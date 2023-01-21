ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Gochi Ez

During a hurricane, a woman forgot to shut the front door and discovered three deer in the living room.

Sometimes it's so easy to forget that we are all residents of one big planet and are much closer to each other than we used to think. People in cities, animals in the steppes and forests, inhabitants of the oceans and seas - we are all equal neighbors. And the simplest thing we can do for each other is to show understanding and kindness. The story of Kathy, a woman who once found three deer in her home, teaches exactly this. And, of course, one cannot discount the whole range of emotions that our heroes felt. It certainly doesn't happen every day.
bleedingcool.com

Life Is Strange 2 Is Coming To The Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch players now have the chance to own the complete Life Is Strange 2 collection as Square Enix will release it in February. Square Enix revealed today that they will be releasing Life Is Strange 2 for the Nintendo Switch, bringing the full game over to the console. Along with DON'T NOD Studios, this is basically every single chapter rolled into a single game, complete with all of the content updates and more so that you're not waiting for new items to come your way. The game is currently up for pre-order now on the Nintendo eShop as well as on Square Enix's website, as the game will be released on February 2nd, 2023. You can check out the latest trailer below as the game drops in about a week and a half.
SVG

The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game

The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
dexerto.com

Forspoken Review: Eye-catching combat can’t save disappointing RPG

Forspoken’s eye-catching action-based combat will no doubt draw in a lot of players, but it’s quickly overshadowed by unbearable dialogue, an outdated open world, and a mediocre main story. When Forspoken was first revealed back in 2021 with an announcement trailer showcasing the game’s fluid parkour, eye-catching combat,...
bleedingcool.com

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Asks Fans For DLC Decision

You have a say in what the next DLC content will be for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes as they're letting you vote on it. 505 Games and Rabbit & Bear Studios are asking fans of Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes what they want the next DLC content to be. The team has listed five options for everyone to check out and has opened up a voting page for you to chime in and decide where they go. It looks like they created five different paths that they can create without too much grief that can easily fit into the story, each one taking you down a different road as no two are too much the same, so it feels like you don't really have an option. You can read about all five below.
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass RPGs Include One of the Best Games of All Time

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox game Psss Ultimate subscribers across both platforms -- PC and console -- have three new games, all of which aren't just RPGs, but three critically-acclaimed role-playing games. And one of these games is arguably among the best games of all time, of any genre, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 4 Golden, which may not be as popular as Persona 5 Royal, but is equally critically-acclaimed. Joining Persona 4 Golden as new Xbox Game Pass games are Persona 3 Portable and Monster Hunter Rise, two critically-acclaimed games in their own right.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Exclusive Freebie

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have been surprised with yet another freebie, this time involving Fire Emblem Engage, the brand-new Fire Emblem game. Yesterday, Nintendo and Intelligent Systems released a brand new Fire Emblem game dubbed Fire Emblem Engage. It currently boasts an 82 on Metacritic, which is a strong score, but a bit lower than its predecessor, Fire Emblem Three Houses. That said, if you're enjoying the new Switch exclusive or are a Fire Emblem fan in general, and are also a Switch Online subscriber, you'll be happy to know new profile icons have been added featuring characters from the game.
NEWSBTC

Meta Masters Guild Hits $1M in Pre-sale: Learn All About This Web3 Mobile Gaming Guild

It seems like 2023 will be a massive year for crypto because of the abundance of interesting projects being launched. 2022 was a bit of a downer, with a handful of projects proving to be true dark horses – by and large, however, it was a slow year for the crypto market. Of course, it’s only January, but it looks like that will not be the case in 2023.
Benzinga

Ready for the PS VR2? Here's the Complete List of Games That Will Be Available

Sony Group Corp's SONY PlayStation VR2 release is just around the corner. The new virtual reality headset will be available for purchase as of Feb. 22. And now, PlayStation has revealed the complete list of the more than 30 launch titles of the gaming set. The company also indicated that the PS VR2 headset and the PS VR2 Sense controllers will come at a price of $549.99.
IGN

How to Use Amiibo

Whether it's a Fire Emblem series amiibo, a Fire Emblem character amiibo from Smash Bros, or maybe an Animal Crossing amiibo you found at a bargain bin almost all amiibo can be scanned into Fire Emblem: Engage. This page of IGN's Fire Emblem: Engage wiki guide focuses on how you can use amiibo to earn bonus items and even exclusive rewards.
game-news24.com

Dead Space: Developers will not play it with Headphones At Night

Michael Deckert | 02/19/2023 14:41 p.m. Horror fans can’t wait for the upcoming release of the Dead Space remake. The games technical director, David Robillard, revealed now he can’t play the title at night with headphones. The remake is very scary to that. The remake of Dead Space...
IGN

How to Get a Sinnoh Stone in Pokemon Go

Sinnoh Stones in Pokemon Go are incredibly rare items used in Pokemon Evolution, but due to their limited availability players are desperate for ways to reliably earn them. So what methods are there?. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the ways to get a Sinnoh Stone within...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New Octopath Traveler 2 trailer introduces talking lion

The cast is complete with the latest Octopath Traveler 2 trailer, as Square Enix gears up for the RPG’s upcoming release by introducing us to a talking lion and the remaining heroes. First up is Ochette, a beastling and a hunter from the southern seas. Word reaches her peaceful clan of an impending disaster, so Ochette departs in a bid to find the beasts of legend and stave off the Night of the Scarlet Moon.
SVG

Tragic Details About Pokémon's Kadabra

Some trainers mainly focus on the stats of Pokémon and what they can do in battle. Others, however, like to review the Pokédex and learn everything there is to know about their loyal pocket monsters. Those that do, know that some Pokémon have creepy or downright dark backstories. Some Pokémon may simply be adorable, but others have tragic stories attached to them. Among these, Kadabra definitely stands out.
Android Police

The creators of Octopath Traveler just released a new RPG on Android

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Various Daylife, an original RPG from Square Enix, was released as an Apple Arcade exclusive in September 2019. It was pulled from the service two years later but was immediately re-released on Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS4 as a paid game. Today, it not only returns to iOS but is also available on Android as a premium download. It might not be the most exciting RPG on the Play Store, but if you need a simple RPG to pass the time with, one designed by a team that has a history of quality work, Various Daylife might be perfect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy