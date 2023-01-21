At the time of this writing, the Boston Bruins are the best team in the NHL by a country mile, as they sport a 36-5-4 record and are showing no signs of slowing down. After a truly remarkable start like this, they are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline. This is entirely understandable, as this could be the final years of them having Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci as their two top centers, so it is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for them. Due to this, one team that they should be aiming to do business with is the Chicago Blackhawks.

