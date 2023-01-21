ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvsportsnow.com

Playing at WVU Would be a Dream for WV Native Eli Campbell, Just Not a Lifelong One

This West Virginia native may have a chance to live out a dream, even if it’s not one he’s been hoping for his whole life. High school football across the state of West Virginia doesn’t garner the respect it does in other states throughout the country, causing WVU to be forced to look in other areas for talent when recruiting. But that doesn’t mean the Mountaineers ignore their home state all together. And recently, one West Virginia kid Eli Campbell, an offensive lineman from Princeton, was fortunate enough to receive interest from WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

GBN Podcast: WVU football offseason update

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football needs to win, and it needs to win now. That was the overarching message from head coach Neal Brown during an offseason press conference Monday. During that press conference, Brown addressed changes to his offensive coaching staff, as well as the reasons why he...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Quick Hits: Neal Brown recaps 2022, looks ahead to 2023

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer football head coach Neal Brown gave his thoughts on how WVU performed in 2022, and looked ahead to the upcoming season on Monday. “We need to win now,” Brown said while speaking about the defense. “We need to have a winning season.”. He...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Makes Another Confusing Decision

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown met with the press today and began by apologizing for last season. “2022 wasn’t good enough,” Brown said. “I’m proud of how the team finished, but that wasn’t good enough and that’s on me. I accept that. I’m going to shy away from it or try to sugarcoat it, it just wasn’t good enough.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Looking ahead to WVU baseball’s 2023 schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia University baseball players and coaches wake up Monday morning, just 25 days will separate them from Opening Day of the 2023 regular season. As is customary, West Virginia will begin the season on the road, and won’t play at home until 19 days...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

West Virginia completes weekend sweep

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 3-ranked West Virginia University rifle team defeated No. 10 Akron University, 4743-4695, on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. “We’re pleased with another good match today,” coach Jon Hammond said. “Many members of the team made some good adjustments from yesterday and were able to put in really solid performances.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU drops tight fight with No. 7 Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball is back to the drawing board after falling to No. 7 Texas 69-61 at the WVU Coliseum. The contest was tight as neither team led the game by more than single digits throughout the contest. Familiar issues for WVU came to the top, however, as the Longhorns pulled away late after capitalizing on Mountaineer turnovers and defensive miscues.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Quick Hits: Huggins recaps “frustrating” loss

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A sold-out WVU Coliseum crowd was sent home disappointed after the Mountaineers fell to 7th-ranked Texas in a physical, and at times sloppy, battle. Bob Huggins was frustrated after the loss, which came on the heels of the team’s first Big 12 win of the season. Here’s what the coach had to say.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2025 F EJ Walker in Attendance for West Virginia-Texas Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — 2025 recruit EJ Walker is currently on his second unofficial visit to West Virginia, in attendance for the game against Texas. Walker talked with new WVU assistant DerMarr Johnson for majority of the pregame festivities. Walker was offered by WVU’s staff during his first visit. WVU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU alum joins Red Sox organization as minor league coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A former West Virginia baseball player has joined the coaching ranks in one of the most well-known organizations in Major League Baseball. Chase Illig, a former Mountaineer catcher, announced Saturday that he has joined the Boston Red Sox organization as a coach in the club’s minor league system.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

PHS boys fall to Linsly, 74-57

PARKERSBURG — When Parkersburg boys basketball figures it out and turns in a complete game, opponents beware. Saturday afternoon at Memorial Fieldhouse, the Big Reds played a clean first half and played Linsly on even terms. The second half was a completely different story as the Cadets continued to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
wajr.com

Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. On Jan. 19, officers raided the home in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with Nolan...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Authorities searching for 16-year-old Philippi girl

PHILLIPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl from Barbour County. Cindy (Lucinda) Miller, of Philippi, was last seen Sunday evening getting into a white four-dour Chevrolet Cruze with Pennsylvania license plate LZV3385, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said. Miller had...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy