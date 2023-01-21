ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Salina Post

UPDATE: Royals acquire 2 pitchers from Twins for Taylor

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk and right-handed pitcher Steven Cruz from the Minnesota Twins for outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Sisk has been assigned to Triple-A Omaha and Cruz has been assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Kansas City’s Major...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Triston Casas open to extension talks with Red Sox

Triston Casas, viewed as a future cornerstone at first base in Boston, spoke to WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford this weekend and expressed an openness to discussing a long-term contract extension with the Red Sox. Alas, those talks have not actually gotten underway in any form …. “No. None whatsoever,” Casas...
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FanSided

Trey Mancini backs out of WBC for Chicago Cubs teammates

Trey Mancini was set to join Team Italy for the World Baseball Classic. His signing with the Chicago Cubs changed those plans. According to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, Mancini will forgo the World Baseball Classic this year. Instead, he feels it will be more beneficial to be around his new teammates and organization as he is looking to be more of a veteran presence in the clubhouse.
CHICAGO, IL
Royals Review

Royals trade Michael A. Taylor to the Twins for two pitchers

The Royals have traded outfielder Michael A. Taylor to the Minnesota Twins for two minor league pitchers according to several reports. The Royals receive 25-year-old left-hander Evan Sisk and right-handed pitcher Steven Cruz in return. Cruz is a 6’7’’ Dominican-born pitcher who features a fastball that can hit triple digits...
KANSAS CITY, MO
batterypower.com

Braves News: Owen Murphy, Braves Fest, more

While the Braves were shut out of Baseball America’s top 100 prospects for the first time ever, they do have a number of promising prospects in the lower levels of the season that certainly have the upside to make the list one day. Perhaps the closest of those is 2022 first round pick Owen Murphy, who was listed by Baseball America as one of 10 prospects most likely to crack the list this season. Murphy will be one of many prospects to keep an eye on in the lower levels this season.

