Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's Killer pleads guilty in brutal slaying case"Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
UPDATE: Royals acquire 2 pitchers from Twins for Taylor
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced tonight that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk and right-handed pitcher Steven Cruz from the Minnesota Twins for outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Sisk has been assigned to Triple-A Omaha and Cruz has been assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. Kansas City’s Major...
Triston Casas open to extension talks with Red Sox
Triston Casas, viewed as a future cornerstone at first base in Boston, spoke to WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford this weekend and expressed an openness to discussing a long-term contract extension with the Red Sox. Alas, those talks have not actually gotten underway in any form …. “No. None whatsoever,” Casas...
Predicting the Cubs 2023 Record
A look at our prediction for the Chicago Cubs record in 2023.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Trey Mancini backs out of WBC for Chicago Cubs teammates
Trey Mancini was set to join Team Italy for the World Baseball Classic. His signing with the Chicago Cubs changed those plans. According to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, Mancini will forgo the World Baseball Classic this year. Instead, he feels it will be more beneficial to be around his new teammates and organization as he is looking to be more of a veteran presence in the clubhouse.
Royals Review
Royals trade Michael A. Taylor to the Twins for two pitchers
The Royals have traded outfielder Michael A. Taylor to the Minnesota Twins for two minor league pitchers according to several reports. The Royals receive 25-year-old left-hander Evan Sisk and right-handed pitcher Steven Cruz in return. Cruz is a 6’7’’ Dominican-born pitcher who features a fastball that can hit triple digits...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Owen Murphy, Braves Fest, more
While the Braves were shut out of Baseball America’s top 100 prospects for the first time ever, they do have a number of promising prospects in the lower levels of the season that certainly have the upside to make the list one day. Perhaps the closest of those is 2022 first round pick Owen Murphy, who was listed by Baseball America as one of 10 prospects most likely to crack the list this season. Murphy will be one of many prospects to keep an eye on in the lower levels this season.
CBS News
New Cubs outfielder, first baseman Trey Mancini impressed with talent team has brought on
CHICAGO (CBS) -- New Cubs outfielder and first baseman Trey Mancini says he will skip paying for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic to concentrate on his new big-league team. The former Baltimore Oriole and Houston Astro is impressed with the talent the Cubs have acquired in the offseason...
