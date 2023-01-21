Sometimes it's so easy to forget that we are all residents of one big planet and are much closer to each other than we used to think. People in cities, animals in the steppes and forests, inhabitants of the oceans and seas - we are all equal neighbors. And the simplest thing we can do for each other is to show understanding and kindness. The story of Kathy, a woman who once found three deer in her home, teaches exactly this. And, of course, one cannot discount the whole range of emotions that our heroes felt. It certainly doesn't happen every day.

2 DAYS AGO