Tyre Nichols Death: What We Know as Five Police Officers Fired
Tyre Nichols died in hospital days after being detained by police in a traffic stop.
Army officer pepper-sprayed by police gets $3,685 in $1 million lawsuit
A Black soldier in uniform who was pepper-sprayed in his car by Virginia police officers during a traffic stop has been awarded less than $4,000 in a million-dollar lawsuit against the two officers. The jury awarded 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario a total of $3,685 in the lawsuit against Windsor, Virginia,...
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die
The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
An NYPD officer died by suicide after he was placed on restricted duty — a situation in which cops have a higher risk of self-harm
The officer jumped from an apartment complex adjacent to the building housing the NYPD Medical Division, where physical and mental evaluations are conducted.
29-Year-Old Tyre Nichols Died After Being Brutally Beaten By Police, His Family Said. Now Five Officers Have Been Fired In Connection With His Death
Five Tennessee police officers were fired on Friday for using excessive force in connection with the arrest of a 29-year-old Black man who died days after being arrested and allegedly beaten by cops during a traffic stop. In a statement, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said his department determined...
Fired Smoothie King Employee Kidnapped Manager, Threatened to Throw Her into Traffic: Cops
A fired Smoothie King employee is wanted for allegedly kidnapping her manager, threatening to throw her into traffic, and stealing from both her and the store. Keshia Lynette Christmas, 34, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, robbery, and retaliation or obstruction. Police said in court documents that the manager at her restaurant fired her.
Inmate caught on video running from police in Texas while being taken to jail
A Texas inmate who escaped a police van was caught on video running away from officers and then being apprehended. Timothy Chappelle was being taken to a different jail by a Smith County Sheriff's Office detention officer in Tyler, Texas, on Jan. 3, when he kicked out the passenger side window and cage of the van, the sheriff department's public information officer Larry Christian told CBS News.
Teacher Dies After Cops Tase Him For Several Minutes. Why Tase That Long?
A 31-year-old man who was a father and a high school teacher in Washington D. C. died in Venice, California after being repeatedly tased in the middle of the street as shown on police body-camera footage. Keenan Anderson who was a cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, died on January 3 due to a cardiac arrest, hours after a struggle with cops of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Anderson who taught English at a mostly-black charter school in Washington and was highly respected was visiting his family in California when this incident happened. No less than three people have been killed by LAPD officers so far in 2023. The other two victims were dark-skinned and all three killings happened in a week. The other two victims were Takar Smith and Oscar Sanchez. According to data by the group Mapping Police Violence, at least 1,176 people nationwide were killed by cops in 2022 which is the record of police killings by the year.
Trial set for Black soldier suing police over violent stop
A U.S. Army lieutenant who was pepper sprayed, struck and handcuffed by police in rural Virginia, but never arrested, will argue to a jury that he was assaulted and falsely imprisoned and that his vehicle was illegally searched. Video of the 2020 traffic stop got millions of views the next...
(Video) Police officer throws hands with a suspect and ends up getting jumped by on looker
There’s been a lot of talk about how police training can be inadequate and doesn’t even teach the fundamentals required for mixed martial arts. In fact, law enforcement clichés typically depict officers as out of shape individuals that rely on fire power to subdue suspects. But this...
N.J. man died in hospital 18 days after police pepper sprayed him. Cop now faces criminal charge.
A Trenton Police officer has been indicted on a criminal charge for pepper-spraying a 64-year-old man who died 18 days after a confrontation with police outside his home in 2020, state prosecutors said Wednesday. Officer Nicholas Piotrowski used excessive force while trying to subdue Joseph Ahr Sr., who was arguing...
Family of man killed by truck driver demands justice
A Texas man accused of running over a Denver father with his semi-truck and leaving the scene has been arrested.Guillermo Duran was a locksmith and a father to five girls. He was set out Wednesday morning to answer a service call in Arapahoe County. His customer was Erick Mejia, a truck driver from Texas. According to police, the men argued over payment. Mejia claims he started to drive away after Duran hit his semi with a club. He struck his van as he left the scene but told police he was unsure at first if he struck Duran. When he looked back,...
Former Maryland Corrections officer convicted of racketeering conspiracy
A former Maryland Corrections officer faces 20 years in federal prison after a jury convicted him of a racketeering conspiracy dating back to 2016.
Police take into custody suspect in shooting of detective in downtown Phoenix
The Phoenix Police Department has taken into custody a suspect who fled after allegedly shooting and wounding a Scottsdale detective during a special assignment Friday night. Kenneth Hearne, 37, the “armed and dangerous” suspect who police said fled from a two-story balcony after firing on officers, was apprehended Saturday night, according to Phoenix Police.
Elnaz Hajtamiri: Abducted From Her Home by Fake Police Officers; Cash Reward Offered for Information
It has been one year since 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri was taken from a home in Wasaga Beach by three armed masked men who were dressed in police gear. She has not been seen or heard from since January 12, 2022, and the police are now offering a $100,000 reward for any information leading to finding Elnaz. Her abduction is made even more bizarre because less than a month prior to this incident, Elnaz had been viciously attacked by two men who had attempted to abduct her then. She fought back and managed to escape with her life - only to have three men abduct her at gunpoint just weeks later. Once you hear the details of this case, you’ll understand why it is important to share this story as much as possible. Someone knows something. Elnaz’s family just wants her home.
Daughter, boyfriend convicted of killing German doctors
BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany on Monday convicted a 19-year-old man and his 17-year-old girlfriend of murder in the killing of her parents that was driven by her “hatred” of them. German news agency dpa reported that the regional court in Bayreuth sentenced the man...
Man Arrested After Wife Shot Dead Tells Police She Asked Him to Do It
Suspect Dave Meyer said he had watched his wife suffer with terrible nerve damage and back pain for years.
