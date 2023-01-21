ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Gen Z know they’re stereotyped as ‘snowflakes’—but they say watching their parents cope with 2008 financial crisis made them tough and realistic

GenZ will make up 27% of the workforce by 2025 so it’s about time leaders win them over instead of labeling them as “snowflakes”. On Christmas Eve 2019, the Donald Trump campaign launched a website called snowflakevictory.com to advise Trump’s supporters on how to deal with their “liberal relatives” over the holidays.
Indy100

'Lifechanging' phone spacebar hack is blowing the internet's mind

Advancements in smartphone technology are incredible, for the most part. Being able to transcribe a message with a voice is incredible. Autocorrect is a God-send. Creating group chats is critical. But everyone still has those moments when you think, ‘how have they not found the technology to fix this.’Take for example, when you make a mistake in a text message and need to place the cursor somewhere else to fix it. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe cursor never lands where you want it to and you end up hunched over your phone, sweating with frustration, trying to...
INSIDE

Technology and privacy: how to protect yourself in the digital age

In today's digital age, privacy is an increasingly important issue. With the increase in the use of mobile devices and online connectivity, our digital lives are increasingly exposed. This can be a concern since our personal information, such as our photos, messages, and financial data, is accessible to anyone with Internet access.
InsuranceNewsNet

How one advisor built his practice through a Facebook group

When Andy Panko started his Facebook group, Retirement Planning Education, in April 2020, his goal was to grow the group to 1,000 members by the end of the year. Instead, he hit that goal in only a few months, and the group kept on growing to the point where it is at more than 37,000 members today.
Sneha Neupane

Research shows that Millennials are the happiest working generation whereas Gen-Z are labelled as unhappiest

From a survey of GoodHire, Millennials were the happiest working generation of all with 57% being happy with their work whereas in Gen-Z the rate is only 22%. Millennials are the ones who enjoy their workplace compared to the other generations whereas for Gen-Z it's different. According to the survey, the Gen-Z generation wasn't enjoying much what they do in their work instead the work was stressing them out which eventually led to creating an impact on their mental health.
AOL Corp

Updated Social Security Website: Its 10 Most Useful Tools for 2023

Those visiting the Social Security site (SSA.gov) for the first time in a while may notice that things look a bit different than before. The homepage touts a fresh look and new interactive features designed to help users navigate the site more efficiently. Expert Advice: With Rates So High, Is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy