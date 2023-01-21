ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas DMV rejects vegan license plate for ‘vulgar’ phrase

TEXAS (KXAN) — A Houston resident’s proposed license plate has been rejected by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, with the state agency saying the application included a “vulgar” phrase. Catie Cryar applied for a license plate that read “LVTOFU,” according to a release from People...
Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports

MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats.
List: Rejected Missouri vanity license plates

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The state of Missouri rejected nearly 500 vanity or personalized license plates in 2022. According to the state’s Department of Revenue, the plates were rejected on the grounds of being obscene or profane in RSMo 301.144.3 and 12 C.S.R 10-23.185. No personalized license plates...
Yo-Yo Ma plays music for whales off of Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON) — World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma traveled on a famous voyaging canoe and brought music to Native Hawaiian practitioners and researchers and students at the University of Hawaii’s Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology. The trip off of the Big Island aboard the Hokulea featured a musical performance...
