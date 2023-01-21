Read full article on original website
azbex.com
Mixed-use Master Plan Proposed in Goodyear
ICIC Property Investment 5 LLC is proposing a new mixed-use project on roughly 70 acres between 143rd Avenue and Litchfield Road south of I-10 in Goodyear. Planned potential uses for Goodyear Celebration Plaza include a 15-acre office campus with two 54KSF medical office buildings and one 140KSF, three-story general use office building. The MOBs and the overall site are intended to serve as amenities for the nearby Cancer Treatment Centers of America and City of Hope hospital.
'It's just brutal out here': Annual homeless count in Maricopa County underway
PHOENIX — Phoenix is on pace to have thousands sleeping on the street again for this year’s Point-In-Time homeless count, an annual data collection conducted by cities and communities across Maricopa County. The count, required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for any municipality that...
East Valley Tribune
Ortega rips Legislature in annual address
Managing some 5,000 short-term rentals in Scottsdale was a monumental task for the city’s staff and elected officials in 2022, and it looks to be just as daunting a job in 2023. That’s why Mayor David Ortega used his annual State of the City address Jan. 18 to call...
azbex.com
2 Major Dev. Coming Near Loop 101 North
Two recent land auctions are bringing major new developments to the North Loop 101 area of Phoenix and Scottsdale. In October, Garden Communities was the sole bidder for a roughly 41-acre property at the NEC of Deer Valley Drive and Tatum Blvd. just north of Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix. The land sold for the minimum bid of $44.1M, and the developer recently submitted the initial paperwork for an 882-unit multifamily development.
arizonadigitalfreepress.com
Revitalization: Phoenix Metrocenter Mall property changes hands for $850M redevelopment pursuit
Phoenix Metrocenter Mall property destined for rebirth, developers say. Concord Wilshire Capital and TLG Investment Partners — in partnership with Carl DeSantis’ CDS International Holdings Inc. — is announcing the acquisition of the Phoenix Metrocenter Mall, including what locals call the ‘Dillard’s Building’ and ‘U-Haul Building.’
azbigmedia.com
The fight against the rise of homelessness and crime in Downtown Phoenix
The rise of homelessness and crime in Downtown Phoenix neighborhoods has city officials concerned. This past weekend those issues were front and center at a community meeting hosted by Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari at the Burton Barr Central Library on Saturday, where city officials said they are making investments in increased policing and homeless services in response to the crisis.
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
12news.com
'We're screwed': Corporation Commission hears from Rio Verde residents about water cutoff
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — "We're screwed," John Hornewer told three members of the Arizona Corporation Commission. There was no other way to say it, he said. Hornewer is one of the water haulers for Rio Verde Foothills, and Monday morning, he was notified one of his suppliers was cutting him off.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Broadway Curve project to enhance walkways, bike paths
Connecting Arizona. Everyone. Everywhere. Everyday. That’s our Mission at the Arizona Department of Transportation, and it includes multimodal transportation. Yet, say “ADOT” and many people think of highways, cars and trucks. We know many Arizonans rely on (or perhaps prefer) alternate modes of transportation such as bicycles,...
fox10phoenix.com
Metrocenter: Demolition set to begin for once-iconic North Phoenix mall
The mall, which opened in the 1970s, closed in 2020 as a result of low foot traffic exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Over two years after the mall closed, work is set to begin that will eventually transform the area into a unique community. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a cop
Mesa, Arizona's Police Department is offering optimism, hope and even some hacks to encourage you to overcome imposter syndrome and give their training program a chance. They've even beefed up their recruitment marketing, showcasing motivating videos and photos on their website.
'The story needs to be told': First Black students to integrate Chandler High to be honored
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Decades have passed since Willie Arbuckle walked through Chandler High School for the first time. “Looking back, I guess it was a momentous occasion,” Arbuckle said. Now, Arbuckle sees the history he was a part of in 1949. “It was totally historical changing, you know,...
BNSF moving forward with Phoenix-area rail complex
Fort Worth-based BNSF Railway Co. is moving forward with two massive rail complexes, including one in the Phoenix metro, following its announcement to invest $3.96 billion in 2023.
kjzz.org
You've heard of first responders. Now meet Maricopa County's last responders
We’re all familiar with first responders, but what about last responders? Maybe you’re thinking of funeral workers or hospice providers. Last responders also include those who investigate the thousands of unexplained, sometimes violent deaths, that occur in Maricopa County each year. This is a story about a team...
roselawgroupreporter.com
$12 Million Dollar Estate Home Sells in Paradise Valley
(PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz.) – Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the $12 million sale of 6659 East Indian Bend Road in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Luxury Agents Frank Aazami and Jean-Michel Edery of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller of this extraordinary estate that offered the highest level of luxury, security and privacy in the guard-gated Judson Estates of Paradise Valley, Arizona.
themesatribune.com
Western Week galloping back to Scottsdale
Western Week returns to Scottsdale beginning Saturday, Jan. 28, bringing a broad range of classic events that pay homage to the history of the “West’s Most Western Town.”. This year brings plenty of promise as two keystone events will be celebrating big anniversaries. The Hash Knife Pony Express...
News Channel Nebraska
Pebble Creek in Goodyear, AZ
Originally Posted On: https://azjunkremoval.com/pebble-creek-goodyear/. Some active adult living communities use word of mouth to spread the news about how impressive their amenities happen to be. At the Robson Resort Community in Pebble Creek, you might just this is practically a chapter of Club Med that’s rooted itself in Goodyear, Arizona. Let’s see how Robson Resort Community measures up in terms of what they can offer to those in the 55+ retirement category.
fox10phoenix.com
Rio Verde water crisis: Here's what you should know as an Arizona town's battle over water supply continues
NEAR SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A rural Arizona town's battle for water has captured national and global attention. Since Jan. 1, residents in the community of Rio Verde Foothills lost their access to water, after the City of Scottsdale ended their water hauling service to the area. Since residents there lost their access to water, they have been waging a battle to have its water supply restored.
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County GOP Censures Republican Maricopa County Supervisors, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer over Election Integrity at Annual Meeting
The Maricopa County Republican Committee (MCRC) voted last week at their annual meeting to censure Maricopa County Stephen Richer and the four Republican members of the Maricopa County Supervisors; Bill Gates, Thomas Galvin, Clint Hickman and Jack Sellers. The vote for the censure resolution was 1,460 for, 138 against, and 36 abstaining.
ABC 15 News
State holds $2 billion to be claimed by Arizonans, some unclaimed property now up for auction
There is $2 billion worth of unclaimed property being held by the state waiting for Arizonans to claim. That includes items like rings, watches, old sports cards, and coins coming from old, abandoned safe deposit boxes. Some of the unclaimed items are being auctioned off during the state's once-a-year unclaimed...
