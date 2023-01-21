ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabrielle Union Stuns In A Prada Ensemble

By Sharde Gillam
 2 days ago

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty


Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to show off her effortless style recently when she donned a colorful designer look that we love!

The stunning actress took to the social media platform to show off her style when she rocked a fun Prasa dress that had us all swooning. For her look, the starlet donned a black, pink and green sequined dress strapless and long straight hem. The dress featured sparkling detailing throughout and included blocked colors at the waist.

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty


She paired the look with minimal jewelry and green pumps and rocked her hair in a sleek bun that showed off all sides of her gorgeous face and posed on the carpet alongside actress Octavia Spencer.

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty


The beauty also shared the fashionable look on her Instagram page, posting a photo set of herself as she served face and body and modeled the look to perfection ahead of the season three premiere of Truth Be Told.

“Its the support for me. I love that for us

Catch me and the talented @OctaviaSpencer every week in @TruthBeTold on @AppleTvPlus !” she captioned the photo set that included a photo of her and her hubby, Dwyane Wade. Check it out below.

She’s always fashion goals, right? And Gab’s millions of Instagram followers certainly agree as they flooded her IG comments with their stamps of approval. “Love this dress on you,” one follower wrote while another commented, “Love that for you!” while others simply left heart eye and fire emojis underneath the fashionable pic.

Beauties, what do you think about Gabriele’s fashionable slay? Did she nail it?

Gabrielle Union Shines In Loewe Dress

Gabrielle Union Is Modelesque In A $330 Kwame Adusei Maxi Dress

