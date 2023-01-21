Read full article on original website
Car flips in the middle of the Lloyd Expressway, driver arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Evansville man is accused of driving more than twice the legal alcohol limit when he flipped his car on its top on the Lloyd Expressway. It happened Sunday around 2:40 a.m. near the Main Street exit. Police say 25-year-old Tyler Koressel’s car was upside down...
Police looking for suspected gunman in Knox County shooting
Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting out of Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of North 14th Street and College Avenue on Friday. When officers arrived, the found a victim who had been shot twice. They...
Missing Indiana man found dead after car crash
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, an Evansville man that hadn’t been seen for over 40 days, has been found deceased. On December 10, 2022, family members reported Colbert missing and said he was last seen at a co-worker’s home in Princeton the previous day. Evansville Police Department handed over the […]
Vincennes police searching for shooting suspect
VINCENNES, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vincennes Police Department responded to the 1000 block of North 14th Street in reference to a shooting. Police say when they arrived on scene they found a victim with two gunshot wounds. First responders gave aid to the victim and then transported him to a hospital.
HCSO: 2 taken to the hospital after hit-and-run crash
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Sheriff’s Office Deputies say a hit-and-run crash led to two people being taken to the hospital Saturday night. According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to US 60 East at the intersection of 1078 North in reference to a vehicle accident with injuries at 9:04 p.m.
VPD issues arrest warrant for suspect in shooting incident
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vincennes Police Department released a report regarding a shooting incident that took place on Friday, Jan. 20, and has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect. The VPD has issued a warrant for Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey for AggravatedBattery, a level 3 felony. The release states that Carter-Mincey “was last seen […]
Popular pizza being served in Spencer County
The days of video and DVD rentals are a thing of the past, but a pizza produced in an effort to draw more movie fans in, eventually became the driving force of success for a tiny Spencer County business. 44News Morning Anchor Tommy Mason caught up with their longest serving...
Alleged hit-and-run driver ID’d after Henderson crash
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says two separate crashes mere minutes apart from one another were likely connected. Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to US60 E at the intersection of 1078 N for an accident with injuries. Law enforcement officials learned that one of the drivers fled the […]
Man facing drunk driving charges in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Providence, Ky. man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say he drove drunk. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a reckless driver complaint on 293 North on January 21 at 10:17 p.m. After locating the man and conducting a traffic...
Evansville auto shop ransacked in suspected arson incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says arson and burglary are suspected after a fire erupted inside a local auto shop. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a possible arson at the Best Value Auto Sales on Riverside Drive. Firefighters advised that flames were shooting out all the windows on […]
Man shot at while driving his truck Saturday morning, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that a man was being shot while in his truck by someone driving a white Escalade. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of Lincoln Avenue and US 41 around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning in response to shots fired. Officials say...
New trial date set for Warrick Co. Sheriff’s deputy
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A new trail date has been set for a Warrick County Sheriff’s deputy who was arrested for rape. 35-year-old Jarred Stuckey was arrested on December 6, 2022 after being accused of biting, choking and sexually assaulting a woman. [Previous Story: Warrick Co. Sheriff’s deputy...
Boonville Men Arrested In Jasper Rural King
Jasper- The Jasper Police report two Saturday morning arrests at Rural King. JPD officers say they responded to a call about two suspicious men inside the Jasper Rural King. Officers say they were told they may attempt theft and appeared intoxicated. After making contact with the two men, JPD officers...
‘Shadow boxing’ gone wrong ends with Evansville arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a victim says he took “play fighting” too far. EPD officers were dispatched to an address along Covert Avenue late Saturday night after a screaming woman was reported. According to an affidavit, officers arrived and found a man and woman fighting on the ground. […]
EPD: Attempted arson on N. Garvin St. house Friday afternoon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to police, someone attempted to set a resident’s house on fire on North Garvin Street. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Garvin Street in response to an arson report around 2 p.m. Friday. Police say when they arrived on...
Petersburg Police Dept. asking for help identifying vehicle in theft investigation
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The Petersburg Police Department is asking the public’s help during a theft investigation. According to police, they are turning to the public in helping to identify a vehicle that is suspected in being involved in a theft investigation. Police say if you have any information...
Dispatch: Crews respond to hit-and-run crashes in Henderson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to a hit and run that led to two separate crashes on Saturday night. Dispatch says crews responded were sent to 1078 North and U.S. 60. for a hit and run. They say there were injuries in that crash.
Walmart shooting victim's mom: Gunman threatened daughter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The mother of a Walmart employee who was shot and wounded by a former co-worker inside a Walmart store in Indiana says the gunman had repeatedly threatened to kill her daughter. Jenny Couch told WFIE-TV that her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook, was targeted by Ronald Ray...
New Restaurant, Auto Parts, and Hardware Stores Coming to Evansville’s North Side
One of the great things about living in Evansville is that whenever we need anything, we have several options to choose from no matter what side of town we live in. Need groceries? Chances are, you have three to four different options to choose from. New clothes? New TV? You have choices. Need something from Dollar General? There are probably two of them on your block and four more across the street (just kidding...sort of). Of course, we know that when we're hungry and don't feel like cooking, there are plenty of options available there too. Soon, north side residents will have a new option for getting a delicious meal, as well as a couple of stores to help take care of those DIY projects and honey-do lists.
DNR names District 8 Conservation Officer of the Year
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officer Neal Brewington has been selected as the 2022 District 8 Officer of the Year. District 8 includes Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Lawrence, Orange, Perry, Scott, and Washington counties. Brewington is assigned to Washington County where he has been a conservation officer since 2003.
