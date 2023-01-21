As a mom, it was extremely important to me to raise my daughter to stand on her own two feet as an adult so that she will never be trapped in a bad relationship. I didn’t have that same concern with my sons. I absolutely do think moms often raise their kids with different expectations based on their own personal life experiences. I have seen the exact opposite as well, where a woman thinks it’s completely okay to rely on a man for everything. Relationships need more balance going forward, absolutely!!!!
Our mother made it clear that because we were girls we'd have to work harder. She taught us to hold our own & to always be our own person.
We should raise our children to be able to take care of themselves very well.Helping a romantic partner/family member with their needs may or may not be necessary and can be delegated.
Comments / 48