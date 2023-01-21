ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

High School Soccer PRO

Madera, January 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Madera, January 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Sierra High School - Tollhouse soccer team will have a game with Liberty High School - Madera on January 24, 2023, 16:15:00.
MADERA, CA
clovisroundup.com

CUSD Coach opening new gymnastics center

A Clovis Unified School District Director of Sports in gymnastics and her team are building a center for the youngsters who enjoy competitive and recreational gymnastics. Gymnastics coach, Annie Bradshaw, has been at Clovis North High School for nearly three years. She has over 20 years experience in gymnastics, and is sharing her love and passion for the sport with younger athletes.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kings County Disc Golf Club, Hanford, collaborate to build course at Hidden Valley park

A new disc golf course is being constructed in Hidden Valley Park in preparation for a tournament hosted by the Kings County Disc Golf Club on Saturday, Jan. 28. The construction of the course was the result of collaboration between the Kings County Disc Golf Club and the City of Hanford. Hanford’s Parks and Recreation Department donated the buckets set to be used for the course construction, while the Kings County Disc Golf Club will build the course using the donated buckets.
HANFORD, CA
247Sports

Fresno State Transfer Portal Tracker: Window closes with 10 exits

The first of two NCAA Transfer Portal entry windows has closed. There are still exceptions for entries and new commitments still to come, but the time for portal exits has largely settled. BarkBoard.com reviews where Fresno State stands with new transfers, which players have left, and where those former Bulldogs will be playing in 2023.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Is Classic Art in Danger at Neglected Fresno Building?

Passing by the Fagbule Glass House, it is easy to note the destroyed building and overlook the fabulous piece of art. It looks like a bomb went off at the location at 1930 E. Shields Avenue, across the street from Manchester Center. David Taub. Opinion. The only glass at the...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

White Supremacist Group Says It Already Has a Fresno Chapter

A group that openly espouses white supremacy is not just coming to Fresno on Saturday but says it already has a chapter here. “Direct confrontation is like kindling to that ideology and really to any group. The more you respond to it, the more you feed that. The answer to hate speech is more positive speech.” — Fresno State sociology professor Matthew Jendian.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

BuddyCheck24: Fighting and winning after cancer diagnosis

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Family is everything to 58-year-old Lynette Hill of Fresno. Pictures of her family line her walls of her husband and her five now adult sons. She credits her family with helping her through the most difficult year and a half journey of her life battling breast cancer. “It was the worst journey…worst […]
FRESNO, CA
tourcounsel.com

Villaggio Shopping Center | Shopping mall in Fresno, California

Villaggio Shopping Center is another of the most recommended shopping centers if you want to go shopping. Although its commercial proposal is not so extensive, here you can find stores in Fresco, ideal for buying exactly what you need. In the same way, the gastronomic offer is limited, but unmissable.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera depuites search for missing man

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search continues for a 21-year-old man who did not report to work in Madera County on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they are looking for Christopher Alvarez who was last seen by family members at his home in the area of Juanita Drive and Highway 145 […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
thelawnhomecare.com

How to Use Artificial Grass Installation in Fresno CA for Lawn Care

Having a well-maintained lawn is the key to having an attractive backyard. But taking the time and effort to treat, mow and manage a regular lawn can be a time-consuming task. Artificial grass installation in Fresno CA is a great option for homeowners who are looking for an easy-care solution that’s low maintenance, but still looks great. In this article, we’ll explore how to effectively utilize residential artificial grass for lawn care purposes.
FRESNO, CA

