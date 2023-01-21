Read full article on original website
Reep's game-winner picked as Play of Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport and undefeated Lewis County were tied with 16.5 seconds left in what had already been a thrilling girls basketball game Wednesday. The host Indians had possession under their own basket. Emily Anderson inbounded to top scorer Gabby Reep, who dribbled down the left sideline to the edge of the Minutemaids’ key.
Ripley moves to 12-0 with win over Grafton
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The perfection continues for Ripley boys’ basketball. The Vikings took down Grafton Saturday night inside the Ripley Health Center, 78-43, to move their record to 12-0 on the season.
Freels on fire late, North Marion puts away persistent Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) – Emma Freels was feeling it (Freel-ing it?) in the fourth quarter. The North Marion guard scored eight of her team’s points in a row and 12 in all in the fourth quarter, helping stretch a slim five-point lead into a 60-44 victory over the Bridgeport Indians on Monday night.
South Harrison's Burnside, Bridgeport's Reep honored after clutch weeks
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In a key week for both of their teams, South Harrison’s Noah Burnside and Bridgeport’s Gabby Reep came through. Burnside scored 27 points, including a key free throw, in the Hawks’ 54-51 win over Lincoln on Monday. then followed that up with 19 points the following day at Webster County.
Fairmont Senior keeps No. 1 Class AAA boys ranking; North Marion still No. 2 in girls
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It’s officially No. 1 at No. 2 in Class AAA boys basketball on Saturday. Fairmont Senior (six first-place votes, 96 points) retained the top slot in the Associated Press poll, released Monday afternoon, while Shady Spring (three first-place votes, 92 points) lurks second ahead of their rematch of last year’s state championship game.
Lady Knights top Bearcats, 53-44
KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights’ girls’ basketball team picked up a solid win on Friday night as it held off the Grafton Bearcats, 53-44, inside the Castle. Preston put together one of its better shooting performances of the year at 14 of 31 from the field (42.5 percent). Though the game featured a ton of free throws — 62 combined between the two teams — the lack of a rhythm in the action didn’t rattle the Knights at the line as they were 16 of 24 at the charity stripe while Grafton was just 17 of 38.
Who will call football plays for West Virginia in 2023?
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. -- When plays don't work, fan focus immediately turns to those who are calling them. Although there may be many reasons they don't gain yardage, be it lack of talent, errors in execution or failure to mesh personnel and scheme, the blame almost always centers on the coaches making the decisions in the heat of the moment.
Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools sees no snow days so far
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Thanks to a mild start to the winter, Harrison County Schools has had no snow days thus far. This is thanks to snowfall totals that have been below average for Clarksburg, measuring just 2.82 inches of total precipitation for the month compared to an average of 3.38 inches.
GSU Day of Giving
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University’s sixth annual Day of Giving will be…
Sixth annual Day of Giving to be held at Glenville State University
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University’s sixth annual Day of Giving will be celebrated throughout the week of Feb. 13, culminating on Sunday, Feb. 19 to coincide with the anniversary date of Glenville’s founding. The giving campaign will focus on raising money for areas of...
River Valley students excel at science fair
BIDWELL, Ohio (WV News) — River Valley High School held its annual science fair last Wednesday. There were 68 projects and 96 students entered in the fair. The event saw many students receive superior scores, which now qualify them to advance to district and state science competitions. There were...
Gallipolis Schools sets kindergarten registration dates
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — Kindergarten registration for the 2023-24 school year will open in March for Gallipolis City Schools. For information, call the following schools, depending on address of residence:
Excess levy renewal, fire department fees proposed in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Renewal of an excess levy to maintain several city of Bridgeport services will be on this June’s municipal election ballot. City Council members formally resolved during Monday’s regular meeting to have voters decide if funding will continue to be used to maintain, operate and improve public safety, stormwater management, construction, maintenance and repair to sidewalks, street resurfacing, as well as both parks and recreation and library operations.
Rio Grande names new student engagement coordinator
RIO GRANDE, Ohio (WV News) — Jess Youse has been named student engagement coordinator for the University of Rio Grande/Rio Grande Community College. Youse will be responsible for planning and delivering cross-college events and activities such as Welcome Weekend, Family Day, Homecoming, Fall Festival and the intramural program).
GSWD tree,seed mixes, sale
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia Soil and Water Conservation District (GSWD) announced its 2023 tree sale is underway, with orders being taken through Feb. 14, with tentative order distribution date of the last week of March. The offerings are a selection of deciduous and coniferous tree saplings,...
BOE hears bullying concerns, academic changes for next school year
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The Jackson County Board of Education took an unusual step at the close of its January 19 meeting. Board President Jim Frazier asked for a closed-door executive session to discuss comments made by those speaking during the delegation/callers portion of the meeting. Those comments...
Local author reads book for students
NEW HAVEN, W.Va. (WV News) — Local author Michelle Zirkle made appearances at both Point Pleasant Primary School and New Haven Elementary School last week. Zirkle was reading her new children’s book, “Snowie the Squareman,” to students in kindergarten through second grade. The book is about...
Farmers Bank gives donation to veterans memorial
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Farmers Bank has announced sizable donations to each phase of the Mason County Veterans Memorial. Phase 1 of the memorial will consist of a bronze statue of Medal of Honor recipient Jimmy Stewart, there will also be recognition of all Mason County natives who were recipients of that distinction.
Medical supply kits provided to all EMS workers
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Army National Guard made a very important delivery to Jackson County this past Tuesday. The guard was met at the Jackson campus of West Virginia University Parkersburg by county first responders to unload boxes of life-saving materials.
Barbour, West Virginia, Sheriff's Office seeks help locating missing girl
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Barbour County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old Philippi female. Sunday night, Lucinda "Cindy" Miller got into a white four-door Chevy Cruze with Pennsylvania plate LZV3385, according to the Sheriff's Office.
