NESN

Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors

Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Michael Porter Jr. (personal) out for Nuggets Sunday

The Denver Nuggets have ruled out Michael Porter Jr. (personal) for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Porter Jr. will miss tonight's game as he attends to a personal matter. Porter Jr. has averaged 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game so far this season.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Dennis Schroder Dedicates Win Over Grizzlies To Anton Walkes

During Friday night’s 122-121 thrilling win against the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder helped seal the victory after stealing the ball from Desmond Bane and finishing a three-point play in transition. The 29-year-old had an all-around effort in the Lakers’ nail-biting victory, scoring 19 points with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
Tri-City Herald

Celtics G Smart, C Williams leave injured against Raptors

Boston guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams both missed the second half of the Celtics' game at Toronto on Saturday because of injuries. Smart injured his right ankle in the final minute of the first half and had to be helped to the locker room. Williams stayed in the...
BOSTON, MA
WREG

Lakers rally to snap Grizzlies’ winning streak at 11 games

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lakers coach Darvin Ham had seen his squad on the wrong end of close losses for the past week. On Friday night, Ham saw his team’s mettle and resolve pay off. Dennis Schröder completed a three-point play with 7.6 seconds after a steal, and Los Angeles rallied past Memphis 122-121 to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Pistons' Isaiah Livers starting for Killian Hayes (shoulder) Monday

The Detroit Pistons will start Isaiah Livers in place of Killian Hayes (shoulder) for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. With Killian Hayes nursing an injury to his shooting shoulder, the Pistons will bring Livers into the starting five for the ninth time this season. Alec Burks should also see increased minutes in tonight's contest.
DETROIT, MI
FOX59

Okogie, Bridges lead short-handed Suns past Pacers 112-107

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Okogie had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Mikal Bridges added 22 points and the short-handed Phoenix Suns won their second straight game, beating the Indiana Pacers 112-107 on Saturday night. Indiana had a chance to tie on its final possession, but Buddy Hield missed a rushed 3-pointer with two seconds left. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Cody Martin (knee) out again Saturday for Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin is dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he's missed time recently. After enteirng the day with a doubtful tag, he has once again been ruled out of action. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Utah.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Anthony Lamb (foot) questionable for Warriors on Sunday

Golden State Warriors small forward Anthony Lamb (foot) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Lamb's status is currently in limbo after he experienced left foot soreness. Expect Jonathan Kuminga to see an increased role on Sunday if Lamb is ruled out. Lamb's current projection includes...
numberfire.com

LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist) ruled out for Hornets on Saturday

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ball is dealing with bilateral ankle and wrist soreness, which is why he entered the day with a doubtful tag. Now, he has said he will not play Saturday night in Atlanta. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. and Bryce McGowens to see more work at the point.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Timberwolves' Saturday game versus Rockets

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Saturday's contest against the Houston Rockets. Edwards will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with left hip soreness. In 37.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Edwards to score 45.0 FanDuel points. Edwards' Saturday projection includes 28.2 points, 5.4 rebounds,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Anthony Lamb a healthy scratch for Warriors on Sunday

Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Lamb entered the day with a questionable tag due to left foot soreness. While he has been medically cleared to take the floor, the team is going to deactivate him for Sunday's contest to preserve his two-way days.
numberfire.com

Indiana's Oshae Brissett playing second unit role on Saturday night

Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brisseett is not starting in Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Brissett will come off the bench after T.J. McConnell was inserted into Saturday's starting lineup. In 23.4 expected minutes, our models project Brissett to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Brissett's Saturday projection includes 10.0 points, 5.1...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Dean Wade (shoulder/ankle) available on Saturday with minutes restriction

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (shoulder/ankle) will play in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. According to head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Wade will be available with a 12-to-15 minute restriction. In a potential second unit role, numberFIre's models project Wade to score 10.6 FanDuel points. Wade's Saturday projection includes 4.6...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) questionable Tuesday night for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. James is dealing with left ankle soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Tuesday night's affair in the crosstown rivalry. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
LOS ANGELES, CA

