ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Premier 15s: Gloucester-Hartpury beat Harlequins to stay top; Exeter defeat Bristol

Gloucester-Hartpury maintained their 100% winning record in the Premier 15s with a 33-22 victory over Harlequins. The visitors' success at The Stoop was their eighth consecutive win, seven of them coming with a bonus point. After trailing 26-12 at half-time, Quins got to within nine points but Sam Monaghan's try...
BBC

Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
BBC

Freddie Burns: Leicester Tigers fly-half to join Super Rugby side Highlanders

Freddie Burns, Leicester's match-winner in last season's Premiership final, will leave the club in February to join New Zealand-based Highlanders. Burns kicked a dramatic last-minute drop-goal in Leicester's 15-12 win over Saracens at Twickenham in June. Leicester said they had agreed for the former England international, 32, to be released...
BBC

England Six Nations squad: Courtney Lawes and George McGuigan out of training camp

Key forward Courtney Lawes has pulled out of England's training squad after picking up a calf injury playing for Northampton on Saturday. Steve Borthwick's squad have gathered at Pennyhill Park for a training camp before their Six Nations opener with Scotland at Twickenham on 4 February. Gloucester hooker George McGuigan...
Reuters

Soccer-Drone halts play at Southampton v Villa

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Southampton's home Premier League game against Aston Villa was suspended shortly before halftime on Saturday after a drone was spotted flying over St Mary's Stadium.
BBC

Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster to face Leinster in last-16 tie

Ulster's reward for their 22-11 victory over Sale will be a contest with Leinster in the last 16 of the Heineken European Champions Cup. The all-Irish tie was confirmed by Montpellier's 21-21 draw with London Irish which left Ulster as the eighth and final qualifier in Pool B. Ulster coach...
BBC

Heineken Champions Cup: Harlequins 39-29 Sharks - hosts through to last 16

Heineken Champions Cup Pool A: Harlequins v Sharks. Tries: Care, Dombrandt, Murley, Lewies, David; Pens: Smith 2; Cons: Smith 4. Tries: Am, Hendrikse, Etzebeth, Fassi; Pen: Bosch; Cons: Bosch 3. Harlequins secured a last-16 place in the Heineken Champions Cup with an entertaining bonus-point win over South African side Sharks...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Southampton-Newcastle in cup semis; AC Milan-Lazio

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Southampton and Newcastle meet in the first leg of the League Cup semifinals, with both teams looking to stay on course to end long trophy droughts. While Southampton’s one and only piece of major silverware is the FA Cup in 1976, Newcastle has to go back even longer for a big domestic trophy. That was the FA Cup in 1955. Not even 18 months into its new Saudi-owned era, Newcastle has rapidly become a force in English soccer under manager Eddie Howe. The northeast team is third in the Premier League, too. Southampton surprisingly reached the semifinals by ousting Manchester City and and was on a three-match winning run until losing to Aston Villa in the league on Saturday. The first leg is at Southampton’s St. Mary’s stadium and the return match is next week. Nottingham Forest and Manchester United are the other teams in the semifinals. Also Tuesday, there’s a third-round replay in the FA Cup between third-tier Accrington Stanley and fifth-tier Boreham Wood. The winner will play Leeds next.
BBC

European rugby: Welsh teams learn European knockout opponents

Wales' rugby regions have learned their European knockout opponents after the pool stage ended on Sunday. Ospreys will go to Saracens after following up a Champions Cup double against Montpellier by winning at Leicester Tigers on Friday. A trip to Glasgow awaits Dragons while Scarlets welcome Brive and Cardiff will...
BBC

Leon Brown: Dragons prop's return after injury gives Wales boost

Wales prop Leon Brown made a successful comeback after nine months out injured in the Dragons' 30-25 defeat against Lions in the European Challenge Cup. Brown, 26, made an impressive 35-minute cameo appearance as Dragons scored 20 points without reply in that time. He was named by Warren Gatland in...
NBC Sports

Southampton vs Newcastle, League Cup semifinal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Southampton host Newcastle in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday, with these two Premier League teams having very different seasons. Nathan Jones and Saints are bottom of the Premier League table but cup competitions have provided them with respite in recent weeks. Their impressive home win against Manchester City to reach the semis shows what they’re capable of and although Premier League safety is their main priority, Saints have been a pretty decent cup team recently with two FA Cup semifinals, one League Cup final and now this League Cup semifinal over the past seven seasons.
FOX Sports

World Cup star Mbappé gets 5 goals for PSG in French Cup win

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored five goals, including a 12-minute hat trick in the first half, as Paris Saint-Germain won 7-0 at amateur team Pays de Cassel in the French Cup on Monday to set up a round-of-16 match at bitter rival Marseille. It was his first...
Yardbarker

Rapids acquire M Connor Ronan from Wolverhampton Wanderers

The Colorado Rapids signed midfielder Connor Ronan from the Premier League's Wolverhampton Wanderers. The four-year deal announced Monday for the 24-year-old Irishman includes a club option for 2027. "Connor is a highly technical and versatile midfielder who can play in both deep-lying and box-to-box midfield roles," Rapids general manager Padraig...

Comments / 0

Community Policy