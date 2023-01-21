Read full article on original website
Related
5 New Texting Scams To Watch Out For
Scammers are trying harder than ever to take advantage of unwitting victims via text message scams. According to "The RoboKiller Report: 2022 Mid-Year Phone Scam Insights," more than 147 billion...
Woman Sharing View From Hotel Room Shocks Internet: 'Nothing Could Prepare'
The TikTok travel influencer wrote: "No hotel room view can beat this."
Millions urged to watch out for new Google warning that could save from danger
GOOGLE has created a very handy alert that could protect you from danger. It works to stop frustrating (and even criminal) spam calls that are targeting you. Google is added a new "suspected spam caller" alert to Google Voice calls. This will warn you when a call comes through so...
‘I’m devastated. I’m sad, angry’: Laid-off Google employees vent about being unable to say goodbye to colleagues and feeling ‘blindsided’ by ‘random’ culling
Several laid-off Google employees took to social media to share their anger and bewilderment about losing their jobs.
I'm a 23-year-old founder booking $16,000 in sales a month with my social-media agency. Here's my advice for launching an online business.
Lauren Russell said investing in her business through business coaching and networking helped her startup flourish.
This app helped police plan raids. Hackers just made the data public.
Controversial law enforcement apps are at the center of a new, massive data hack. Deposit PhotosThe trove reportedly includes thousands of audio recordings, photos, and reports.
Gen Z know they’re stereotyped as ‘snowflakes’—but they say watching their parents cope with 2008 financial crisis made them tough and realistic
GenZ will make up 27% of the workforce by 2025 so it’s about time leaders win them over instead of labeling them as “snowflakes”. On Christmas Eve 2019, the Donald Trump campaign launched a website called snowflakevictory.com to advise Trump’s supporters on how to deal with their “liberal relatives” over the holidays.
'Lifechanging' phone spacebar hack is blowing the internet's mind
Advancements in smartphone technology are incredible, for the most part. Being able to transcribe a message with a voice is incredible. Autocorrect is a God-send. Creating group chats is critical. But everyone still has those moments when you think, ‘how have they not found the technology to fix this.’Take for example, when you make a mistake in a text message and need to place the cursor somewhere else to fix it. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe cursor never lands where you want it to and you end up hunched over your phone, sweating with frustration, trying to...
‘They’re 25, they don’t do emails’: is instant chat replacing the inbox?
Could office emails go the way of the fax machine and the rolodex? They have not joined those workplace dinosaurs yet, but there were signs of evolutionary change at the annual gathering of business leaders in Davos this week, where tech bosses said emails were becoming outdated. The chief executive...
Technology and privacy: how to protect yourself in the digital age
In today's digital age, privacy is an increasingly important issue. With the increase in the use of mobile devices and online connectivity, our digital lives are increasingly exposed. This can be a concern since our personal information, such as our photos, messages, and financial data, is accessible to anyone with Internet access.
People are just realizing trick that can save you from handing out Wi-Fi password to guests again and again
ONE CLEVER smartphone trick has been saving people time when it comes to sharing their Wi-Fi password with guests. Smartphone owners can now easily share their Wi-Fi password with others by using just a QR code. What is a QR code?. Quick Response (QR) codes are scannable patterns loaded with...
60% of People Now Prefer Banking on Mobile Apps — 7 Reasons They Love It
The majority of Americans no longer do their banking in person. A new GOBankingRates survey found that 59% of Americans prefer to bank via a mobile app, compared to 22% who prefer to bank online via a...
People are just noticing 10 mind-blowing Amazon Fire TV Stick hacks you must learn
AMAZON'S Fire TV Sticks are one of the most popular ways to access streamed content and a whole lot more. It's easy to see why when they're so cheap. But like any good gadget, it's also loaded with little quirks and tricks. Here are some worth trying. Quick options. If...
How one advisor built his practice through a Facebook group
When Andy Panko started his Facebook group, Retirement Planning Education, in April 2020, his goal was to grow the group to 1,000 members by the end of the year. Instead, he hit that goal in only a few months, and the group kept on growing to the point where it is at more than 37,000 members today.
An ex-YouTube employee shared in a viral TikTok that she was laid off in the middle of a business trip: 'I was locked out of everything'
"The last thing I wanted to do was sit in the Fort Myers, Florida, airport until my flight at 6 pm," said ex-YouTube staffer Kimberly Diaz.
digg.com
A Google Software Engineer Says It Was A 'Slap In The Face' To Find Out He Was Laid Off Via Email After 20 Years At The Company
Jeremy Joslin, who had worked at Google since 2003, said he got a generic email and no mangers contacted him: "It's as if I dropped off the grid." 🚀Join us this week in the FREE Webinars and explore the fields of tech!. You will find the answers to all...
Research shows that Millennials are the happiest working generation whereas Gen-Z are labelled as unhappiest
From a survey of GoodHire, Millennials were the happiest working generation of all with 57% being happy with their work whereas in Gen-Z the rate is only 22%. Millennials are the ones who enjoy their workplace compared to the other generations whereas for Gen-Z it's different. According to the survey, the Gen-Z generation wasn't enjoying much what they do in their work instead the work was stressing them out which eventually led to creating an impact on their mental health.
Warning for millions of WhatsApp users – you could be banned forever
WHATSAPP users have been warned that they could be banned from the app if they're found to be breaking the rules. Many may not realise that the popular messaging app actually has quite a few policies on what you can and cannot send. And if you're detected or reported breaching...
AOL Corp
Updated Social Security Website: Its 10 Most Useful Tools for 2023
Those visiting the Social Security site (SSA.gov) for the first time in a while may notice that things look a bit different than before. The homepage touts a fresh look and new interactive features designed to help users navigate the site more efficiently. Expert Advice: With Rates So High, Is...
Comments / 0