Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Declares Donald Trump Is A 'Proven Loser' Who Won't 'Get The Nomination'

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is making it clear how he feels about former President Donald Trump. "Couple things: He's fading fast. He's a proven loser," the 52-year-old told Jake Tapper in an interview. "He cost us the House in '18, he cost us the White House in '20, he cost us the Senate again and again, and I think we all know that and I think we're moving past Trump. I really think that's the case."Ryan also believes the 76-year-old won't be on the ballot for the 2024 election. "I can't imagine him getting the nomination, frankly," he stated....
Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common

Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes

Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
Trump in new Michael Schmidt afterword: "What the f---?"

New York Times legal scoop machine Mike Schmidt has new nuggets from the Oval Office in a 12,000-word afterword for the paperback edition of his bestselling "Donald Trump v. The United States." The big picture: After retired four-star Marine general John Kelly became White House chief of staff in 2017,...
Trump White House Drafted Memo Calling for Staffers Who Didn't Believe Election Fraud to Be Fired

The news comes via a new report released by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots In the weeks after Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, his administration drafted a memo calling for anyone who didn't believe the election was fraudulent to be fired. The news comes via a new report released by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, which took the deposition of Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone. In Cipollone's deposition, which was released Friday, investigators mention a memo drafted...
Tensions with evangelicals threaten Trump White House bid

(The Hill) – Tensions between Donald Trump and evangelical leaders have spilled into public view, posing a potential threat to the former president’s election chances in 2024. In an interview earlier this week, Trump said evangelical leaders are showing “signs of disloyalty” because they have yet to endorse...
