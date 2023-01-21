Read full article on original website
In a resurfaced 2020 interview George Santos claimed he met Jeffrey Epstein, and entertained the idea that he could still be alive
In a podcast from 2020, George Santos entertained the conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, could still be alive.
Fox News weatherman claims group of ‘kids’ beat him on NYC subway
Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz on Sunday detailed an encounter on the New York City subway that left him with two black eyes, among other injuries. In a video posted to Instagram, Klotz claimed he was attacked by a group of teenagers on the New York City subway after watching a New York Giants game at a bar.
Spotify to cut 6% of workforce
(NewsNation) — Spotify has joined the ranks of tech companies laying off workers as 2023 begins. Spotify will cut roughly 6% of its workforce, which amounts to about 600 people. In a memo, CEO Daniel Elk took the blame for being overly ambitious, and the company has faced a post-pandemic slowdown.
