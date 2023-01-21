ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PureWow

6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023

To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
Gochi Ez

During a hurricane, a woman forgot to shut the front door and discovered three deer in the living room.

Sometimes it's so easy to forget that we are all residents of one big planet and are much closer to each other than we used to think. People in cities, animals in the steppes and forests, inhabitants of the oceans and seas - we are all equal neighbors. And the simplest thing we can do for each other is to show understanding and kindness. The story of Kathy, a woman who once found three deer in her home, teaches exactly this. And, of course, one cannot discount the whole range of emotions that our heroes felt. It certainly doesn't happen every day.
Albany Herald

Chase closes some New York ATMs early because of 'rising crime'

Citing "rising crime and vagrancy," Chase Bank has shuttered 24-hour access to some of its New York ATMs. Select ATM vestibules are closing at 5 pm or 6 pm, aligning more closely with normal branch hours, the bank tweeted in response to a complaint last week. A JPMorgan Chase spokesperson said some other ATMs are closing at 10 pm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Albany Herald

'Accused' puts a smart spin on crime with a different trial every week

At a time when roughly half of crime-movie ideas seemingly get stretched out to seven or eight episodes, "Accused" smartly goes in the opposite direction, presenting crisp little yarns in a single hour. While there's a hit-miss element to that, the best entries in this Fox anthology series sustain suspense from beginning to end, while attracting top stars with its one-and-done approach.
justagirlandherblog.com

My 3 Favorite IKEA Storage Systems and How We Use Them In Our House

IKEA storage systems have help us organize and decorate our houses and get the look of custom closets and built-ins on a budget! My favorites– the ALGOT, BESTA, and PAX storage systems– have helped us to make the most of every inch of space in our homes!. It’s...

