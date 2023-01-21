ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

NYS Music

Harriman State Park Featured in Sheridan Rúitín Music Video

Catskills unique Irish folk band Sheridan Rúitín has just released a video filmed on a mountain top for their original song “Rebels of the Night” on January 1st. Along with this, the band has also just posted their upcoming tour where you can find all the details for coming shows and events, including 6 shows in NY around February and March. The band is currently busy working on a new song that will come with a music video most likely the first or second week of February as well.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
NYS Music

One moe. Bottle at The Wellmont Theatre

Moe. performed a scorching show at The Wellmont Theatre in Montclair, NJ on their Winter Tour. Fans and band mates were happy to see Chuck Garvey back in action, sounding good as ever. Chuck mentioned how grateful he was to be back up on the stage playing with the band.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NYS Music

Pink Talking Fish Announce NYC And Buffalo Shows

Hybrid/fusion act Pink Talking Fish have announced their 2023 spring tour, celebrating the 50 Year Anniversary of Pink Floyd’s album Dark Side Of The Moon. A musical tribute fusion of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads, and Phish, the band will celebrate by performing the album in its entirety for every show of the tour. The incredible two set show will be dedicated to first to Dark Side Of The Moon, while the second set will be classic Pink Talking Fish combinations of their namesakes.
BUFFALO, NY
NYS Music

Introducing Daniel Seavey at Racket NYC

Racket NYC is Manhattan’s hottest new music venue in the heart of Chelsea where Daniel Seavey fans camped out and were wrapped around the block in freezing cold temps for hours before the general admission show Saturday. Headlining his first solo tour since his band Why Don’t We announced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYS Music

Zach Bryan Announces North American Tour, 2 Stops in NY

2022 was a particularly prolific year for rising country star Zach Bryan and he’s set on riding that wave into the new year with his biggest tour yet. Bryan’s Burn Burn Burn North American Tour tour kicks off in April at the Two Step Inn Festival in Texas, and will include two shows in New York, in Albany at MVP Arena and Queens at Forest Hills Stadium.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

