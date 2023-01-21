It has been one year since 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri was taken from a home in Wasaga Beach by three armed masked men who were dressed in police gear. She has not been seen or heard from since January 12, 2022, and the police are now offering a $100,000 reward for any information leading to finding Elnaz. Her abduction is made even more bizarre because less than a month prior to this incident, Elnaz had been viciously attacked by two men who had attempted to abduct her then. She fought back and managed to escape with her life - only to have three men abduct her at gunpoint just weeks later. Once you hear the details of this case, you’ll understand why it is important to share this story as much as possible. Someone knows something. Elnaz’s family just wants her home.

3 DAYS AGO