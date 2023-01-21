Read full article on original website
The interesting background of the massive Sequoia tree known as Mark Twain that was cut down in 1891Cristoval VictorialFresno, CA
Postal Disruptions in California as USPS Closes Post OfficeTy D.California State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Discover Fresno's Buffet Scene: 8 Options to Check OutFresno, CA
Madera, January 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
clovisroundup.com
CUSD Coach opening new gymnastics center
A Clovis Unified School District Director of Sports in gymnastics and her team are building a center for the youngsters who enjoy competitive and recreational gymnastics. Gymnastics coach, Annie Bradshaw, has been at Clovis North High School for nearly three years. She has over 20 years experience in gymnastics, and is sharing her love and passion for the sport with younger athletes.
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County Disc Golf Club, Hanford, collaborate to build course at Hidden Valley park
A new disc golf course is being constructed in Hidden Valley Park in preparation for a tournament hosted by the Kings County Disc Golf Club on Saturday, Jan. 28. The construction of the course was the result of collaboration between the Kings County Disc Golf Club and the City of Hanford. Hanford’s Parks and Recreation Department donated the buckets set to be used for the course construction, while the Kings County Disc Golf Club will build the course using the donated buckets.
Fresno State Armenian Studies receives donation from estate trust
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Central Valley man keen on helping Armenian-decent students pursue their education provides funds to help the Armenian Studies Program at Fresno State. According to Fresno State, Ralph Shabazian never learned the Armenian language, but always had an interest in the history and culture of his people and was proud of […]
247Sports
Fresno State Transfer Portal Tracker: Window closes with 10 exits
The first of two NCAA Transfer Portal entry windows has closed. There are still exceptions for entries and new commitments still to come, but the time for portal exits has largely settled. BarkBoard.com reviews where Fresno State stands with new transfers, which players have left, and where those former Bulldogs will be playing in 2023.
Surprise! Fresno woman celebrates 95th birthday with favorite CHP officer
A Fresno woman celebrated her 95th birthday on Tuesday with a surprise from her favorite California Highway Patrol Officer and ABC30.
Young open heart surgery survivor from Clovis shines on stage with country singer Lainey Wilson
A Clovis girl's dream came true when she met country music star Lainey Wilson during her concert at Visalia's Fox Theatre on January 14.
GV Wire
Is Classic Art in Danger at Neglected Fresno Building?
Passing by the Fagbule Glass House, it is easy to note the destroyed building and overlook the fabulous piece of art. It looks like a bomb went off at the location at 1930 E. Shields Avenue, across the street from Manchester Center. David Taub. Opinion. The only glass at the...
GV Wire
White Supremacist Group Says It Already Has a Fresno Chapter
A group that openly espouses white supremacy is not just coming to Fresno on Saturday but says it already has a chapter here. “Direct confrontation is like kindling to that ideology and really to any group. The more you respond to it, the more you feed that. The answer to hate speech is more positive speech.” — Fresno State sociology professor Matthew Jendian.
Fresno Police react to Monterey Park massacre
Fresno's Chief of Police, Paco Balderrama, says he and the members of his department are closely monitoring the situation.
BuddyCheck24: Fighting and winning after cancer diagnosis
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Family is everything to 58-year-old Lynette Hill of Fresno. Pictures of her family line her walls of her husband and her five now adult sons. She credits her family with helping her through the most difficult year and a half journey of her life battling breast cancer. “It was the worst journey…worst […]
Popular Clovis strawberry patch hit hard by severe flooding
A popular Clovis strawberry stand is looking at a much lighter harvest this season.
Fresno Police respond to report of gun on elementary school campus
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A report of an elementary school student with a firearm on campus prompted a response by the Fresno Police Department on Tuesday. According to the Fresno Unified School District, a student at Wilson Elementary brought two airsoft guns to school. However, according to the Fresno Police Department, it was discovered that […]
sjvsun.com
National Neo-Nazi group headed to Fresno in search of new members
A national Aryan White supremacist group is making a splash in Fresno at the end of the month. The Aryan Freedom Network has circulated a flier saying the group will hold a “meet and greet” on Jan. 28. The big picture: The flier does not include any details...
tourcounsel.com
Villaggio Shopping Center | Shopping mall in Fresno, California
Villaggio Shopping Center is another of the most recommended shopping centers if you want to go shopping. Although its commercial proposal is not so extensive, here you can find stores in Fresco, ideal for buying exactly what you need. In the same way, the gastronomic offer is limited, but unmissable.
Madera depuites search for missing man
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search continues for a 21-year-old man who did not report to work in Madera County on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they are looking for Christopher Alvarez who was last seen by family members at his home in the area of Juanita Drive and Highway 145 […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Marine veteran and father of two was victim of Madera homicide. ‘He was just solid’
Police confirmed the identity of a Madera homicide victim whom a friend described as a loving father, Marine Corps veteran and “solid.”. Alex Aragon said Wednesday he knew Thomas Aparicio, a 27-year-old who was gunned down Jan. 12, since meeting him in the third grade at Emerson Elementary School in Los Angeles.
thelawnhomecare.com
How to Use Artificial Grass Installation in Fresno CA for Lawn Care
Having a well-maintained lawn is the key to having an attractive backyard. But taking the time and effort to treat, mow and manage a regular lawn can be a time-consuming task. Artificial grass installation in Fresno CA is a great option for homeowners who are looking for an easy-care solution that’s low maintenance, but still looks great. In this article, we’ll explore how to effectively utilize residential artificial grass for lawn care purposes.
Merced County leaders reflect on reasons for flooding
As the recovery continues from devastating floods in Merced County, local leaders are reflecting on what went wrong and what went right.
GV Wire
Aryan Group Says It’s Coming to Fresno. Police Are Aware of ‘Meet and Greet.’
A group called the Aryan Freedom Network says it will hold a “meet and greet” in Fresno on Saturday, Jan. 28. “Hate and fear, from anyone or any group, is unacceptable and criminal acts based upon hate and fear will not be tolerated in our city.“ — Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.
