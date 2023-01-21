ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Say Goodbye To Your Local Macy's: CEO Announces Company Is In "Final Stretch" Of Closing Stores

Macy's, the iconic department store, has been undergoing a reorganization strategy in recent years to make the company more profitable. The company announced that it would be closing a number of stores to start off the year, as part of its long-term plan to optimize and reposition its store fleet to ensure it has the right mix of on-mall and off-mall stores to better serve customers and support omnichannel market sales growth. Macy's CEO, Jeff Gennette, recently announced that the company is in the "final stretch" of closing stores, and shifting its focus to other areas that will help drive growth.
Benzinga

Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies

Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
The Associated Press

GlideFast Consulting Recognized as the 2023 ServiceNow Americas Elite Segment Partner of the Year and ServiceNow Americas Customer Workflow Partner of the Year

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- GlideFast Consulting is proud to announce that we have been recognized as the 2023 ServiceNow Americas Elite Segment Partner of the Year for achieving overall excellence in certification and revenue growth and showing our commitment to ServiceNow through consistent quality and deployment growth. GlideFast also claimed the 2023 ServiceNow Americas Customer Workflow Partner of the Year award for an outstanding job expanding our ServiceNow Customer Service Cloud practice and showing proficiency around customer service, providing innovation as ServiceNow customers look to transform the way they are delivering customer service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005645/en/ GlideFast Consulting Recognized as the 2023 ServiceNow Americas Elite Segment Partner of the Year and ServiceNow Americas Customer Workflow Partner of the Year. This is GlideFast’s second consecutive year being named the ServiceNow Americas Elite Segment Partner of the Year. GlideFast has now won 4 awards from ServiceNow in the last 18 months. (Photo: Business Wire)
solarpowerworldonline.com

Tips from a solar exec: Hiring to promote diversity and inclusion in solar

Despite improvements in recent years, the U.S. solar industry is still less diverse than the country’s overall population or the national workforce. In 2021, African American employees made up only 8% of the solar workforce, compared to 12% of the overall U.S. workforce. While women had climbed to 30% of the solar workforce, this is still significantly lower in comparison to their representation as 47% of the U.S. workforce.
NBC News

Tech layoffs are accelerating. The industry’s newest hires still aren’t spooked.

Tech employers are rapidly slashing jobs ahead of a potential recession, but even the industry’s newest workers remain largely unbothered. The recent wave of tech layoffs has begun to unwind the industry’s hiring spree during the coronavirus pandemic, when millions of Americans rode the “Great Resignation” into new jobs and careers. While the nation’s historically hot labor market is fitfully cooling down, many of the least experienced tech workers say their new skills and connections put them on firmer footing in case the economy deteriorates this year.
The Associated Press

Is tipping getting out of control? Many consumers say yes

NEW YORK (AP) — Across the country, there’s a silent frustration brewing about an age-old practice that many say is getting out of hand: tipping. Some fed-up consumers are posting rants on social media complaining about tip requests at drive-thrus, while others say they’re tired of being asked to leave a gratuity for a muffin or a simple cup of coffee at their neighborhood bakery. What’s next, they wonder -- are we going to be tipping our mail carriers and dentists, too?
TechCrunch

Founder and NFX VC James Currier vets startup ideas at TC Early Stage

Currier — a five-time founder with significant exits across multiple sectors — is arguably the most well-equipped investor-operator to help answer this vital question. It’s why we’re excited to have him join us onstage at TechCrunch Early Stage on April 20 in Boston, Massachusetts. In a...
teslarati.com

Rivian VP of Public Policy & Chief Regulatory Counsel leaves company

Rivian VP of Public Policy Jim Chen is departing the company. He is expected to leave the electric truck maker at the end of February. Chen has a lot of experience lobbying for electric vehicle makers. Prior to his employment at Rivian in 2018, he worked for American electric car maker Tesla, where he led the company’s efforts to secure direct-to-consumer sales in various states. Such deals are extremely important for companies like Tesla and Rivian, as they do not utilize a traditional dealership model.
The Associated Press

Nulo Announces the Appointment of Greg Aldrich as Chief Operating Officer

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Nulo, a leading growth brand in the premium pet food category, announced that industry veteran and pet nutrition expert Dr. Greg Aldrich has joined the company as its Chief Operating Officer where he will provide daily leadership to business operations, supply chain management, R&D, product development, food safety and quality control. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005194/en/ Greg Aldrich, shown with his Labrador retriever, Lucre, joins Nulo pet food as COO. (Photo: Business Wire)
