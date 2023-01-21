BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- GlideFast Consulting is proud to announce that we have been recognized as the 2023 ServiceNow Americas Elite Segment Partner of the Year for achieving overall excellence in certification and revenue growth and showing our commitment to ServiceNow through consistent quality and deployment growth. GlideFast also claimed the 2023 ServiceNow Americas Customer Workflow Partner of the Year award for an outstanding job expanding our ServiceNow Customer Service Cloud practice and showing proficiency around customer service, providing innovation as ServiceNow customers look to transform the way they are delivering customer service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005645/en/ GlideFast Consulting Recognized as the 2023 ServiceNow Americas Elite Segment Partner of the Year and ServiceNow Americas Customer Workflow Partner of the Year. This is GlideFast’s second consecutive year being named the ServiceNow Americas Elite Segment Partner of the Year. GlideFast has now won 4 awards from ServiceNow in the last 18 months. (Photo: Business Wire)

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO