reports that 20-year-old Kaleb Moore had been driving a 2001 Chevy Camaro east in the 6100 block of Knoxville Highway shortly after 2:30 pm when his car went off the right side of the road. Troopers reported that car struck a utility pole and rolled several times before colliding with a building and coming to a stop.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Arrest after chase across county lines

A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. Good Morning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

LCSO: Knoxville man arrested in Knox Co. after trying to drive away from deputies in Loudon Co.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said Monday a 25-year-old man was taken into custody after a chase that went into Knox County. They said deputies saw Jamal Allen Huley, from Knoxville, driving around 100 mph on I-75 in Loudon County and tried to pull him over. However, they said he continued trying to drive away from deputies and they started chasing him.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave crash

The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records. Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave …. The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville man facing 12 charges after chase in Loudon, Knox Counties

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. Jamal Allen Huley, 25, was charged with aggravated assault, failure to exercise due care, reckless driving, financial responsibility law, headlight on motor vehicle required, no drivers license, improper passing of vehicle, disregarding traffic control signals, reckless endangerment, speeding, driving on roadways laned for traffic and evading arrest.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Jan. 19, Knoxville Police Department officers seized 19 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, according to a media release. Officers reportedly stopped a rental car that was driving on I-75 South to Florida, and the drugs were seized during the stop. “That stop ultimately...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Woman recounts moments after suspected bank robber crashes motorcycle

CBBC Bank on Topside Road in Blount County, near the intersection with Pellissippi Parkway, was robbed Tuesday afternoon, according to Emily Assenmacher, spokeswoman for the City of Alcoa. Woman recounts moments after suspected bank robber …. CBBC Bank on Topside Road in Blount County, near the intersection with Pellissippi Parkway,...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need

McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says. A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40 Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Knoxville...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy