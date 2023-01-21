Read full article on original website
Related
You need to make this much to be considered ‘middle class’ across US
What qualifies as "middle class" anyway?
Americans are still moving to Florida. They might regret it.
Florida was the fastest-growing state in 2022. But some newcomers might not stay in the Sunshine State for long.
Study claims wealthy blue state is America's most affordable, beating states thousands are moving to
WalletHub released their 2023 analysis: "2023's Best & Worst States to Raise a Family" and determined that affluent blue states were the most affordable for families
Opinion: The Dumbing Down of America
“Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the universe.” Albert Einstein. If you want to know what a child is thinking, watch their face.
A USC office removes 'field' from its curriculum, citing possible racist connotations
An office within the University of Southern California's School of Social Work said phrases such as "field work" may have meanings linked to slavery.
KXAN
Lawmaker proposing biggest teacher pay raise in Texas history
State Representative James Talarico is bringing forth a plan to give teachers in Texas the largest pay raise in state history.
Mix 97.9 FM
Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix979fm.com
Comments / 0