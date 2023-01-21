ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Raven-Symoné Is The Latest Celeb To Reveal Fans Have Been Mispronouncing Her Name For Years

By Adreon Patterson
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fpdrw_0kMq2kVg00

The internet has been losing their minds lately over Wednesday ’s Jenny Ortega pronouncing Rihanna’s name correctly at the 80th Golden Globes. More celebrities, including Khloe Kardashian, have been teaching their fans how to correctly pronounce their name , and Raven’s Home star Raven-Symoné was the latest celeb to tell her fans they have been mispronouncing her name for years.

The Disney Channel star took to her TikTok account to teach her followers how to correctly pronounce her iconic first name. Raven-Symoné set the tone by sitting in her vehicle with a usual greeting from her fans when they see her in public. Soon, an audio clip of Jennifer Tilly from Chucky Season 2 kicked in with the single-named star seemingly arguing with a fan over how to say her name. She made it simple by showing how to phonetically her name. If you want to learn how to properly say her birth name, check out the TV icon’s funny clip below.

@ravensymone

Those who know…KNOW… fit was cray that day.

♬ original sound - Taylor Dean

And there you have it. Raven-Symoné wants everyone to start pronouncing her name correctly. At least, she put a funny twist on the faux pas with the viral Chucky clip. It appeared followers have been emphasizing the wrong syllable for decades. In this case, the accent above the e is more important than fans knew. So, the correct pronunciation is “Symonyay.” The clip suggested the former child star was frustrated by having her name constantly mispronounced when being addressed by others. The comedic actress capped off the moment with some humor by pointing out her eclectic outfit.

However, addressing the mispronunciation of her name lead a few of Raven-Symoné's fans to call out the TV icon. Many viewers pointed out it was the That’s So Raven alum’s fault for them not saying her name correctly. They singled out her 2000s Disney Channel bumpers where she pronounced her first name incorrectly. So, as much as it was on the fans to say her name correctly, it appeared the actress may have set the tone. But given she’s been acting since age 3, she might’ve gotten used to hearing the mispronunciation over time and just failed to correct viewers.

Raven-Symoné’s dilemma echoed the same sentiment as two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington. Just last year, a clip went viral where Washington revealed on the Graham Norton Show that his name is pronounced “Denzul” not “Denzel .” Although, he explained the mispronunciation was a nickname given by his mother to distinguish him from his father, whom he was named after.  Other prime examples of famous mispronunciations include Chrissy Teigen and Raven-Symoné’s fellow Disney alum Lindsay Lohan.

Raven-Symoné hasn’t let this faux pas stop her career as Raven’s Home is currently airing its fifth season on Disney Channel. You can watch the reboot series with a Disney+ subscription to see all the nostalgic moments, like Tanya Baxter actress T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh returning to the Baxter family home and more.

Comments / 4

Related
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Tyla

Chrissy Teigen reveals the name of her newborn daughter

Chrissy Teigen has revealed the name of her baby girl. The model posted a photo of her two older children, Luna and Miles, cradling the newborn and looking down on her lovingly. She added in the caption on Instagram: "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and...
thesource.com

Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’

Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
HollywoodLife

50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere

50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Son Saint After Admitting She Would Welcome More Kids — Pics!

Too cute! Kim Kardashian snuggled up with her eldest son, Saint West, in some cute new photos. "♥️ night! ♥️," the 42-year-old captioned two photos of herself wearing red pajamas as she hugged her kiddo, who also sported matching pants. Of course, people loved to see the reality star hanging out with her tots. The star's sister Khloé Kardashian gushed, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."One person wrote, "He so cute ❤️❤️❤️ literally the sweetest," while another person added, "So beautiful 😍😍😍😍."A third person stated, "So cute 😢❤️."The brunette beauty hasn't been shy about posting her kiddos on the 'gram. On December 29, the Hulu...
suggest.com

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Jessica Simpson Looks Unrecognizable, Sparks More Concern After Revealing She Still Wears Her 8th Grade Cheerleading Jacket

Jessica Simpson's most recent selfie has fans continuing to express their concerns over her seemingly altered face and shrinking frame.While the singer hasn't acknowledged any severe weight loss, her Monday, January 2, post did all the talking, as she revealed she still fits into her 8th grade coat."Found my 8th grade head cheerleader letter jacket 📣📣📣," she captioned the Instagram snap, which depicted her smiling while donning the vintage green piece and an orange beanie. Her sister, Ashlee Simpson, as well as a few other celebs like Paris Hilton, left compliments on the upload, but fans couldn't help but worry."Jessica...
Us Weekly

Holly Madison Says She Wishes Kendra Wilkinson Was More ‘Open-Minded’ About Different Playboy Experiences: ‘It’s Unfortunate’

Two different experiences. Holly Madison reflected on the "unfortunate" rift between her and Kendra Wilkinson after their time at the Playboy mansion. "I wish she was more open-minded to the fact that not everybody had the same experience she did at the mansion. And I went through a lot of different things and had to […]
OREGON STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Page Six

Eddie Murphy, dad of 10, reacts to Nick Cannon fathering 12 children

Eddie Murphy, a father of 10 children, is here for Nick Cannon’s ever expanding family.  When Page Six asked Murphy on Tuesday night’s Golden Globes 2023 red carpet to share his thoughts on Cannon fathering 12 kids, the 61-year-old comedian gave an enthusiastic thumbs up.  Cannon, 42, welcomed his most recent child — a baby girl named Halo Marie — with Alyssa Scott in December 2022. The pair also welcomed a son named Zen in April 2021, however, the infant died from brain cancer five months later. Cannon went on to expand his brood with son Legendary, daughter Onyx and son Rise with Bre Tiesi, Lanisha Cole...
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Life and Style Weekly

Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders

Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. "It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah, 25, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode to which Emmy, 26, agreed, "He's always in...
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
181K+
Followers
42K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy