BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Uber driver shot while on the job in Gulfport Friday night is recovering, but says she’ll never drive for a rideshare service again. Tuesday, Linda Buford came out of her second surgery and posted to Facebook about her ordeal. She said she was blessed by where the bullet went in at the back of her head, and where it came out through her cheek.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 23 HOURS AGO