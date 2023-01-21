ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devin McCourty suggests Tom Brady play for Titans in 2023

New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty believes if Tom Brady leaves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023, the Tennessee Titans are the team he should play for — aside from his own, of course.

McCourty, who is the twin brother of former Titans defensive back Jason McCourty, says he’d prefer Brady return to New England, but notes that the Titans are where he should go if he doesn’t.

McCourty points to Brady’s close relationship with head coach Mike Vrabel, as well as running back Derrick Henry and the Titans’ defense as reasons why the future Hall of Famer should go to Nashville.

The first step in getting Brady to Nashville is him not re-signing with the Bucs. It appears that’s very possible, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Brady’s teammates are saying it sounds like he isn’t returning.

On more than one occasion now, Rapoport has listed the Titans as a possibility for Brady.

I don’t think you’ll find many Titans fans out there who wouldn’t sign up for this, even though Brady is going to be 46 and coming off a down year that certainly wasn’t all his fault.

However, for this to become a reality the Titans would have to seriously beef up what was one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL last year, and they must add more weapons in the passing game at wide receiver.

While the old adage “never say never” certainly applies here, Brady wearing the two-tone blue in 2023 still feels like a long shot.

