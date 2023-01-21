Read full article on original website
See How a Home Stager Helped a Gilded Age Apartment Age Gracefully
Heather Bien is a Washington, D.C.-based freelance writer whose work has appeared on MyDomaine, The Knot, Martha Stewart Weddings, HelloGiggles, and more. You'll often find her making pitstops for roadside antique shops, drooling over original hardwood floors, or perfecting her latte recipe. published Yesterday. Hiding in a small apartment in...
This New Mexico Hotel is A Top Unique & Out of the Ordinary Visit
If traveling more is on your bucket list this year, then a trip to the Land of Enchantment should be added!. Tripadvisor recently came out with their list of "Top Out of the Ordinary Hotels" in the world! Unfortunately, none in Texas made the list (WTF?), however, our friends to the West did make the list!
Designer Nate Berkus' Best Ideas For Decorating Your Bedroom
Redecorating your room and need some inspo? Here are some of designer Nate Berkus' best tips for creating a comfortable bedroom with a unique design.
During a hurricane, a woman forgot to shut the front door and discovered three deer in the living room.
Sometimes it's so easy to forget that we are all residents of one big planet and are much closer to each other than we used to think. People in cities, animals in the steppes and forests, inhabitants of the oceans and seas - we are all equal neighbors. And the simplest thing we can do for each other is to show understanding and kindness. The story of Kathy, a woman who once found three deer in her home, teaches exactly this. And, of course, one cannot discount the whole range of emotions that our heroes felt. It certainly doesn't happen every day.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
The Best (And Worst) Design Elements Of Ivana Trump’s Manhattan Townhouse On The Market For $26.5M
From the limestone facade to the pink marble bathroom and gold fixtures throughout the home, Ivana Trump’s Manhattan townhouse is certainly one of a kind. Although it took a few months to go on the market after Trump passed away in July 2022, the luxurious Manhattan home is currently listed for $26.5 million.
Couple Restore 100 Year Old Home Into a Dream House
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Cottage core, farmhouse rustic, and victorian all have one thing in common, they involve old houses. Many folks are interested in the lifestyle of renovating old homes, they are buying up old houses, gutting them and turning them into masterpieces.
The Game Actually Compliments 50 Cent on 18th Anniversary of The Documentary Album
Look outside. Pigs might be flying. The Game actually gave 50 Cent a slight compliment in a social media tribute to Game's debut album. On Wednesday (Jan. 18), The Game celebrated the 18th anniversary of his The Documentary album, which was released in 2005 on Aftermath/G-Unit/Interscope. He honored the album with a post on Instagram paying homage to the breakout LP.
The Bofin: A 24′ Custom THOW from Modern Tiny Living
Named after an Irish island that Julie (the owner) loves, “Bofin” is designed as a full-time residence meant to travel the country! It prioritizes the living space and kitchen, with a spacious U-shaped couch that has tons of storage underneath. The galley kitchen has an oven, fridge, and...
