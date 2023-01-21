One reason Bob Huggins is a Hall of Fame coach is that his teams oftentimes take on his personality. And one reason the 1999-2000 Cincinnati Bearcats were so very good and so very likely to reach the Final Four before Kenyon Martin's injury was because a collection of old, young and new players came together to play the way their coach wanted them to play.

