NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Kraken
Tonight marks the third of four meetings between the Canucks and Kraken this season: Oct. 27 (5-4 W @ SEA), Dec. 22 (6-5 W vs SEA), Jan. 25 (away), and Apr. 4 (home). The Canucks are 6-0-0 all-time against Seattle, including a 3-0-0 record on the road. Vancouver is 5-0-0...
NHL
'SPECIAL PLAYING HERE'
Gaudreau's return the talk of the town as Flames host Blue Jackets. The ovation, to be certain, promises to be electric. But after his video plays and the niceties wear off with the locals, Johnny Gaudreau will no longer be the folk hero that was revered around these parts for nine seasons.
NHL
PRACTICE NOTEBOOK - 25.01.23
A quick recap of Wednesday's skate at the Scotiabank Saddledome. After a day away from the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Flames were back on the ice on Wednesday. The following lines and pairings were used during practice:. Lines. Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Milan Lucic - Nazem Kadri...
NHL
Breaking Down Hughes' Shot | FEATURE
Here's a close look at why Hughes has grown into an elite NHL goal scorer. Jack Hughes carried the puck down the right side. With a quick snap of his wrist and a twist of his torso, Hughes projected the puck over the glove of goaltender Tristan Jarry and into then netting.
NHL
Penguins Activate Defenseman Kris Letang off of Long-Term Injured Reserve
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Kris Letang off of long-term injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Jan Rutta has been placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 14 and forward Kasperi Kapanen has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 18.
NHL
LA Kings @ Philadelphia Flyers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Philadelphia Flyers:. Where: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA) Flyers: 20 - 21 - 7 (47 pts) Kings: 26 - 17 - 6 (58 pts) The Kings are 7th in faceoff win percentage (52.7%). The Kings power play ranks 10th...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Grants State of Hockey Legacy Award to Laura Halldorson
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with Minnesota Hockey and Bally Sports North, today announced Laura Halldorson as the 2022-23 State of Hockey Legacy Award winner. Halldorson becomes the first female to receive the honor. "Laura is a true trailblazer for our sport, both within Minnesota and...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Kings
Playing their fifth game in seven nights, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-7) are home on Tuesday to take on Todd McLellan's Los Angeles Kings (26-17-6) . Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Jarry out until after All-Star Break for Penguins
Schultz week to week for Kraken; Bennett could remain out for Panthers on Friday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Tristan Jarry will be out until after the All-Star Break with an upper-body injury. The goalie will miss Pittsburgh's next two games,...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets
The Oilers welcome the Blue Jackets to Rogers Place eyeing their seventh straight victory on Wednesday. The Edmonton Oilers will try to claim their seventh straight victory on Wednesday night when they welcome the Columbus Blue Jackets to Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West & 360...
NHL
BLOG: Seth Jones on Playing with Caleb, Family Ties
Ahead of 2023 NHL All-Star Game, Seth Jones talks about growing up with brother Caleb Jones, his basketball roots and the importance of family in latest episode of Blackhawks Insider. 5:13 PM. Ahead of his fifth NHL All-Star Game, Blackhawks defensemen Seth Jones joined the latest episode of the Blackhawks...
NHL
Preview: January 25 at Dallas
DALLAS, TX. - The Carolina Hurricanes are in the Lone Star State, in search of a third consecutive victory Wednesday as they meet the Dallas Stars. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 29-9-8 (66 Points, T-1st, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 5-2 Win over the New York...
NHL
Bergeron breaks tie late in 3rd, Bruins top Canadiens for 6th win in row
MONTREAL -- Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 2:55 left in the third period, and the Boston Bruins became the fastest to 80 points in NHL history with their sixth straight win, 4-2 against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday. Bergeron won an offensive-zone face-off before scoring on...
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Skills highlighted by 3 new events
Splash Shot, Pitch 'n Puck, Tendy Tandem added to festivities on Feb. 3. The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by Draftkings Sportsbook will feature three new events. Two of the new events, the Enterprise NHL Splash Shot and Chipotle NHL Pitch 'n Puck, will feature players displaying their skills in outdoor environments that typify Florida. Also new is the Discover NHL Tendy Tandem, an innovative goaltending skills test.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Predators
A season-long five-game road trip comes to an end tonight, as the Winnipeg Jets square off with the Nashville Predators. If the Jets (31-16-1) win, it'll put together their seventh win streak of at least three games or more, and give them a winning record on the road trip as well.
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/23
The Kings go 1-2-0, continue their six-game road trip out East. With three games on the schedule for the fifth week in a row, the Kings went 1-2-0 with all three games in a different city. The Kings began the week in Los Angeles with a home game against the Dallas Stars before departing for a six-game road trip. This past week saw the first two stops of that road trip with games in Nashville and Chicago. It was not the best week for the Kings when it came to goal differential as the Kings were outscored 10-5 in route to picking up two of a possible six points.
NHL
Wish Becomes a Star
Despite being born with Cystic Fibrosis, 8-year-old, Anabelle Hanson's biggest dream was to play as a forward for the Vegas Golden Knights. Make-a-Wish Southern Nevada, Allegiant Air, and the Vegas Golden Knights partnered up to make Anabelle's wish come true this past Friday and Saturday. After landing in Las Vegas...
NHL
NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games
The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUE JACKETS
FLAMES (22-16-9) vs. BLUE JACKETS (14-30-2) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (42) Goals - Nazem Kadri (18) Blue Jackets:. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (44) Goals -...
NHL
The Backcheck: Lightning win their 10th-straight on home ice
On a night celebrating Steven Stamkos for scoring his 500th career goal, it was only right that the Bolts captain scored the game-winning goal for his team. But the road to that game-winner wasn't easy, with the Lightning coming from behind on two separate occasions before beating the Minnesota Wild, 4-2, for the team's 10th-straight win at AMALIE Arena.
