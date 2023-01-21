Read full article on original website
Related
Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement
The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Has Cold Response To Shannon Sharpe Altercation With His Father
Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies are the hottest topic in the NBA right now after the former NFL player-turned-analyst got into it with Ja Morant's father, Tee Morant, Dillon Brooks, and other Grizzlies players. This situation escalated really quickly after Sharpe told something to Dillon Brook, who was in...
There Are 2 NFL Playoff Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The NFL playoffs roll on this weekend with four teams attempting to advance to their respective conference title game. Two games are on the docket today - including arguably the most improbable team to reach the Divisional Round. The Jacksonville Jaguars saw themselves in a 27-0 hole against the ...
Miami Dolphins Fire Coach
Following a season of ups and downs ending in their defeat in the NFL Wild Card Round, the Miami Dolphins have decided to make a major shakeup to their coaching staff, letting a coach go that had been a part of the staff for several years.
NFL World Reacts To The Stefon Diggs Announcement
Is Stefon Diggs wanting out of Buffalo following the Bills' crushing playoff loss to the Bengals on Sunday? According to a report, Diggs gathered all of his belongings and tried to leave the stadium before the Bills' coaches even got to the tunnel area after the game. Bills practice squad ...
Yardbarker
Pacman Jones throws shade at Bills QB Josh Allen
It’s no secret that Adam “Pacman” Jones has never had an issue speaking his mind. So when he was asked his opinion of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a recent episode of “Smash & Dash,” a podcast hosted by former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson and LenDale White, Jones had no issue going all-in on dragging Allen through the mud.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni calls out WIP’s Angelo Cataldi
Nick Sirianni is standing by his man. On Saturday, after the Eagles beat the New York Giants, 38-7, in their NFC Divisional Playoff Game, the Philadelphia head coach was asked about defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. And Sirianni had Gannon’s back. Per NBC Sports Philadelphia:. “Jonathan Gannon puts these guys...
Michael Strahan’s prediction goes disastrously wrong as fans joke ‘hope he didn’t bet money on that’
MICHAEL Strahan was left red-faced after his shocking prediction for Saturday night's playoff game. The New York Giants legend was pumped to see his old team in action against their rivals the Philadelphia Eagles. But he was left devastated as the Giants were routed 38-7 in Philly. Strahan was the...
Fans show up at 6 a.m. to tailgate for Eagles-Giants playoff game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It feels like the whole city is shaded green ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff matchup against the New York Giants.The skyline and plenty of city buildings were decked out in green, even the Philadelphia Family Court building. Bakeries are selling green bread. The team's playoff hype video is getting traction. In households with both Eagles and Giants fans, it's probably getting a little tense.Greg Matza from Northeast Philadelphia was getting antsy too.We found Greg, from Northeast Philadelphia, in a group of fans who just wanted to get down to the stadium early. They were feeling the anticipation."I...
Report: Brian Flores lands head coach interview
Brian Flores will be getting another look for a head coach job. The Arizona Cardinals plan to interview Flores for their head coach vacancy, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported on Sunday. The Cardinals plan to interview former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for their vacant head-coaching position early this week, per source. — Jonathan Jones... The post Report: Brian Flores lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Prominent Patriots Coach Could Be Fired
The New England Patriots might be making a big change to their coaching staff soon. According to Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Matt Patricia could be on his way out now that the Detroit Lions are no longer paying his salary. Patricia was the defacto offensive coordinator this past season ...
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni seems to end potential feud with radio host
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has seemed to pour cold water over a potential feud with host Angelo Cataldi of local sports talk radio station WIP. "I know what I said on Saturday, and that’s in good fun too," Sirianni explained during his Monday appearance on Cataldi's program, per the Barrett Sports Media website. "I enjoy coming on this show and talking to you guys, but hey, at the end of the day too, I’m gonna stick up for my brother."
Nevius: Christian McCaffrey’s mom, Lisa, gives unfiltered look at life as an NFL mom
Ever since the 49ers went on their 11-game unbeaten streak, one name has been mentioned again and again. Coming into Sunday’s second-round playoff game with Dallas, scatback Christian McCaffrey has literally never lost a game since he became the starter. The do-it-all back has broken big gains rushing and he’s caught passes like a WR.
Daboll, Jones, Barkley, Lawrence and Jackson talk Giants 38-7 loss to Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoffs
Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence and Adoree’ Jackson talk about the Giants 38-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.
Skip Bayless, shameless Cowboys fan, talks trash to Eagles
Skip Bayless just can’t help himself. The FOX Sports talking ahead, a well-documented Dallas Cowboys fan, is having fun on Twitter during the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. With the Eagles opening up a...
Giants' Joe Schoen on Daniel Jones: 'We're happy he's going to be here'
The New York Giants held their year-end press conference on Monday and much of the focus was on the future of quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. General manager Joe Schoen sounded quite emphatic when it came to Jones, stating flat-out the organization would like to have him back.
Comments / 0