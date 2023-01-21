Read full article on original website
Local animal shelter in need of more supplies and volunteers
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Animal Shelter officials are calling on the community for a helping hand. They need donations like towels and linens. Officials said they can go through hundreds of them pretty quickly. They are also asking for chew toys, treats, and canned dog food. If you have some free time […]
Locals take the plunge for cancer research
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Even though the day consisted of a few showers, many people decided to really get wet for a good cause. The Salty Goat held their 7th annual ‘Polar Plunge’ fundraiser Saturday afternoon, where around 50 brave souls of all ages came to the beach to submerge themselves in the Gulf of […]
Local woman supports her hometown from afar
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last week, a severe storm generated a tornado swept through the city of Selma, Alabama leaving the town unrecognizable, and also claiming the lives of six people. Though the community remains in dismay, one Panama City woman, born and raised in Selma, generated an idea that will give back to […]
There’s a Fun New Attraction Coming to Panama City Beach, FL
Some fun news for folks here in Kentucky and Indiana who like to vacation in the Florida Panhandle. One of the more popular destinations, Panama City Beach, will soon be home to a brand new, family fun attraction. BigShots Golf is coming to PCB!. In case you're not familiar with...
fosterfollynews.net
Longtime Wausau Residents Rogers Family Donates ‘Rogers Square’ to Town of Wausau, Florida
At a recent meeting of the Wausau Town Council representatives of the heirs of D. A. “Buster” and Mollie Rogers family made a gift of Rogers Square to the Town. The gift was made to be used for community activities that might include outdoor family reunions, fund raising activities, and use in inclement weather for committal services for the nearby Wausau Memorial Gardens.
wtvy.com
Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An uninvited guest dropped by a Geneva neighborhood Friday night. Surveillance photos show a black bear lurking at Ridgely Meyers home near Highway 52 and the Farm Center. Bears occasionally are spotted in south Alabama. Another was seen walking along a downtown street several years ago. Subscribe...
More than 20 South Walton homes damaged by storms
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some South Walton residents woke up Sunday morning to pieces of their roofs missing. South Walton firefighters and Walton County Emergency Management arrived on scene in the Driftwood Estates area to find more than 20 homes damaged by the overnight storms. Two of which sustained major roof damage, with the […]
WJHG-TV
Several Panama City homeowners hand the keys to their home over to the city
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s a bittersweet day for Linda York, she’s officially selling the house she’s owned since 2002. “This is the key that I am giving back to the city that they can bury on my property,” said York. York is selling her...
Chipley Bugle
Pastor Tin Sanders Obit
Pastor Tim Sanders, 53 passed into eternal life with Jesus on January 21, 2023. He gave his life to Christ when he was 15 years old, and the Lord called and gifted him with the burden to preach the Gospel. He was given the precious congregation of Faith Baptist Church, Marianna, to teach and guide in 2000 where he remained as Pastor for 23 years. Many were saved and grew in faith and the knowledge of the Lord under his loving ministry.
mypanhandle.com
Local baptist church preparing for first major musical event
PANAMA CITY Fla, (WMBB)— A local church is hosting its first rehearsal for a major musical event produced by two well-known gospel music directors Monday. Panama City natives Paul Hunt and Michael Grady Sr., have sung gospel music for over 50 years. They decided they wanted to honor those...
First homeowners close with rebuild voluntary program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City officials are buying 21 properties in the 1800 block of Cincinnati and Lake Avenues for a little more than $3.9 million. All of them sit in an area that’s known for chronic flooding. “It was a constant every time it rained or a bad rainstorm, I’d call, and […]
WJHG-TV
More abuse charges for Panama City childcare worker
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More charges are being added on for a local childcare worker after an incident last year, according to Panama City Police Department. Last week, detectives charged Jessica C. Mills with aggravated abuse and cruelty towards a child after she allegedly caused a child severe bruising.
fosterfollynews.net
Part 1- Panama City Beach, Florida Mardi Gras Planned for Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4, 2023, in Pier Park
Join Real Florida Magazine for the Annual Panama City Beach Mardi Gras and Music Festival on February 3 & 4, 2023 in Pier Park on beautiful Panama City Beach, Florida, as seen in Part 1 of these photos from the 2019 event on Saturday, March 2, 2019, by Paul Goulding Photography.
wdhn.com
Slocomb family asks public for help in finding missing loved one
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — Selena Copes and her parents’ minds have been wandering for the last week as Savannah Copes — Selena’s twin sister went missing from their home. “We just think positive we don’t really want to think negative or anything or get nervous,” Copes said.
Horse Power Pavilion bistro opens, but battle with county continues
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County code compliance officers have been at war with Freeport’s Horse Power Pavilion for about five years. The owner opened the doors to a new bistro this weekend, but that has opened a new round of county actions. Horse Power Pavilion Owner Kate Holland’s dream has come true and her […]
holmescounty.news
Commissioners choose FDOT road projects
The Holmes County Board of County Commissioners chose projects for Small County Road Assistance Program (SCRAP) and Small County Outreach Program (SCOP) when they met in regular session Jan. 17. County engineers give recommendations to the board on which roads are best suited for the funding applications, and the board...
wtvy.com
4WARN Weather Day issued for January 25
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for Wednesday, January 25. The chance for severe weather is expected between the hours of 4 a.m. to 8 a.m., with impacts to the southern part of the area in southern Covington, Geneva, and Houston counties and southward.
Young child critically injured in Jackson Co. car wreck
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 26-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child were involved in a car wreck in Jackson County around 9:30 Saturday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a sedan was traveling south on State Road 71 north of Marianna when she failed to maintain control of her car. […]
Local man killed in Panama City Beach car crash
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 68-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after two vehicles collided on Back Beach Road late Saturday night. According to Panama City Beach police, a Smart ForTwo was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Panama City Beach Parkway with no headlights on. Police said the Smart car […]
wtvy.com
Missing person reported in Geneva County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office are asking for public assistance in locating a woman missing since Sunday. According to a post on the GCSO Facebook page, Savannah Copes was reported as missing on January 15. Copes, who left on her own, is said to suffer...
