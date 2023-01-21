Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Superintendent speaks on gun brought to Harrison Central High School
Harrison Central High School returned to school today following the gun incident last week that put a 17-year-old in handcuffs. Prior to this incident, the school has seen a student arrested for bringing a loaded handgun to school in August 2022 and another in 2015. News 25 spoke with Harrison...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Harrison County student charged after having a gun in locked glove compartment on campus
A 17-year-old has been arrested in Harrison County on charges of having a handgun on school grounds. According to a release from Sheriff Troy Peterson, the charge is a misdemeanor. Peterson said Harrison County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers received information a that student had a gun in his vehicle...
Woman wanted in two states leads officer on 3 county chase in Mississippi after reported armed robbery
A woman wanted in Alabama and Georgia led officers on a three-county pursuit in Mississippi after she reportedly robbed a dollar store at gunpoint. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Celeste Sellers has been arrested and charged with armed robbery, providing false information to a police officer, felony fleeing and reckless driving.
WDAM-TV
Florida man arrested after brief manhunt off Elks Lake Rd. in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Florida man was arrested in Forrest County after a brief manhunt through the woods Tuesday afternoon. According to Maj. Jamie Humphrey with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, FCSO initiated a traffic stop on Amos Gaston, 37, of St. Petersburg, Fla., around 1 p.m. on Highway 98. Gaston, who was driving a Dodge Charger, reportedly fled the traffic stop and was pursued.
WLOX
4-day-old, 6-year-old dead after fire at Gulfport apartments, 6 others in hospital
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two young children died in a fire early Wednesday morning, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms; six other people are also in the hospital, some listed in critical condition. Those children were 4 days old and 6 years old. The fire broke out at William Bell...
WLOX
Father upset with elementary school over handling of missing son
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin father is speaking out against the Jackson County School District after his son went missing from school. Tyrone Johnson’s son is five years old and has non-verbal autism. He attends St. Martin North Elementary School. According to Johnson, on Jan. 6,...
wxxv25.com
Wanted in connection with armed robbery in Jackson County
Investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department are asking for assistance in locating Alonzo Ira Hayes Jr., 22 years of age. Hayes is wanted in connection with an armed robbery occurring in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the Latimer community of Jackson County. Hayes...
WDAM-TV
Warrant issued for man involved in domestic incident in New Augusta
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A warrant has been issued by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office for a man involved in a domestic violence investigation. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and members of the New Augusta Police Department responded to the Rainer Villa Apartments in New Augusta on Jan. 10, in reference to a domestic incident.
WDAM-TV
New candidate throws name into the mix for Perry Co. sheriff
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Could there be a new sheriff in town?. Jacob Garner, who currently works with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, has announced his intentions to run for Perry County sheriff. “It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to become the sheriff of Perry County,” said...
State investigating after horses shot, killed in George, Greene counties
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
wxxv25.com
Two die in overnight fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport
Two children are dead as a result of an overnight fire at William Bell Apartments in Gulfport. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed the deaths. He identified the children as 6-year-old Vashun Viverette, who died at Memorial Hospital at Gulfport. The cause of death was smoke inhalation. The other child was 4-day-old Kakashi Aubrey, who also died of smoke inhalation. He was taken to Singing River Gulfport and died about 5:30 a.m.
WLBT
Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Uber driver shot while on the job in Gulfport Friday night is recovering, but says she’ll never drive for a rideshare service again. Tuesday, Linda Buford came out of her second surgery and posted to Facebook about her ordeal. She said she was blessed by where the bullet went in at the back of her head, and where it came out through her cheek.
Mississippi Press
Vancleave man gets 30 years on stalking, kidnapping, other charges
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A Vancleave man received the maximum sentence for multiple charges stemming from a September 2020 attempting kidnapping and domestic violence incident involving his ex-wife. Darrell Ray Morris, 43, was convicted of attempting kidnapping, domestic violence (4th offense), aggravated stalking and possession of a weapon by a convicted...
WLOX
Harrison County supervisors approve 4-year road plan
Tyrone Johnson's son is five years old and has non-verbal autism. He attends...
Mississippi man sentenced for attempting to kidnap ex-wife, stand-off with deputies
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Vancleave man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after trying to kidnap his ex-wife and initiating a standoff with deputies in Sept. 2020. Darrell Morris, 43, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 20 after being convicted of aggravated stalking, possession of weapon by convicted felon, attempted kidnapping and domestic violence 4th […]
WLOX
LIVE: Preparations underway in Hancock County
The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. National underage drinking campaign launches in Pascagoula, first time on MS Coast.
wxxv25.com
Vancleave man convicted on domestic violence charges
A Vancleave man was convicted of multiple domestic violence offenses after trying to kidnap his ex-wife. Jackson County District Attorney Angel Myers McInrath said 43-year-old Darrell Ray Morris was convicted Friday of aggravated stalking, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, attempted kidnapping and domestic violence 4th offense. He...
WDAM-TV
FCSO 'Off Duty Management' Initiative
A native of Perry County, Nobles said he spent the first decade of his career with the Perry County Sheriff's Office.
WDAM-TV
Young eagle released back into wild after spending several months recovering
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Seeing an eagle being released back into its natural habitat is a sight that would make any animal lover speechless. Sunday, a young eagle in Vancleave named Pikachu was released back into her habitat after being severely injured and treated for several weeks. “We knew she...
WDAM-TV
FCSO implements new way for businesses to get extra security
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office recently implemented a new way for businesses and private entities to request an off-duty deputy for extra security. This new route is a part of the ‘Off-Duty Management’ Initiative. It allows a vendor or person making the request to...
