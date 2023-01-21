Read full article on original website
WBOY
WVU men’s hoops at Texas Tech: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia will look to get back in the win column on the road on Wednesday, as the Mountaineers make the long journey to Lubbock, Texas to take on Texas Tech. Here’s everything you need to know. WVU at Texas Tech men’s basketball game information...
wvsportsnow.com
Playing at WVU Would be a Dream for WV Native Eli Campbell, Just Not a Lifelong One
This West Virginia native may have a chance to live out a dream, even if it’s not one he’s been hoping for his whole life. High school football across the state of West Virginia doesn’t garner the respect it does in other states throughout the country, causing WVU to be forced to look in other areas for talent when recruiting. But that doesn’t mean the Mountaineers ignore their home state all together. And recently, one West Virginia kid Eli Campbell, an offensive lineman from Princeton, was fortunate enough to receive interest from WVU.
WBOY
GBN Podcast: WVU football offseason update
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football needs to win, and it needs to win now. That was the overarching message from head coach Neal Brown during an offseason press conference Monday. During that press conference, Brown addressed changes to his offensive coaching staff, as well as the reasons why he...
WBOY
Quick Hits: Neal Brown recaps 2022, looks ahead to 2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer football head coach Neal Brown gave his thoughts on how WVU performed in 2022, and looked ahead to the upcoming season on Monday. “We need to win now,” Brown said while speaking about the defense. “We need to have a winning season.”. He...
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Makes Another Confusing Decision
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown met with the press today and began by apologizing for last season. “2022 wasn’t good enough,” Brown said. “I’m proud of how the team finished, but that wasn’t good enough and that’s on me. I accept that. I’m going to shy away from it or try to sugarcoat it, it just wasn’t good enough.”
WBOY
Looking ahead to WVU baseball’s 2023 schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia University baseball players and coaches wake up Monday morning, just 25 days will separate them from Opening Day of the 2023 regular season. As is customary, West Virginia will begin the season on the road, and won’t play at home until 19 days...
WBOY
West Virginia completes weekend sweep
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 3-ranked West Virginia University rifle team defeated No. 10 Akron University, 4743-4695, on Sunday in Akron, Ohio. “We’re pleased with another good match today,” coach Jon Hammond said. “Many members of the team made some good adjustments from yesterday and were able to put in really solid performances.”
WBOY
WVU drops tight fight with No. 7 Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball is back to the drawing board after falling to No. 7 Texas 69-61 at the WVU Coliseum. The contest was tight as neither team led the game by more than single digits throughout the contest. Familiar issues for WVU came to the top, however, as the Longhorns pulled away late after capitalizing on Mountaineer turnovers and defensive miscues.
WBOY
Quick Hits: Huggins recaps “frustrating” loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A sold-out WVU Coliseum crowd was sent home disappointed after the Mountaineers fell to 7th-ranked Texas in a physical, and at times sloppy, battle. Bob Huggins was frustrated after the loss, which came on the heels of the team’s first Big 12 win of the season. Here’s what the coach had to say.
wvsportsnow.com
2025 F EJ Walker in Attendance for West Virginia-Texas Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — 2025 recruit EJ Walker is currently on his second unofficial visit to West Virginia, in attendance for the game against Texas. Walker talked with new WVU assistant DerMarr Johnson for majority of the pregame festivities. Walker was offered by WVU’s staff during his first visit. WVU...
WBOY
WVU alum joins Red Sox organization as minor league coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A former West Virginia baseball player has joined the coaching ranks in one of the most well-known organizations in Major League Baseball. Chase Illig, a former Mountaineer catcher, announced Saturday that he has joined the Boston Red Sox organization as a coach in the club’s minor league system.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
PHS boys fall to Linsly, 74-57
PARKERSBURG — When Parkersburg boys basketball figures it out and turns in a complete game, opponents beware. Saturday afternoon at Memorial Fieldhouse, the Big Reds played a clean first half and played Linsly on even terms. The second half was a completely different story as the Cadets continued to...
Fayetteville man wins new motorcycle in sweepstakes giveaway
The Miley Legal Group made a big announcement for its motorcycle giveaway at RG's Almost Heaven Harley-Davidson on Jan. 21 at 1:30 p.m.
First West Virginia gun show of 2023 held in Morgantown
"Showmasters Gun Shows" held its first Morgantown gun show of the new year at the Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center over the Jan. 21 weekend.
North central West Virginia gas prices surpass national average
West Virginia's gas prices have followed the national average in trending back up, and in north central West Virginia, they've surpassed the national average.
Where to expect snow in West Virginia Friday
Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?
connect-bridgeport.com
BHS Grad, Church Leader, Decades-Long Volunteer on Election Front, Charlotte Davidson Soles, Passes
Charlotte Davidson Soles of Barrackville died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the home of her daughter and caregiver, Deborah Soles Shaver. She was born at the family home in Worthington, WV, on April 16, 1931, to Parker Alton and Helen (Davis) Davidson. After spending her childhood first in Worthington then...
Missing Harrison County man found
A man who was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 23, has been found, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.
wajr.com
Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. On Jan. 19, officers raided the home in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with Nolan...
WDTV
Authorities searching for 16-year-old Philippi girl
PHILLIPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl from Barbour County. Cindy (Lucinda) Miller, of Philippi, was last seen Sunday evening getting into a white four-dour Chevrolet Cruze with Pennsylvania license plate LZV3385, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said. Miller had...
