WWE Makes Major Change To Bloodline Segment For RAW 30th Anniversary Show
WWE is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its flagship show Monday Night RAW next week. In honor of 30 years of the show being on the air, WWE has promised some massive segments and matches for the event. WWE has a lot planned for their big show, which will also serve as the go-home episode before the 2023 Royal Rumble event. That being said, since we’re still talking about WWE, anything can happen.
Hulk Hogan & Jimmy Hart Open WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Special
WWE is celebrating 30 years of Monday Night RAW tonight. Triple H and his team reportedly have huge surprises in store for the WWE Universe. One such surprise kicked off the show. “RAW is XXX” kicked off to the entrance music of Hulk Hogan. Jimmy Hart came out first. The...
Goldberg Blasted For Being Dangerous In The Ring
Goldberg established himself as a major force in WCW before he eventually made his way to WWE. Despite previously expressing remorse for not fully embracing professional wrestling earlier in his career, he has since made amends and returned to the ring six years ago as a part-time performer. He might have won a boatload of titles, but he was also responsible for a few injuries over the year, including that infamous Bret Hart concussion. That being said, Goldberg was still criticized for being a dangerous worker.
Kevin Owens Match Added To WWE SmackDown Next Week
Kevin Owens had one of the best stints of his entire career in WWE last year and plans to start this year on a high note. Moreover, before his huge clash for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship at the Royal Rumble, Owens has one last roadblock to tackle a day before the event.
Saraya Glams It Up In Skimpy Black Outfit
Saraya is one of the most tenured and brightest talents on the AEW women’s roster. She always aspired to make it big in the world of wrestling, coming from a pro wrestling family herself. Since rising from the ranks of a developmental talent to a veteran, Saraya has come a long way. Along with her amazing in-ring skills, Saraya is also a fashion icon, and she recently dropped a mesmerizing photo for her fans.
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Sassy Cockatoo Flat-Out Calls Mom a 'Psycho Karen'
Having a talking bird for a pet can be tons of fun, but it can also backfire in the most hilarious ways. Just take a look at this viral video from @pennythecockatoo, one very sassy bird. While having an innocent conversation with her mom, Penny just can't help but speak her mind!
Parrot's Cute Reaction to a Paper Towel Roll Is a Breath of Fresh Air
It's amazing what pets can find amusing to interact and play with and TikTok account holder @Lifewithbird93 has found a way to amuse their adorable Green Indian Ringneck Parrot, and it's with something most of us have in our kitchens right now. Just watch the following video to see what...
Cool Dachshund Who Rides a Scooter Is a Total Vibe
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. It’s not every day that you see something so insanely cool that you stop what you’re doing to capture the moment. But every once in a while, that moment comes, and you can’t help yourself. You stare. You take photos and videos. You just want to remember it forever.
WWE Signs The Steiner Brothers To Legends Contract
The Steiner Brothers dominated the world of tag team wrestling during the late eighties and early nineties. Scott and Rick Steiner captured tag team titles around the globe as well. It appears that their relationship with WWE has reached a new high. According to PW Insider, WWE has signed The...
Roman Reigns’ Cousin Was Brought In To Unexpectedly Face Shane McMahon After WWE Tryout
WWE likes to feature the Anoa’i Family on their television shows. This is obvious judging by the Bloodline’s current spot on the roster. The famous wrestling family’s lineage in sports entertainment goes back generations, and one family member had a chance to face a member of the McMahon, but he did not see that encounter coming at all.
Kurt Angle Joins D-Generation X During WWE RAW XXX
D-Generation X was one of the highlights of WWE during the Attitude Era. The stable was created by Shawn Michaels and Triple H and expanded to include Chyna, The New Age Outlaws, X-Pac, and others. Tonight, the group got a new member. The 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW...
Brock Lesnar Returns To Cost Bobby Lashley United States Title Match During WWE RAW XXX
Brock Lesnar picked up the win over Bobby Lashley despite being dominated for most part of the match at Crown Jewel. Tonight, The Beast made his surprise return to reignite the rivalry. Bobby Lashley took on defending champion Austin Theory for the United States Champion in the opening match of...
APA Reunites During WWE RAW XXX
The APA were a fearsome duo comprised of Bradshaw and Ron Simmons during the Attitude Era. The team was created after the duo agreed to offer “paid protection” to heel tag teams. The APA had their reunion during the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW tonight. JBL...
The Miz Says Stephanie McMahon ‘Did A Lot For The Company’ After WWE Exit
Stephanie McMahon had been part of WWE for several years and was always a constant source of inspiration for fans and pro wrestlers alike. After becoming a highlight during the Attitude Era thanks to her storyline, McMahon managed many backstage roles in WWE as well. McMahon resigned from her duties as co-CEO last week, shocking fans all over the world. Now it seems The Miz made it clear that he believes Stephanie McMahon did a lot for WWE following her exit.
Official Poster For WWE Elimination Chamber Leaks
The road to WrestleMania 39 will see a pit stop in Elimination Chamber. The premium live event will emanate from the Bell Centre in Montreal on February 18, 2023. This will be the first WWE premium live event in Montreal since Breaking Point 2009 and the first special in Canada since SummerSlam. Ticket demand was already quite high and the show is essentially a sellout.
Jenna Johnson Shares Sweet Photo of Husband Val Chmerkovskiy Snuggling with Their Baby Boy
The couple welcomed their first baby together, a son, on Jan. 10 Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are soaking up their first few weeks of parenthood. On Sunday, Johnson, 28, shared a heartwarming photo of her husband cuddling with their baby boy as the father-son pair nap together in a reclining chair. In the sweet shot, Chmerkovskiy, 36, holds his son against his chest as he keeps a blanket wrapped around his son. Johnson shared the snap on her Instagram Story, adding a white heart emoji. The Dancing with the...
Several WWE Superstars Couldn’t Make It For RAW 30th Anniversary
As a leading entertainment company, WWE is dedicated to delivering memorable experiences for its fans. With Triple H leading the Creative team, the company has undergone numerous changes and continues to push boundaries. However, it appears that several WWE Superstars who were initially contacted for the upcoming show will not be part of the show. You can check out some big spoilers for Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker here. Also, check out another spoiler about a special segment they have planned here.
WWE Forced To Call Audible During RAW XXX
WWE produced an action-packed edition of Monday Night RAW from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia tonight. The 30th anniversary edition of the red brand featured the return of The Undertaker among other notable moments. RAW is XXX featured a Steel Cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch as well....
The Undertaker’s First Remarks After Sharing The Ring With Bray Wyatt On WWE RAW XXX
The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition in 2020. The Phenom returned to WWE as The American Badass during the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW tonight. The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt shared the ring for the first time in years tonight on RAW. Taker sent LA Knight Bray Wyatt’s way for a Sister Abigail. He then approached Bray, whispered something in his ears, and left.
