Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Vikings WR Heads to Steelers

Seven Minnesota Vikings players from the 2022 practice squad watched their contracts expire Monday as the franchise opted not to offer them ‘futures’ deals. Accordingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers swooped and snatched one Vikings player — wide receiver Dan Chisena. Joe Rutter from TribLIVE.com tweeted Monday, “Steelers have...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Should Say ‘Goodbye’ to Hometown Hero

After losing to the New York Giants just over a week ago, the Vikings entered their offseason. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah started by signing players to future contracts and parting ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. He is now in the stages of finding candidates for interviews for the vacant position.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Minnesota Vikings looking to add rising star to the team

The Minnesota Vikings first big move of the offseason so far is firing Ed Donatell from his position. Leaving the Defensive Coordinator position open following a tumultuous year on the side of the ball. Wasting no time at all, General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell are looking...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Short Timer Lands with Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Buffalo Bills last weekend in the AFC’s Divisional Playoff round, winning by a final score of 27-10 and punctuating Buffalo’s season with a whimper. From the end of last year’s Super Bowl until Sunday afternoon, the Bills were oddsmakers’ favorites to hoist a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Pro Football Rumors

Keenan McCardell on Buccaneers' OC radar

Keenan McCardell continues to generate interest on the offensive coordinator market, marking the first time the former Pro Bowl wide receiver has done so. Following his Patriots OC interview, McCardell is set for a Buccaneers interview, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times tweets. The Pats went with their long-rumored favorite — Bill O’Brien — for their play-calling role, but the New England meeting was believed to be McCardell’s first for an OC post. The experienced wideouts coach will now make a trip for a second such interview.
TAMPA, FL
VikingsTerritory

9 Bold Predictions for the Vikings QB1 after Kirk Cousins

VikingsTerritory writers were asked to provide one bold prediction about the identity of the man who eventually takes over as Kirk Cousins’ heir apparent. The franchise lost to the New York Giants in Round 1 of playoffs, exiting the postseason tournament after winning the NFC North by a fancy margin. Accordingly, a change-filled offseason is afoot, and VikingsTerritory’s writers are analyzing the long-term future.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings 2023 Super Bowl Odds Raise Some Eyebrows

If you’re a Minnesota Vikings fan expecting a successful 2023 follow-up campaign to 2022, Las Vegas does not agree with you. The Vikings won the NFC North for the first time since 2017 with new head coach Kevin O’Connell and recorded an NFL-record 11-0 win-loss standing in one-score games. But those fancy factoids evidently don’t translate to longterm success, according to oddsmakers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Anonymous NFL Exec Claims Vikings Could Land the GOAT

The annual NFL carousel is alive and well, and these men could find new teams in the next two months: Derek Carr (Raiders), Sam Darnold (Panthers), Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers), Trey Lance (49ers), Jordan Love (Packers), Baker Mayfield (Rams), and Aaron Rodgers (Packers). But the almighty prize — assuming he doesn’t...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Pro Football Rumors

Texans schedule second HC interviews with Mike Kafka, Ejiro Evero

The 35-year-old met virtually with the Texans this past Sunday, one day after New York’s surprisingly successful campaign came to an end with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round. Now, he is set to interview in person with Houston’s front office. Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 notes that the sit-down is scheduled to take place in Houston on Wednesday.
HOUSTON, TX
