The best vitamin C moisturisers that won’t irritate sensitive skin

VITAMIN C can give dull skin a real boost ­ – but it can also cause irritation for some skin types.

I’ve tried three new vitamin C packed moisturisers that promise to boost glow without upsetting even the most sensitive skin . . .

Budget

Pacifica Glow Baby Vitaglow face lotion, £16 for 50ml, cultbeauty.co.uk:

This is quite a bit heavier than its “lotion” name suggests, and so a godsend for my seasonally dry skin but I’ll need something more breathable come summer.

It left my skin silky and smooth.

I noticed an added glow – but that was probably down to its dewy finish, although given the impressive ingredients list I could be wrong.

It features multiple forms of zingy vitamin C, moisture-restoring vitamin E, and plant-derived extracts like aloe vera and bisabolol.

The weighty, glass bottle adds a luxe feel.

Mid-range

Ole Henriksen C-Rush Brightening Double Crème, £37 for 50ml, boots.com:

love the original gel version of this day cream, but it’s not quite nourishing enough for the colder months so I was excited about this thicker version, which promises 24-hour hydration.

The buttery texture glides on and sits well under make-up.

Both are peach-tinted, which instantly counteracts any blue or purple tones such as under eyes, and instantly illuminates dull skin.

It’s super sheer, so for anything more than the school run, you’ll probably want make-up on top.

Smells great, but it is quite heavily fragranced, so if that’s something that irritates your skin, stay away.

Luxury

Murad Essential-C Firming Radiance Day Cream, £83 for 50ml, murad.co.uk:

Given the price, I was much more critical of this cream from the get-go – yet it still swept me off my feet (if skincare can do that).

The list of ingredients reads like the checklist for my full skincare routine with niacinamide, ascorbic acid, squalane and glycerin.

It’s rich but not oily, so my skin drank it up but there was just enough moisture left behind that I didn’t need to reapply during the day and it gave me the best brightening effect of the three.

Plus, it’s clinically proven to brighten skin in four weeks.

Pick of the week

THE Body Shop has relaunched its make-up offering and I predict some bestsellers.

With 40 shades of foundation, 20 of concealer and 20 of multi-tasking lip, cheek and eye colours, all less than £20 each, you can’t go wrong.

It’s vegan certified, packaging is more widely recyclable, and there are refillable options too.

Vitamin C Concealer, £16, is among my standouts.