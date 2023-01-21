Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Premier 15s: Gloucester-Hartpury beat Harlequins to stay top; Exeter defeat Bristol
Gloucester-Hartpury maintained their 100% winning record in the Premier 15s with a 33-22 victory over Harlequins. The visitors' success at The Stoop was their eighth consecutive win, seven of them coming with a bonus point. After trailing 26-12 at half-time, Quins got to within nine points but Sam Monaghan's try...
BBC
Six Nations: Ritchie expects England to have 'a bit of edge' in opener against Scotland
Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with live text commentary and BBC Radio Scotland commentary on every match. Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie expects England to show extra bite in their Six Nations match at Twickenham after losing the last two Calcutta Cup games. The old rivals meet...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs 40-3 Castres - hosts secure home tie in last 16
Heineken Champions Cup Pool A: Exeter Chiefs v Castres. Tries: Slade, Penalty try (2), S Simmonds, Nowell, Tshiunza; Cons: Slade (2), J Simmonds. Exeter Chiefs overcame a slow start to beat French side Castres and ensure they will play at home in the last 16 of the Heineken Champions Cup.
BBC
Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
Sporting News
England squad for 2023 Six Nations: Five debutants included as new coach Steve Borthwick names first group
The 2023 Six Nations is shaping up to be a tournament which could set the tone for Europe's top rugby sides throughout the coming year - a year which will end with the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. England were beaten finalists at the last Rugby World Cup in...
BBC
Freddie Burns: Leicester Tigers fly-half to join Super Rugby side Highlanders
Freddie Burns, Leicester's match-winner in last season's Premiership final, will leave the club in February to join New Zealand-based Highlanders. Burns kicked a dramatic last-minute drop-goal in Leicester's 15-12 win over Saracens at Twickenham in June. Leicester said they had agreed for the former England international, 32, to be released...
BBC
England Six Nations squad: Courtney Lawes and George McGuigan out of training camp
Key forward Courtney Lawes has pulled out of England's training squad after picking up a calf injury playing for Northampton on Saturday. Steve Borthwick's squad have gathered at Pennyhill Park for a training camp before their Six Nations opener with Scotland at Twickenham on 4 February. Gloucester hooker George McGuigan...
Soccer-Drone halts play at Southampton v Villa
SOUTHAMPTON, England, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Southampton's home Premier League game against Aston Villa was suspended shortly before halftime on Saturday after a drone was spotted flying over St Mary's Stadium.
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster to face Leinster in last-16 tie
Ulster's reward for their 22-11 victory over Sale will be a contest with Leinster in the last 16 of the Heineken European Champions Cup. The all-Irish tie was confirmed by Montpellier's 21-21 draw with London Irish which left Ulster as the eighth and final qualifier in Pool B. Ulster coach...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Harlequins 39-29 Sharks - hosts through to last 16
Heineken Champions Cup Pool A: Harlequins v Sharks. Tries: Care, Dombrandt, Murley, Lewies, David; Pens: Smith 2; Cons: Smith 4. Tries: Am, Hendrikse, Etzebeth, Fassi; Pen: Bosch; Cons: Bosch 3. Harlequins secured a last-16 place in the Heineken Champions Cup with an entertaining bonus-point win over South African side Sharks...
MATCHDAY: Southampton-Newcastle in cup semis; AC Milan-Lazio
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Southampton and Newcastle meet in the first leg of the League Cup semifinals, with both teams looking to stay on course to end long trophy droughts. While Southampton’s one and only piece of major silverware is the FA Cup in 1976, Newcastle has to go back even longer for a big domestic trophy. That was the FA Cup in 1955. Not even 18 months into its new Saudi-owned era, Newcastle has rapidly become a force in English soccer under manager Eddie Howe. The northeast team is third in the Premier League, too. Southampton surprisingly reached the semifinals by ousting Manchester City and and was on a three-match winning run until losing to Aston Villa in the league on Saturday. The first leg is at Southampton’s St. Mary’s stadium and the return match is next week. Nottingham Forest and Manchester United are the other teams in the semifinals. Also Tuesday, there’s a third-round replay in the FA Cup between third-tier Accrington Stanley and fifth-tier Boreham Wood. The winner will play Leeds next.
BBC
European rugby: Welsh teams learn European knockout opponents
Wales' rugby regions have learned their European knockout opponents after the pool stage ended on Sunday. Ospreys will go to Saracens after following up a Champions Cup double against Montpellier by winning at Leicester Tigers on Friday. A trip to Glasgow awaits Dragons while Scarlets welcome Brive and Cardiff will...
BBC
Leon Brown: Dragons prop's return after injury gives Wales boost
Wales prop Leon Brown made a successful comeback after nine months out injured in the Dragons' 30-25 defeat against Lions in the European Challenge Cup. Brown, 26, made an impressive 35-minute cameo appearance as Dragons scored 20 points without reply in that time. He was named by Warren Gatland in...
BBC
Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Julen Lopetegui rues poor first-half performance
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui rues a poor first half performance against Manchester City in which they conceded a goal just before half-time and before going on to lose 3-0. MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers. Watch highlights of Sunday's games at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer &...
NBC Sports
Southampton vs Newcastle, League Cup semifinal: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Southampton host Newcastle in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday, with these two Premier League teams having very different seasons. Nathan Jones and Saints are bottom of the Premier League table but cup competitions have provided them with respite in recent weeks. Their impressive home win against Manchester City to reach the semis shows what they’re capable of and although Premier League safety is their main priority, Saints have been a pretty decent cup team recently with two FA Cup semifinals, one League Cup final and now this League Cup semifinal over the past seven seasons.
Australia seek improvement despite opening Quad series win over England
Australia opened the defence of their Quad Series title with a “messy” comeback victory over old rivals England – and a warning from their captain in South Africa that they have got huge room for improvement. The Diamonds hit back after a dismal start, rallying to win...
BBC
All-Ireland Club Final: Derry club Glen contact GAA over Kilmacud having extra men on pitch
Glen have contacted the GAA over an apparent rules breach which saw winners Kilmacud finishing the All-Ireland Club Football Final with extra men on the pitch. Video shows 16 Kilmacud players were defending their goal as Glen tried to rescue the game in the dying seconds with a goal that would have seen them win by a point.
FOX Sports
World Cup star Mbappé gets 5 goals for PSG in French Cup win
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored five goals, including a 12-minute hat trick in the first half, as Paris Saint-Germain won 7-0 at amateur team Pays de Cassel in the French Cup on Monday to set up a round-of-16 match at bitter rival Marseille. It was his first...
Yardbarker
Rapids acquire M Connor Ronan from Wolverhampton Wanderers
The Colorado Rapids signed midfielder Connor Ronan from the Premier League's Wolverhampton Wanderers. The four-year deal announced Monday for the 24-year-old Irishman includes a club option for 2027. "Connor is a highly technical and versatile midfielder who can play in both deep-lying and box-to-box midfield roles," Rapids general manager Padraig...
Steph Wood rediscovers sparkle as Diamonds beat New Zealand in Quad Series
Steph Wood shone for the Diamonds with an inspired shooting display that helped Australia down world champions New Zealand and power into the final of netball’s Quad Series in Cape Town. Wood had been frustrated by what she felt was a sub-par display by her standards in the opening...
Comments / 0