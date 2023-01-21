Those who follow me know that I have been very critical of the coaching staff in Bakersfield surrounding the deployment decisions of the Oiler prospects. In particular, I’ve highlighted issues with all of the twenty-year-old rookies who joined the team this year. However, the player who received the harshest treatment in my opinion was Carter Savoie. Savoie spent most of the season before the Christmas break welded to a fourth line that lacked skilled players. He rarely saw the ice on any of the powerplay rotations. When he made mistakes that were clearly borne of inexperience, he was helping to a much more stringent account than others with very limited minutes in games after mistakes and even a healthy scratch. To compound the matter, Savoie started late due to an injury in the prospect tourney in Penticton and missed some additional time with an injury during the season. Then came the Christmas break and everything changed. Plus there is another German looking good as an Oiler prospect…..wait Maximus Wanner is from Estevan, Saskatchewan. We talk about all of them below.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO