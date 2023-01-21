ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

247Sports

Fresno State Transfer Portal Tracker: Window closes with 10 exits

The first of two NCAA Transfer Portal entry windows has closed. There are still exceptions for entries and new commitments still to come, but the time for portal exits has largely settled. BarkBoard.com reviews where Fresno State stands with new transfers, which players have left, and where those former Bulldogs will be playing in 2023.
FRESNO, CA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Hanford, January 22 High School 🏀 Game Notice

HANFORD, CA
allsportstucson.com

Audrey Jimenez earns silver medal in first senior-level experience at Henri Deglane in France

Sunnyside High School junior Audrey Jimenez’s first experience with international Senior-level competition was a successful one. Jimenez, a 2022 Junior World silver medalist and 2021 Junior World bronze-medal winner, earned her first Senior-level international medal on Saturday at Nice, France, in the 2023 Grand Prix de France Henri Deglane at Nice, France.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Media Man: One Coming, One Going at ABC 30

Kate Nemarich started last week at ABC 30 as a news reporter, she announced on Twitter. This will be Nemarich’s second on-air position. She arrives from WJHL-11, a CBS affiliate in Johnson City, Tennessee — part of the “Tri-Cities” market of Johnson City, Kingsport, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. That market is ranked 100th by population; Fresno is No. 55.
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

New Year, New Adventures on the Trails

Even though the weather has been wet, wetter, wettest … you can still enjoy all that the trails in Clovis and neighboring Fresno have to offer. Between the winter showers and gusts of wind, the air is fresh and clean, offering a stunning view of the foothills and Sierra; a refreshing reminder of why we love the Valley!
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Groups Come Together to Combat Rise in Local Hate Incidents

A neo-Nazi group scheduling a “meet and greet” in Fresno. Attacks on Asians and members of the LGBTQ+ community. A community’s opposition to renaming their valley to remove an ethnic slur. Hate has many faces and many variations, and a new group is determined to rally community...
FRESNO, CA
thelawnhomecare.com

How to Use Artificial Grass Installation in Fresno CA for Lawn Care

Having a well-maintained lawn is the key to having an attractive backyard. But taking the time and effort to treat, mow and manage a regular lawn can be a time-consuming task. Artificial grass installation in Fresno CA is a great option for homeowners who are looking for an easy-care solution that’s low maintenance, but still looks great. In this article, we’ll explore how to effectively utilize residential artificial grass for lawn care purposes.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Three teens stabbed after fight breaks out in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Three teens were taken to the hospital Monday after a fight led to a stabbing in Fresno. According to Fresno Police, officers were called to Woodrow and Chance after learning that a fight had broken out involving four teens, aged between 13-15 years old. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
legalexaminer.com

Motorcyclist Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver on Belmont Ave Suffers Major Injuries

A motorcyclist suffered severe injuries after being thrown from his bike in a weekend Fresno hit-and-run accident. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene Saturday afternoon shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Hughes Avenue near Mountain View Cemetery. reported on the tragic accident on...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Three Rivers, hammered by rain, awaits reopening of national parks

Nestled at the foot of Sequoia National Park, the town of Three Rivers is usually the first impression that travelers get of the beautiful park — and the last memory as they travel back through the foothills and into the Valley. This winter, however, visitors will take away memories...
THREE RIVERS, CA

