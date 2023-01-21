ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Police Foundation hosts inaugural ‘Leadership in Law Enforcement’ event

Phoenix Police Foundation provides up-close look at law enforcement. The Phoenix Police Foundation hosted its first Leadership in Law Enforcement event Friday, Jan. 20, at the Arizona Biltmore Resort. Proponents of the event created it to help bring local businesspeople and law enforcement personnel closer together to find collaboration opportunities...
Armer Foundation for Kids hosts ‘Dancing with the Stars’ this February

Dancing with the Stars event supports Armer Foundation for Kids. From 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, the Armer Foundation for Kids is hosting its annual Dancing with the Stars competition at Fred Astaire Dance Studio, 3820 E. Ray Road in Phoenix, featuring local residents and professional dancers — raising funds to help local families in need.
Frank Aazami, Jean-Michel Edery of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty broker $12M Paradise Valley estate

Frank Aazami reports Paradise Valley estate is exquisite, 1OF1 property. Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is announcing a $12 million sale at 6659 E. Indian Bend Road in the Town of Paradise Valley. Luxury Realtor Frank Aazami and Jean-Michel Edery of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller...
