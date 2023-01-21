Read full article on original website
Related
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Declares Donald Trump Is A 'Proven Loser' Who Won't 'Get The Nomination'
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is making it clear how he feels about former President Donald Trump. "Couple things: He's fading fast. He's a proven loser," the 52-year-old told Jake Tapper in an interview. "He cost us the House in '18, he cost us the White House in '20, he cost us the Senate again and again, and I think we all know that and I think we're moving past Trump. I really think that's the case."Ryan also believes the 76-year-old won't be on the ballot for the 2024 election. "I can't imagine him getting the nomination, frankly," he stated....
Jared Kushner got into 'knock-down, drag-out screaming matches' with Trump over 2020 election, new book claims
In, "The Fight of HIs Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House," New York Times bestselling author Chris Whipple recounts how Jared Kushner confronted his father-in-law Donald Trump over Trump's claims about the 2020 election.
Jared Kushner blocked Biden's access to COVID-19 planning in the final days of the Trump era, former aide says
Alyssa Farah Griffin told the Jan. 6 committee that Jared Kushner ruled that Biden's transition "absolutely not" be briefed on pandemic planning.
Democrat leadership leaves Adam Schiff hanging on call for intelligence assessment of Biden's classified docs
Democratic leadership in the House and Senate left colleague Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., hanging Monday as they remained silent on whether they supported his call for an intelligence assessment concerning the classified documents that were mishandled by President Joe Biden. "I don’t think we can exclude the possibility without knowing...
Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common
Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
Melania Trump And Ivanka Trump Reportedly ‘Competed’ While In The White House Because Ivanka Wanted To Be First Lady
According to New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt (who authored the 2020 book Donald Trump v. The United States), former White House chief of staff John Kelly often found himself mediating conflicts between Melania and Ivanka Trump as they competed for influence. The former advisor to the president/ First Daughter,...
Trump's Saudi Arabia Payments Could Become His Newest Legal Headache
Even if the business deals weren't illegal, there could be political fallout for the former president.
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
Hear former Obama adviser's caution to Biden amid classified documents issue
Former Obama adviser and CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer why he would advise President Joe Biden against staying quiet about the classified documents found at his home and private office and the related special counsel review.
White House aides were reportedly blindsided by AG Garland's appointment of a special counsel to investigate Biden
Biden's lawyers were adamant about sticking to the rules to avoid the political drama that enveloped Trump. Then Garland appointed a special counsel.
Biden's closest assistant, Ron Klain, is said to be leaving the White House shortly.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — According to a source familiar with Ron Klain's intentions, the White House chief of staff, who has served as President Joe Biden's top adviser for more than two years, is planning to depart his position in the coming weeks.
The company used by Putin to put 50,000 Russian mercenaries in Ukraine will be deemed a 'transnational criminal organization' by the US
The move will open up "additional avenues" to pursue the Wagner Group's global supply of cash and weapons, the White House said on Friday.
Trump in new Michael Schmidt afterword: "What the f---?"
New York Times legal scoop machine Mike Schmidt has new nuggets from the Oval Office in a 12,000-word afterword for the paperback edition of his bestselling "Donald Trump v. The United States." The big picture: After retired four-star Marine general John Kelly became White House chief of staff in 2017,...
Trump White House Drafted Memo Calling for Staffers Who Didn't Believe Election Fraud to Be Fired
The news comes via a new report released by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots In the weeks after Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, his administration drafted a memo calling for anyone who didn't believe the election was fraudulent to be fired. The news comes via a new report released by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, which took the deposition of Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone. In Cipollone's deposition, which was released Friday, investigators mention a memo drafted...
Tensions with evangelicals threaten Trump White House bid
(The Hill) – Tensions between Donald Trump and evangelical leaders have spilled into public view, posing a potential threat to the former president’s election chances in 2024. In an interview earlier this week, Trump said evangelical leaders are showing “signs of disloyalty” because they have yet to endorse...
Biden silent about special counsel investigation as more classified documents discovered
President Biden has been publicly silent about the special counsel’s investigation into his handling of classified material. NBC News’ Monica Alba reports on the White House facing intensifying criticism about a lack of transparency.Jan. 17, 2023.
CNN Anchor Goes After Republican On Biden, Trump Docs Controversies
The exchange comes after the DOJ uncovered classified documents from Biden’s home on Friday.
Ron Klain set to depart as Biden’s chief of staff
It comes as the administration enters a new phase of Biden’s presidency.
