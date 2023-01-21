Pastor Tim Sanders, 53 passed into eternal life with Jesus on January 21, 2023. He gave his life to Christ when he was 15 years old, and the Lord called and gifted him with the burden to preach the Gospel. He was given the precious congregation of Faith Baptist Church, Marianna, to teach and guide in 2000 where he remained as Pastor for 23 years. Many were saved and grew in faith and the knowledge of the Lord under his loving ministry.

MARIANNA, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO