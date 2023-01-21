Read full article on original website
NESN
Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors
Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
Golden State Warriors Have Reportedly Made A Final Decision On James Wiseman
The Golden State Warriors could be parting ways with James Wiseman soon.
numberfire.com
Michael Porter Jr. (personal) out for Nuggets Sunday
The Denver Nuggets have ruled out Michael Porter Jr. (personal) for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Porter Jr. will miss tonight's game as he attends to a personal matter. Porter Jr. has averaged 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game so far this season.
Kevin McHale Explains The Difference Between Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, And Magic Johnson: "Larry And Magic Could Control The Game By Taking 10 Shots."
Kevin McHale once took a shot at Michael Jordan while appreciating Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.
Yardbarker
Dennis Schroder Dedicates Win Over Grizzlies To Anton Walkes
During Friday night’s 122-121 thrilling win against the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder helped seal the victory after stealing the ball from Desmond Bane and finishing a three-point play in transition. The 29-year-old had an all-around effort in the Lakers’ nail-biting victory, scoring 19 points with...
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
“He was the most dominant guy, nobody could guard him” - Tyronn Lue reminisces about playing with Shaquille O’Neal
Ty Lue remembers vividly what it was like to witness the dominance of Shaquille O'Neal
Tri-City Herald
Celtics G Smart, C Williams leave injured against Raptors
Boston guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams both missed the second half of the Celtics' game at Toronto on Saturday because of injuries. Smart injured his right ankle in the final minute of the first half and had to be helped to the locker room. Williams stayed in the...
Lakers rally to snap Grizzlies’ winning streak at 11 games
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lakers coach Darvin Ham had seen his squad on the wrong end of close losses for the past week. On Friday night, Ham saw his team’s mettle and resolve pay off. Dennis Schröder completed a three-point play with 7.6 seconds after a steal, and Los Angeles rallied past Memphis 122-121 to […]
numberfire.com
Pistons' Isaiah Livers starting for Killian Hayes (shoulder) Monday
The Detroit Pistons will start Isaiah Livers in place of Killian Hayes (shoulder) for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. With Killian Hayes nursing an injury to his shooting shoulder, the Pistons will bring Livers into the starting five for the ninth time this season. Alec Burks should also see increased minutes in tonight's contest.
numberfire.com
76ers starting Tyrese Maxey for inactive James Harden (injury management) on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Sacramento Kings. Maxey will join Philadelphia's first unit after James Harden was given the night off for injury management purposes. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Maxey to score 27.8 FanDuel points. Maxey's Saturday projection includes 15.6...
Okogie, Bridges lead short-handed Suns past Pacers 112-107
PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Okogie had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Mikal Bridges added 22 points and the short-handed Phoenix Suns won their second straight game, beating the Indiana Pacers 112-107 on Saturday night. Indiana had a chance to tie on its final possession, but Buddy Hield missed a rushed 3-pointer with two seconds left. […]
numberfire.com
Cody Martin (knee) out again Saturday for Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Martin is dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he's missed time recently. After enteirng the day with a doubtful tag, he has once again been ruled out of action. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Utah.
numberfire.com
Anthony Lamb (foot) questionable for Warriors on Sunday
Golden State Warriors small forward Anthony Lamb (foot) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Lamb's status is currently in limbo after he experienced left foot soreness. Expect Jonathan Kuminga to see an increased role on Sunday if Lamb is ruled out. Lamb's current projection includes...
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle, wrist) ruled out for Hornets on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Ball is dealing with bilateral ankle and wrist soreness, which is why he entered the day with a doubtful tag. Now, he has said he will not play Saturday night in Atlanta. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. and Bryce McGowens to see more work at the point.
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Timberwolves' Saturday game versus Rockets
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Saturday's contest against the Houston Rockets. Edwards will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with left hip soreness. In 37.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Edwards to score 45.0 FanDuel points. Edwards' Saturday projection includes 28.2 points, 5.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Anthony Lamb a healthy scratch for Warriors on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Lamb entered the day with a questionable tag due to left foot soreness. While he has been medically cleared to take the floor, the team is going to deactivate him for Sunday's contest to preserve his two-way days.
numberfire.com
Indiana's Oshae Brissett playing second unit role on Saturday night
Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brisseett is not starting in Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Brissett will come off the bench after T.J. McConnell was inserted into Saturday's starting lineup. In 23.4 expected minutes, our models project Brissett to score 20.3 FanDuel points. Brissett's Saturday projection includes 10.0 points, 5.1...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Dean Wade (shoulder/ankle) available on Saturday with minutes restriction
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (shoulder/ankle) will play in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. According to head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, Wade will be available with a 12-to-15 minute restriction. In a potential second unit role, numberFIre's models project Wade to score 10.6 FanDuel points. Wade's Saturday projection includes 4.6...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) questionable Tuesday night for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. James is dealing with left ankle soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Tuesday night's affair in the crosstown rivalry. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
