markerzone.com
NHL PLAYERS COME TO THE DEFENSE OF BRUCE BOUDREAU AND CRITICIZE CANUCKS ORGANIZATION
The Vancouver Canucks have received due criticism for their recent behavior with regards to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Canucks management has dangled the idea of terminating Boudreau for two months now, and he has gotten emotional in front of media more than once. Canucks' fans made their feelings known on...
3 Trade destinations for Red Wings C Dylan Larkin
Could the Detroit Red Wings end up trading captain Dylan Larkin before the 2022-23 NHL trade deadline passes? That is a question that has gained some traction ever since the recent news broke that the Red Wings' latest offer to Larkin was “not received well.” With the speculation emerging that Larkin could be traded, there has been some discussion as to which teams would be lining up to make Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman an offer he cannot refuse.
Detroit News
Wings notes: Bertuzzi could return Tuesday after latest frustrating injury
Detroit — The news on forward Tyler Bertuzzi was as good as the Red Wings could expect. Coach Derek Lalonde said after Saturday's morning skate that Bertuzzi is considered day to day with a lower body injury, and there's a chance Bertuzzi could even return for Tuesday's game against San Jose.
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
Red Wings would land D Jakob Chychrun in suggested blockbuster trade
Who would the Red Wings give up for Jakob Chychrun?. The 2023 NHL trade deadline will come and go on March 3rd, and there has been plenty of chatter regarding what Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will decide to do. Heck, there is even talk about the Red Wings trading their captain Dylan Larkin if the two sides cannot come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension. But in this suggested blockbuster trade, the Red Wings would acquire former NHL All-Star, Jakob Chychrun.
Detroit News
Inability to gain any traction leaves Red Wings stuck in middle
Detroit — Try as they might, the Red Wings just can't generate any traction. They haven't been able to string together a winning streak, accumulate consistent points for the standings, and make a spirited run toward the playoffs. But the Wings just continue to win and lose at equal...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings & Coyotes May Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Detroit Red Wings have certainly taken a step in the right direction this season. After years of being near the bottom of the NHL standings, Detroit currently has a 19-18-8 record and is showing that they are becoming a competitive club. However, at the time of this writing, they are also seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, so their playoff hopes are not particularly high. As a result, many believe that the Red Wings will be sellers at the deadline.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Need Bruins Prospect Lysell Included in Any Horvat Trade
The Vancouver Canucks have been embroiled in trade rumours ever since they started the season 0-5-2. Everyone from Brock Boeser, Bo Horvat, J.T. Miller, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Garland, Tyler Myers, and even Thatcher Demko has been subject to it, and there’s seemingly no end in sight as the team continues to flounder at the bottom of standings. With the trade deadline getting closer by the day and press conferences like the one held by president Jim Rutherford on Monday (Jan. 16) throwing more fuel on the proverbial fire, it seems like only a matter of time before the other shoe drops and a major trade is consummated.
Yardbarker
Vancouver Canucks officially fire Bruce Boudreau, hire Rick Tocchet
The Vancouver Canucks made the official announcement Sunday that Bruce Boudreau has been fired as head coach and Rick Tocchet has been hired to replace him. In addition to the Boudreau firing, assistant coach Brent Cull was let go as well. After Tocchet was officially hired, the Canucks announced that former NHL defensemen Adam Foote and Sergei Gonchar will be joining his coaching staff as an assistant coach and defensive development coach, respectively.
Sharks visit the Red Wings, look to stop road losing streak
San Jose Sharks (14-24-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (19-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks will look to end a three-game road slide when they take on the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has a 19-18-8 record overall and an 11-10-3...
The Hockey Writers
Sabres’ Organization Shows Improvement With Miller Night
The Buffalo Sabres may have taken a few missteps as a franchise since 2015, but one area they continue to improve at has been their retirement ceremonies. On Jan. 19, the Sabres held the jersey number retirement and Sabres Hall of Fame ceremony for goalie Ryan Miller, who played for the team from 2002-2014.
Yardbarker
The Vancouver Canucks bungle the Bruce Boudreau era, Edmonton Oilers climb NHL power rankings and more
There are few bigger storylines around the NHL right now than that of the Bruce Boudreau saga. Rumours of Boudreau’s demise behind the bench of the Vancouver Canucks have swirled for over a month now and after Saturday night, it all came to ahead. We saw the scenes in Vancouver during and after the Oilers’ 4-2 win and they were tough to watch.
Yardbarker
The Stanchies: The Vancouver Canucks should be ashamed of themselves
To quote every Canucks Conversation poll question, “I’m angry.”. Three years, nine months, and 16 days ago, ahead of a 3-2 defeat to the Nashville Predators, ownership preached patience concerning management ahead of the team’s fourth-straight playoff miss, wanting to salvage their reputation utilizing Jim Benning’s defenders within the media as a shield.
Rick Tocchet era begins as Canucks host Blackhawks
The Vancouver Canucks finally turned the page. Vancouver’s home game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday marks the next chapter
Why Steve Yzerman Must Sign Dylan Larkin to Secure Red Wings’ Future
The Detroit Red Wings are in the midst of a rebuild, but one key piece of the puzzle is still missing: re-signing captain Dylan Larkin. The forward is in the final year of his contract and talks with the team have not yet produced a deal. However, as the trade deadline approaches and the team's future hangs in the balance, re-signing Larkin should be a top priority for general manager Steve Yzerman.
