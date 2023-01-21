Read full article on original website
Related
Frank Lampard involved in huge dressing room bust-up with Everton stars as Doucoure is axed to train on his own
FRANK LAMPARD allegedly got involved in a huge dressing room bust-up with his own Everton players shortly before his sacking. Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure was even forced to train on his own as a result, according to reports. Lampard, 44, had been feeling the heat in recent weeks and pressure had...
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Caicedo, Ziyech, De Gea, Kessie, Vlahovic, Zaniolo, Perrone
England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected to reject a new contract offer from Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City feeling they are leading the chase to sign the 19-year-old. (Star) Chelsea are set to increase their offer for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo closer to the £65m that might tempt Brighton to...
chatsports.com
Philip Billing looking to leave Bournemouth following interest from Valencia, while the Cherries continue their pursuit of Inter Milan wing-back Robin Gosens
Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is looking to leave amid interest from Valencia. The Danish international has been a pivotal player for the Cherries this season, with his performances attracting the interest of the LaLiga side. Billing has featured in 19 of the Cherries 20 Premier League matches this season.
BBC
Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m
Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Liverpool’s display in the goalless draw with Chelsea once again highlighted the loss of the intensity that made them so feared for so long. The snap and spark has gone out of their game and how it showed in a truly dreadful game at a freezing Anfield. Jurgen Klopp...
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
chatsports.com
Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo tells Roma he wants to leave and misses Sunday's victory over Spezia, but Jose Mourinho expects the Italy midfielder to stay as Serie A side have yet to receive an offer
Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo has told Roma he wishes to leave the club. Tottenham have offered a loan with option to buy at £30million but Roma want an obligation clause amid interest from AC Milan. Roma boss Jose Mourinho said: 'Nicolo's wish is to leave but in the end...
BBC
Southampton v Newcastle: Carabao Cup semi-final not enough, says Eddie Howe
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says reaching a semi-final is "not enough" as his side prepare to face Southampton for a place in the Carabao Cup final. The Magpies have not won a major domestic trophy since 1955 but Howe says his side are "desperate for the next step". Newcastle travel...
BBC
Tony Mowbray: Sunderland boss patient with progress despite play-off push
Sunderland's emergence as Championship promotion candidates does not alter the patient rebuild plan on Wearside, says boss Tony Mowbray. The Black Cats ended four years in League One, the lowest point in their history, with promotion last term. This season's form, including Sunday's derby win over Middlesbrough, has put them...
Eddie Howe calls on his players to not spurn opportunity of taking Newcastle to Carabao Cup final
The head coach was in no mood to celebrate making the last four of the competition on the eve of Tuesday's first leg at Southampton. He has challenged the players to go one step further.
Yardbarker
Newcastle have held talks over Man United star but transfer may have to wait
Newcastle United have reportedly had some conversations about a potential transfer deal for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay this January. However, even though there could be some value to Man Utd in letting McTominay go, they’re keen to hold onto him until the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.
SB Nation
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City Defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 to keep pace in the Premier League title race at the weekend. Erling Haaland moved two goals clear of last year’s Golden Boot-winning total of 23. Here’s a look at what storylines are trending after the win at the Etihad. 3 Up.
Premier League Team of the Half-Season - 2022/23
The best XI of Premier League players from the first half of the 2022/23 season.
Tottenham star Son Heung-min escapes red card after horror tackle on Fulham’s Tete as fans slam ‘unbelievable’ decision
TOTTENHAM star Son Heung-Min escaped a red card after a horror tackle on Fulham’s Kenny Tete. And fans were less than impressed with the “unbelievable” decision in Monday night’s Premier League battle. Harry Kane equalled Jimmy Greaves' record of 266 goals as his strike secured a...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Martinez, Zinchenko, Bowen, Haaland, Kane
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
BBC
Frank Lampard: Everton manager sacked after defeat by West Ham
Everton have sacked manager Frank Lampard after less than a year in charge at Goodison Park. Defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham United on Saturday was Everton's ninth loss in 12 Premier League games. They are second from bottom of the table with 15 points from 20 matches, above Southampton...
BBC
Slaven Bilic: Watford boss says Hornets must win remaining 18 Championship games to catch top two
Watford boss Slaven Bilic says the Hornets may not be able to afford to drop another single point if they are to catch the Championship's top two. Bilic's side stayed third after being held 1-1 at Vicarage Road by struggling Rotherham United on Saturday. Watford are 13 points behind second-placed...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Man City, Oh, Giakoumakis, Souttar, Porteous, Hibs, Dundee Utd, Leicester, Stoke, Adam, Yiga, Eriksson
Celtic are set to complete the £2.5m signing of Oh Hyeon-gyu in the coming days having agreed terms with the South Korean striker and Suwon Samsung Bluewings head coach Lee Byeong-geun giving his blessing to the 21-year-old to complete his dream of a move to European football. (The Scottish Sun)
NBC Sports
Southampton vs Newcastle, League Cup semifinal: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Southampton host Newcastle in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday, with these two Premier League teams having very different seasons. Nathan Jones and Saints are bottom of the Premier League table but cup competitions have provided them with respite in recent weeks. Their impressive home win against Manchester City to reach the semis shows what they’re capable of and although Premier League safety is their main priority, Saints have been a pretty decent cup team recently with two FA Cup semifinals, one League Cup final and now this League Cup semifinal over the past seven seasons.
Soccer-Drone halts play at Southampton v Villa
SOUTHAMPTON, England, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Southampton's home Premier League game against Aston Villa was suspended shortly before halftime on Saturday after a drone was spotted flying over St Mary's Stadium.
Comments / 0