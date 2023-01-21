Catskills unique Irish folk band Sheridan Rúitín has just released a video filmed on a mountain top for their original song “Rebels of the Night” on January 1st. Along with this, the band has also just posted their upcoming tour where you can find all the details for coming shows and events, including 6 shows in NY around February and March. The band is currently busy working on a new song that will come with a music video most likely the first or second week of February as well.

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO