Texas DMV rejects vegan license plate for ‘vulgar’ phrase
TEXAS (KXAN) — A Houston resident’s proposed license plate has been rejected by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, with the state agency saying the application included a “vulgar” phrase. Catie Cryar applied for a license plate that read “LVTOFU,” according to a release from People...
7 dead as California mourns third mass killing in just 8 days
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural businesses in a Northern California community, marking the state’s third mass killing in eight days, including an attack at a dance hall that killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations. Officers...
Missouri and Illinois offers winter safety driving tips
Driving in the snow can be challenging, and this is the first time in 2023 you have a chance to give it a go.
Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports
MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats.
How California, Arizona and other states are trying to generate a whole new water supply
(The Hill) – Underground storage may be a key for Western states navigating water shortages and extreme weather. Aquifers under the ground have served as a reliable source of water for years. During rainy years, the aquifers would fill up naturally, helping areas get by in the dry years.
List: Rejected Missouri vanity license plates
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The state of Missouri rejected nearly 500 vanity or personalized license plates in 2022. According to the state’s Department of Revenue, the plates were rejected on the grounds of being obscene or profane in RSMo 301.144.3 and 12 C.S.R 10-23.185. No personalized license plates...
Gunman in Southern California shooting that killed 10, wounded 10 is dead
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — The hunt for a gunman who killed 10 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club ended Sunday when authorities found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people thwarted his attempt at a second shooting.
Illinois police looking for body taken with funeral home van
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois authorities are searching for a man’s remains after someone stole a van from a funeral home. The Rockford Register Star reports that someone took the van Saturday from a funeral home. The man’s body was inside. Rockford Police said the van was...
Hawaii surf contest The Eddie returns thanks to towering waves
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
Yo-Yo Ma plays music for whales off of Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON) — World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma traveled on a famous voyaging canoe and brought music to Native Hawaiian practitioners and researchers and students at the University of Hawaii’s Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology. The trip off of the Big Island aboard the Hokulea featured a musical performance...
Lawmakers seek to bar insurrectionists from holding office
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in a handful of states are trying to send a message two years after the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol: Those who engage in an attempted overthrow of the government shouldn’t be allowed to run it. New York, Connecticut and Virginia...
Biden acknowledges ‘White Lotus’ star is most famous person from Delaware in ‘SNL’ skit
President Biden made a surprise cameo in actress Aubrey Plaza’s “Saturday Night Live” opening monologue over the weekend, celebrating the “White Lotus” star’s Delaware roots. The first-time host started the show off with a joke about hailing from the same state as POTUS while...
Tensions ahead of vote on possible Manchester annexation
Tensions are rising ahead of an important vote by the St. Louis County Boundary Commission.
MoDOT, IDOT prepares for upcoming winter storm
Heavy and wet snow is coming to the St. Louis area, and it’s expected to make road conditions hazardous.
Missouri lawmakers urged to act fast on state worker pay raise
Missouri lawmakers are being asked to approve a pay boost for state workers as soon as possible because many departments are being forced to pay overtime due to 7,000 job openings across state government.
MoDOT argues unborn baby in fatal work zone was state worker
Lawyers representing the Missouri Department of Transportation want you to believe an unborn baby was working for the state during a fatal work zone crash, all in order to have a lawsuit dismissed.
Woman pleads guilty to stealing $1M scratch-off lottery prize from cousin: New York DA
MINEOLA, NY (WPIX) – A woman has pleaded guilty to claiming her cousin’s $1 million winnings from a scratch-off ticket, a New York district attorney announced Friday. Iris Amador Argueta of Houston, Texas, pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the second degree. The district attorney said the 34-year-old faces between a year and four months to four years in prison.
1 dead in crash at Riverview and Chambers in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A man died in a crash late Monday morning in north St. Louis while attempting to evade police. According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident started in north county just after 11:30 a.m. and ended inside the city.
Road crews prepare for winter weather
Crews on both sides of the river are getting ready to battle the winter storm and clear roadways as quickly as possible.
5-year-old will get to enroll in school after being denied admission
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Pattonville School District denied admission to a 5-year-old, whose family is desperately trying to enroll. Since October, the 5-year-old has been out of school for four months. The child’s mother and grandmother were beyond frustrated after the school district said no to letting the child in.
