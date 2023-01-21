Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Darryl Sutter on Jakob Pelletier’s NHL debut: “What number is he?”
Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter shared his thoughts on the performance of rookie forward Jakob Pelletier in his NHL debut after Saturday’s 6–3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Asked about Pelletier’s first few National Hockey League shifts by TSN’s Salim Valji, Sutter didn’t exactly go to...
FOX Sports
Canucks fire coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet as replacement
Bruce Boudreau has been fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, who are again on track to miss the playoffs with another underachieving season. The team announced the change Sunday, less than a week since president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said “major surgery” was needed to fix the Canucks, who have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years. Rick Tocchet was hired as Boudreau's replacement for a Vancouver team that has lost 28 of 46 games this season.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres’ Organization Shows Improvement With Miller Night
The Buffalo Sabres may have taken a few missteps as a franchise since 2015, but one area they continue to improve at has been their retirement ceremonies. On Jan. 19, the Sabres held the jersey number retirement and Sabres Hall of Fame ceremony for goalie Ryan Miller, who played for the team from 2002-2014.
Sharks visit the Red Wings, look to stop road losing streak
San Jose Sharks (14-24-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (19-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks will look to end a three-game road slide when they take on the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has a 19-18-8 record overall and an 11-10-3...
WKBW-TV
Owen Powers is a hero for Sabres in OT
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Owen Power picked the perfect moment to score his first goal of the season. The rookie made it look easy under a minute into overtime against the Dallas Stars to lift his team to a 3-2 win on the road. It was a true team...
Yardbarker
Four years after he was fired by the Oilers, some praise for Peter Chiarelli
Peter Chiarelli’s time with the Edmonton Oilers has gone down as one of the worst tenures by a general manager in recent memory. He was hired in April of 2015 shortly after the Oilers had won the golden ticket at the draft lottery with the goal of building a successful team around Connor McDavid. With other talented young players such as Taylor Hall, Jordan Eberle, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Oscar Klefbom, and Darnell Nurse in the mix, Chiarelli had an excellent foundation to put together a perennial contender.
Yardbarker
‘It’s not a quick fix’: Canucks introduce Rick Tocchet as 21st head coach
Tocchet joins the Canucks organization after the mid-season firing of Bruce Boudreau. Boudreau led the Canucks to a record of 50-40-13 in 103 games. Additionally, assistant coach Trent Cull was also relieved of his duties. Tocchet brings former National Hockey League (NHL) defensemen and Stanley Cup champions Adam Foote and Sergei Gonchar to his staff. The 18-year NHL veteran was the head coach of the Arizona Coyotes from 2017-2021, he led them to a record of 125-131-34 in 290 games. In 2020, he helped the Coyotes reach the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2012. Allvin spoke highly of Tocchet in a press release Sunday morning regarding his hiring:
Quick start helps Jets defeat Flyers, 5-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axel Jonsson-Fjällby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the Jets held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night. Karson Kuhlman also scored, Kevin Stenlund had an empty-netter and David Rittich made 28 saves for the Jets, who improved to 2-2 on a five-game road trip that concludes Tuesday night in Nashville. “We just wanted to play our game right from the drop of the puck,” Kuhlman said. “I think we did that and gave ourselves a little bit of a cushion. Obviously, we wanted to play a better 60-minute game than that, but we ended up with the win.” Kevin Hayes tallied twice while playing in his 600th career game, and Ivan Provorov added a goal for Philadelphia.
Hamilton scores in OT to give Devils 2-1 win over Penguins
Dougie Hamilton scored in overtime on the power-play and Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves as the New Jersey Devils downed the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1
Yardbarker
The Vancouver Canucks bungle the Bruce Boudreau era, Edmonton Oilers climb NHL power rankings and more
There are few bigger storylines around the NHL right now than that of the Bruce Boudreau saga. Rumours of Boudreau’s demise behind the bench of the Vancouver Canucks have swirled for over a month now and after Saturday night, it all came to ahead. We saw the scenes in Vancouver during and after the Oilers’ 4-2 win and they were tough to watch.
Yardbarker
The Edmonton Oilers Prospect Report: Local Kid Makes Good!
Those who follow me know that I have been very critical of the coaching staff in Bakersfield surrounding the deployment decisions of the Oiler prospects. In particular, I’ve highlighted issues with all of the twenty-year-old rookies who joined the team this year. However, the player who received the harshest treatment in my opinion was Carter Savoie. Savoie spent most of the season before the Christmas break welded to a fourth line that lacked skilled players. He rarely saw the ice on any of the powerplay rotations. When he made mistakes that were clearly borne of inexperience, he was helping to a much more stringent account than others with very limited minutes in games after mistakes and even a healthy scratch. To compound the matter, Savoie started late due to an injury in the prospect tourney in Penticton and missed some additional time with an injury during the season. Then came the Christmas break and everything changed. Plus there is another German looking good as an Oiler prospect…..wait Maximus Wanner is from Estevan, Saskatchewan. We talk about all of them below.
NHL
Canucks Announce Changes to Coaching Staff
Head Coach Bruce Boudreau and Assistant Coach Trent Cull have been relieved of their duties. Rick Tocchet has been hired as the 21st Head Coach in franchise history. Adam Foote has been named Assistant Coach and Sergei Gonchar has been hired as a Defensive Development Coach. "We would like to...
Yardbarker
‘Players really don’t like this type of thing’: Retired NHL goaltender Mike McKenna reacts to Darryl Sutter’s comments on Jakob Pelletier
In the wake of Darryl Sutter’s post-game comments about Jakob Pelletier on Saturday afternoon, longtime professional hockey goaltender Mike McKenna weighed in on the situation alongside Frank Seravalli on Monday’s episode of the Daily Faceoff Live show. In an exchange that has been played and replayed tens of...
