Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's Killer pleads guilty in brutal slaying case"Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Related
Yardbarker
Darryl Sutter on Jakob Pelletier’s NHL debut: “What number is he?”
Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter shared his thoughts on the performance of rookie forward Jakob Pelletier in his NHL debut after Saturday’s 6–3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Asked about Pelletier’s first few National Hockey League shifts by TSN’s Salim Valji, Sutter didn’t exactly go to...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Blackhawks Could Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
At the time of this writing, the Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL by a country mile, as they sport a 36-5-4 record and are showing no signs of slowing down. After a truly remarkable start like this, they are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline. This is entirely understandable, as this could be the final years of them having Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci as their two top centers, so it is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for them. Due to this, one team that they should be aiming to do business with is the Chicago Blackhawks.
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
Ex-Coyotes’ Rick Tocchet named head coach of Vancouver Canucks
Bruce Boudreau has been fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, who are again on track to miss the playoffs with another underachieving season. The team announced the change Sunday, less than a week since president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said “major surgery” was needed to fix the Canucks, who have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years. Rick Tocchet was hired as Boudreau’s replacement for a Vancouver team that has lost 28 of 46 games this season.
NESN
Why Al Horford Ran Off Court After Celtics’ Win Over Raptors
Al Horford didn’t stick around on the court to bask in the moment after making the game-sealing play in the Celtics’ win Saturday night. Toronto had a chance to tie or win its matchup with Boston as it inbounded the ball with 3.8 seconds left trailing by two at Scotiabank Arena. After haphazardly crossing halfcourt, Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had his pocket picked by Horford, who stole the basketball right as the final buzzer sounded. But instead of celebrating with his Celtics teammates by the bench on the opposite end of the court, Horford ran down the tunnel and left the floor.
Yardbarker
The Cavs Should Trade For This Timberwolves Forward
The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the Cavs are running out of time to acquire an upgrade at small forward. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding who Cleveland could go after including Tim Hardaway Jr., Bojan Bogdanovic, and Milk Beasley. One player who would fit Cleveland's...
Legendary Basketball Announcer Dies
The National Basketball League lost one of the greatest announcers of all time on Saturday, January 21, 2023. According to Kerry Eggers, the biographer and friend of Bill Schonley, legendary broadcasting announcer Bill Schonely died at the age of 93.
Yardbarker
Vancouver Canucks officially fire Bruce Boudreau, hire Rick Tocchet
The Vancouver Canucks made the official announcement Sunday that Bruce Boudreau has been fired as head coach and Rick Tocchet has been hired to replace him. In addition to the Boudreau firing, assistant coach Brent Cull was let go as well. After Tocchet was officially hired, the Canucks announced that former NHL defensemen Adam Foote and Sergei Gonchar will be joining his coaching staff as an assistant coach and defensive development coach, respectively.
Sports World Furious With NHL Coach Firing On Sunday
The Vancouver Canucks have finally made a change that they've been wanting to make for the last several weeks. On Sunday afternoon, they officially announced the firing of head coach Bruce Boudreau and the ensuing hire of Rich Tocchet. It comes as the team has been an utter mess this season. ...
Yardbarker
Suns reportedly willing to trade first-round picks in attempt to compete
The Phoenix Suns are willing to trade first-round picks and take on salary long-term for "good players and winning acquisitions," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote in a Friday tweet. With the trade deadline coming up in just under a month, Phoenix may feel as though they have every reason to...
MacKinnon lifts Avalanche past Kraken 2-1 in SO
SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the only goal of the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 Saturday night for their season-high fifth straight win. Alex Newhook scored in regulation for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots. “You know, we’ve been playing pretty...
NHL
Flames play tribute video for Gaudreau in first game back in Calgary
Blue Jackets forward gets nice ovation from crowd during stoppage. Johnny Gaudreau was honored in his return to Calgary with a video and a standing ovation from the home crowd. It was a big welcome back for Johnny Hockey. The Calgary Flames played a touching tribute video for Johnny Gaudreau's...
Rick Tocchet era begins as Canucks host Blackhawks
The Vancouver Canucks finally turned the page. Vancouver’s home game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday marks the next chapter
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Return Home For Kings Matchup
Chicago returns to the United Center on a three-game winning streak as they take on Los Angeles. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks return to the United Center for a one-game homestand against the Los Angeles Kings (TICKETS). RECAP.
Watch: Tim Sinclair Introduces Blackhawks Lineup Over 'Sirius' on Bulls Night
The Blackhawks' starting lineup got the Bulls treatment on Sunday night.
Yardbarker
Serge Ibaka and the Milwaukee Bucks agree to part ways
Ibaka has not been with the Bucks for some time now due to supposed personal reasons. The 33-year-old Ibaka last played for Milwaukee on January 1st in the team’s 95-118 loss to the Washington Wizards. Ibaka arrived in Milwaukee in February 2022 via a four-team trade, and the big...
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two Seasons
The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the National Basketball League, with a record of 35-12, and currently riding a nine-game win streak. Sitting atop the Eastern Conference, four and a half games above the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics will be looking to extend their win streak to 10 games on Monday, January 23, 2023, against the 17-29 Orlando Magic.
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer says players have significant say in whether they can play or not
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has not played since January 11th due to a sore knee, leading many—both supporters and foes alike—to ask, "what is up with the Greek Freak?" Head coach Mike Budenholzer has been strumming the same tune about the exact nature of the injury, and...
The Chicago Bears Are Winning the Long Game by Three Touchdowns
The Bears are not back—they’re actually eliminated from the playoffs and have the first pick in the draft. But Rob, Patrick, and the Sports! podcast have returned with the NFL playoffs in full swing to discuss the tragedy of Damar Hamlin, what we misunderstand about football’s relationship to violence, the joy of watching aging men fail to be elite athletes, and more.
Comments / 0