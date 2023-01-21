While the Braves were shut out of Baseball America’s top 100 prospects for the first time ever, they do have a number of promising prospects in the lower levels of the season that certainly have the upside to make the list one day. Perhaps the closest of those is 2022 first round pick Owen Murphy, who was listed by Baseball America as one of 10 prospects most likely to crack the list this season. Murphy will be one of many prospects to keep an eye on in the lower levels this season.

