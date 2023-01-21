ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotify to cut 6% of workforce

(NewsNation) — Spotify has joined the ranks of tech companies laying off workers as 2023 begins. Spotify will cut roughly 6% of its workforce, which amounts to about 600 people. In a memo, CEO Daniel Elk took the blame for being overly ambitious, and the company has faced a post-pandemic slowdown.
