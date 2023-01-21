ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors GM Bob Myers could leave for 1 rival team?

While general manager Bob Myers has been synonymous with the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty, there seems to be a chance that he could soon be working for a rival franchise. The Athletic reported on Myers’ future in a lengthy feature that was published on Wednesday. The article notes that Myers’ contract with the Warriors expires... The post Warriors GM Bob Myers could leave for 1 rival team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
