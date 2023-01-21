ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eustis, FL

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocala-news.com

Ocala man flees from deputy after failing field sobriety test

A 40-year-old Ocala man is facing several charges, including driving under the influence, after he failed a field sobriety test and fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy. On Saturday, January 21, shortly before 12:55 p.m., an MCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on a sedan in the...
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man with gun in pocket arrested on marijuana charge

A Leesburg man with a gun in his pocket was arrested on a marijuana charge. A Fruitland Park officer was on traffic patrol Thursday evening when he saw a Chevy Impala traveling north on U.S. Hwy. 27. As he followed the Chevy, the officer could see that the car’s tag light was not working. The officer initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27 and Register Road.
LEESBURG, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Four arrested, charged in connection with undercover narcotics investigation.

An undercover investigation resulted in the arrest of five people after a search warrant was served on a house in Palm Coast. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office's SWAT and Special Investigations Unit served a narcotics-related search warrant to a house on Rivera Lane on Jan. 19. During the search, detectives seized around 40 grams of synthetic cathinones — more commonly known as molly — and various drug paraphernalia from the residence during the search, according to a press release from FCSO.
PALM COAST, FL
ocala-news.com

Dunnellon police looking for retail theft suspect

Dunnellon police are seeking any information from the public that could help identify the suspect in a retail theft case. In a social media post on Monday, the Dunnellon Police Department stated that the suspect (pictured below) was recently involved in a theft that occurred inside a local retail store.
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness man faces drug and brandishing deadly weapon charges

What began as a retail petit theft at the Inverness Walmart escalated and ended with the arrest of an Inverness man now facing drug charges and a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to the Jan. 17 arrest report for Kinchen Taylor Black,...
INVERNESS, FL
villages-news.com

Villager who drank beer at country club will lose driver’s license

A Villager who drank beer at a country club will lose his driver’s license. Terry Lee Bosher, 70, of the Village of Duval, entered a plea of no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He was placed on probation for one year, ordered to perform 50 hours of community service and will lose his driver’s license for six months.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager’s son on knee scooter allegedly inflicts injury on father’s shin

A Villager’s son on a knee scooter allegedly inflicted an injury on his father’s shin. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 10:40 a.m. Sunday to a home in the Pensacola Villas in the Village of Dunedin after 44-year-old Seth Benjamin Przygoda allegedly pushed past his father on a knee scooter, causing a laceration to his father’s shin. The two men had been in an argument with the elder man trying to persuade his son to leave the house.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

12 arrested on drug charges at Volusia County home, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Twelve people face a number of drug charges after being arrested at a home in Volusia County on Friday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Twitter post by the sheriff’s office, the East Volusia narcotics task force and crime suppression...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg teen facing aggravated manslaughter charge in death of 15-year-old

A Leesburg teen is facing an aggravated manslaughter charge in the death of a 15-year-old from Bushnell. Trevon Donte Battle, 16, is also facing charges of improper disposal of human remains/biological material, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 years of age and failure to report a death to the Medical Examiner.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Golf cart driver flees scene after forcing Villager to flip her tricycle

A golf cart driver took off after forcing a Villager to flip her low-rider trike on the multi-modal path. Ann Marie Milot, 72, who lives in the Village of Dunedin, was riding her tricycle with her husband, Bob, Wednesday afternoon north bound on the path on the east side of Morse Boulevard. Ann Marie was ahead of her 81-year-old husband as they approached the hairpin turn where Morse Boulevard meets Deskin Lane near the Village of Osceola Hills. Two carts were behind them. One cart passed Bob and then Ann Marie just as three carts moving southbound entered the blind turn. The second northbound cart turned directly in front of her and slammed on his brakes to avoid hitting the carts. Ann was forced to the side and slammed on her trike’s brakes to avoid colliding with the other cart. Her 57-pound trike flipped over on top of her, pinning her underneath.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy