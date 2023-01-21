You have a say in what the next DLC content will be for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes as they're letting you vote on it. 505 Games and Rabbit & Bear Studios are asking fans of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes what they want the next DLC content to be. The team has listed five options for everyone to check out and has opened up a voting page for you to chime in and decide where they go. It looks like they created five different paths that they can create without too much grief that can easily fit into the story, each one taking you down a different road as no two are too much the same, so it feels like you don't really have an option. You can read about all five below.

9 HOURS AGO