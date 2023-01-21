Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Discover Fresno's Buffet Scene: 8 Options to Check OutFresno, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Fresno State Transfer Portal Tracker: Window closes with 10 exits
The first of two NCAA Transfer Portal entry windows has closed. There are still exceptions for entries and new commitments still to come, but the time for portal exits has largely settled. BarkBoard.com reviews where Fresno State stands with new transfers, which players have left, and where those former Bulldogs will be playing in 2023.
Hanford, January 22 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Central East High School basketball team will have a game with Caruthers High School on January 21, 2023, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Fresno City College baseball honors Ron Scott at 33rd annual dinner
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno City College baseball season begins in less than one week. On Friday, the Rams host Cero Coso in the first game of a two-game series. On Saturday, roughly 1,000 people showed up at Valdez Hall in downtown Fresno to support the Rams in their annual dinner. Ron Scott was […]
allsportstucson.com
Audrey Jimenez earns silver medal in first senior-level experience at Henri Deglane in France
Sunnyside High School junior Audrey Jimenez’s first experience with international Senior-level competition was a successful one. Jimenez, a 2022 Junior World silver medalist and 2021 Junior World bronze-medal winner, earned her first Senior-level international medal on Saturday at Nice, France, in the 2023 Grand Prix de France Henri Deglane at Nice, France.
Fresno State Armenian Studies receives donation from estate trust
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Central Valley man keen on helping Armenian-decent students pursue their education provides funds to help the Armenian Studies Program at Fresno State. According to Fresno State, Ralph Shabazian never learned the Armenian language, but always had an interest in the history and culture of his people and was proud of […]
GV Wire
Media Man: One Coming, One Going at ABC 30
Kate Nemarich started last week at ABC 30 as a news reporter, she announced on Twitter. This will be Nemarich’s second on-air position. She arrives from WJHL-11, a CBS affiliate in Johnson City, Tennessee — part of the “Tri-Cities” market of Johnson City, Kingsport, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia. That market is ranked 100th by population; Fresno is No. 55.
kingsriverlife.com
New Year, New Adventures on the Trails
Even though the weather has been wet, wetter, wettest … you can still enjoy all that the trails in Clovis and neighboring Fresno have to offer. Between the winter showers and gusts of wind, the air is fresh and clean, offering a stunning view of the foothills and Sierra; a refreshing reminder of why we love the Valley!
Young open heart surgery survivor from Clovis shines on stage with country singer Lainey Wilson
A Clovis girl's dream came true when she met country music star Lainey Wilson during her concert at Visalia's Fox Theatre on January 14.
Fresno Police react to Monterey Park massacre
Fresno's Chief of Police, Paco Balderrama, says he and the members of his department are closely monitoring the situation.
GV Wire
Groups Come Together to Combat Rise in Local Hate Incidents
A neo-Nazi group scheduling a “meet and greet” in Fresno. Attacks on Asians and members of the LGBTQ+ community. A community’s opposition to renaming their valley to remove an ethnic slur. Hate has many faces and many variations, and a new group is determined to rally community...
Powerful storms cause dip on Mooney Boulevard in Visalia
In North Visalia, a dip on Mooney Boulevard north of Riggin Avenue had several people who take that route concerned for their vehicles.
thelawnhomecare.com
How to Use Artificial Grass Installation in Fresno CA for Lawn Care
Having a well-maintained lawn is the key to having an attractive backyard. But taking the time and effort to treat, mow and manage a regular lawn can be a time-consuming task. Artificial grass installation in Fresno CA is a great option for homeowners who are looking for an easy-care solution that’s low maintenance, but still looks great. In this article, we’ll explore how to effectively utilize residential artificial grass for lawn care purposes.
KMPH.com
Three teens stabbed after fight breaks out in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Three teens were taken to the hospital Monday after a fight led to a stabbing in Fresno. According to Fresno Police, officers were called to Woodrow and Chance after learning that a fight had broken out involving four teens, aged between 13-15 years old. Officers...
legalexaminer.com
Motorcyclist Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver on Belmont Ave Suffers Major Injuries
A motorcyclist suffered severe injuries after being thrown from his bike in a weekend Fresno hit-and-run accident. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene Saturday afternoon shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Hughes Avenue near Mountain View Cemetery. reported on the tragic accident on...
sjvsun.com
National Neo-Nazi group headed to Fresno in search of new members
A national Aryan White supremacist group is making a splash in Fresno at the end of the month. The Aryan Freedom Network has circulated a flier saying the group will hold a “meet and greet” on Jan. 28. The big picture: The flier does not include any details...
IDENTIFIED: Football game fight ends in homicide in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives have arrested a man for homicide after a fight at a football party on Saturday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that shortly before 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a home on the 2700 block of North […]
Sunnyside Deli now dealing with repeated break-ins: owner
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sunnyside Deli, the sole survivor of the Sunnyside strip mall fire that took place more than two weeks ago, continues to deal with break-ins as owners try to assess the damage. One of the owners of the Sunnyside Deli says thieves have been breaking into the restaurant almost every day since […]
Road reopens after water main break in west central Fresno
Brawley Avenue has reopened after a water main break flooded the road Saturday.
GV Wire
Aryan Group Says It’s Coming to Fresno. Police Are Aware of ‘Meet and Greet.’
A group called the Aryan Freedom Network says it will hold a “meet and greet” in Fresno on Saturday, Jan. 28. “Hate and fear, from anyone or any group, is unacceptable and criminal acts based upon hate and fear will not be tolerated in our city.“ — Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.
Hanford Sentinel
Three Rivers, hammered by rain, awaits reopening of national parks
Nestled at the foot of Sequoia National Park, the town of Three Rivers is usually the first impression that travelers get of the beautiful park — and the last memory as they travel back through the foothills and into the Valley. This winter, however, visitors will take away memories...
Comments / 0