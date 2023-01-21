Read full article on original website
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Vikings WR Heads to Steelers
Seven Minnesota Vikings players from the 2022 practice squad watched their contracts expire Monday as the franchise opted not to offer them ‘futures’ deals. Accordingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers swooped and snatched one Vikings player — wide receiver Dan Chisena. Joe Rutter from TribLIVE.com tweeted Monday, “Steelers have...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Breaking: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys will not be firing head coach Mike McCarthy on Sunday. Jerry Jones announced following his team's 19-12 loss to the 49ers that McCarthy will return as head coach. McCarthy has led the Cowboys to back-to-back 12-win seasons, though they flamed out in the playoffs back-to-back ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Vikings Should Say ‘Goodbye’ to Hometown Hero
After losing to the New York Giants just over a week ago, the Vikings entered their offseason. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah started by signing players to future contracts and parting ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. He is now in the stages of finding candidates for interviews for the vacant position.
Former Vikings QB Reignites Beef with Kirk Cousins
One quarterback in the NFL earns exactly $35 million per season, and that is Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings. Other quarterbacks, of course, earn more and less, but Cousins is the one NFLer to make an average of $35 million annually. So, when former Vikings quarterback Sage Rosenfels tweeted...
Vikings Short Timer Lands with Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Buffalo Bills last weekend in the AFC’s Divisional Playoff round, winning by a final score of 27-10 and punctuating Buffalo’s season with a whimper. From the end of last year’s Super Bowl until Sunday afternoon, the Bills were oddsmakers’ favorites to hoist a...
Vikings Should Say ‘No Thanks’ to 1 of Their Free Agents
Seventeen Vikings players enter free agency when the new league year starts on March 15, and their 2022 contracts expire. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah should keep some of them on the team while others should depart. Dalvin Tomlinson is one of the former. He is one of the most consistent...
9 Bold Predictions for the Vikings QB1 after Kirk Cousins
VikingsTerritory writers were asked to provide one bold prediction about the identity of the man who eventually takes over as Kirk Cousins’ heir apparent. The franchise lost to the New York Giants in Round 1 of playoffs, exiting the postseason tournament after winning the NFC North by a fancy margin. Accordingly, a change-filled offseason is afoot, and VikingsTerritory’s writers are analyzing the long-term future.
1 Blueprint for Fixing the Minnesota Vikings Defense
The process has begun for the Minnesota Vikings as they look to replace Ed Donatell as the team’s defensive coordinator. The team starts the slow, arduous process of repairing their broken defensive unit. Apparently, the fans at home were not the only ones tired of watching the Vikings defense...
Vikings 2023 Super Bowl Odds Raise Some Eyebrows
If you’re a Minnesota Vikings fan expecting a successful 2023 follow-up campaign to 2022, Las Vegas does not agree with you. The Vikings won the NFC North for the first time since 2017 with new head coach Kevin O’Connell and recorded an NFL-record 11-0 win-loss standing in one-score games. But those fancy factoids evidently don’t translate to longterm success, according to oddsmakers.
Keenan McCardell on Buccaneers' OC radar
Keenan McCardell continues to generate interest on the offensive coordinator market, marking the first time the former Pro Bowl wide receiver has done so. Following his Patriots OC interview, McCardell is set for a Buccaneers interview, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times tweets. The Pats went with their long-rumored favorite — Bill O’Brien — for their play-calling role, but the New England meeting was believed to be McCardell’s first for an OC post. The experienced wideouts coach will now make a trip for a second such interview.
Anonymous NFL Exec Claims Vikings Could Land the GOAT
The annual NFL carousel is alive and well, and these men could find new teams in the next two months: Derek Carr (Raiders), Sam Darnold (Panthers), Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers), Trey Lance (49ers), Jordan Love (Packers), Baker Mayfield (Rams), and Aaron Rodgers (Packers). But the almighty prize — assuming he doesn’t...
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major Trade
The Minnesota Twins have been actively busy during the 2022-2023 Major League Baseball offseason. That trend has continued today as the Minnesota Twins have completed a trade with the Kansas City Royals.
Texans schedule second HC interviews with Mike Kafka, Ejiro Evero
The 35-year-old met virtually with the Texans this past Sunday, one day after New York’s surprisingly successful campaign came to an end with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round. Now, he is set to interview in person with Houston’s front office. Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 notes that the sit-down is scheduled to take place in Houston on Wednesday.
Broncos DC Ejiro Evero set for second Colts interview
Two offseasons ago, the Rams promoted Ejiro Evero from safeties coach — his role from 2017-20 — to their defensive backs coach. This offseason, two teams are seriously considering him for head coaching positions. The Broncos’ defensive coordinator has made it to the finalist stage with the Texans...
Listen, the Vikings Can Afford to Bring Trey Lance Home.
The Minnesota Vikings face plenty of salary cap questions this offseason. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah needs space for a revamped defense. Another Kirk Cousins extension can’t be the answer, but a Minnesota native in Trey Lance certainly could be. To say that Trey Lance’s career has gone anything close...
Several Vikings Assistant Coaches Drawing Interest For Offensive Coordinator Jobs
The latest on Wes Phillips, Keenan McCardell, Brian Angelichio and Jerrod Johnson.
