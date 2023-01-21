Read full article on original website
Related
Jen Shah Requests to Serve Prison Sentence at the Same Texas Facility Elizabeth Holmes Will Go To
Lawyers for the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star requested she serve at a minimum-security women's prison On Friday, reality star Jen Shah was sentenced to 78 months (6.5 years) in prison for helping orchestrate a years-long telemarketing fraud that targeted people over 55 years old. Though the judge has not yet announced where Shah will do her time, her lawyers requested Shah serve at FPC Bryan, the same facility where disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will report for her 11-year sentence in April. In a sentencing memorandum...
Elizabeth Holmes living in $13,000-per-month estate, showing ‘no remorse’: feds
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is living a life of luxury in a $13,000-per-month estate while appealing her conviction on various fraud charges, the feds said in a court filing. Prosecutors said Holmes, 38, “continues to show no remorse” for her actions at the doomed blood-testing startup after being sentenced to more than 11 years in prison last November. Holmes was convicted of defrauding investors by lying about Theranos’ technology. A federal judge ordered Holmes, who is pregnant with her second child, to begin serving her sentence on April 27. Attorneys for Holmes have argued that she should be allowed to remain...
ABC News
Prosecutors: Convicted CEO Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk and shouldn’t be allowed to stay out of prison while she appeals her 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors, federal prosecutors said in court documents. Holmes had a one-way plane ticket to Mexico booked for Jan. 26, 2022, three...
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
A Woman Who Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Actually Married Was Killed After She Said She’d Expose His Lies, Police Said
Kayla Kelley was reported missing on Jan. 11, and her body was found a week later.
'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial
Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
Whistleblower found dead after revealing top secret information
Phil Schneider was a US government geologist, engineer and probably one of the most controversial figures in the world of ufology and extraterrestrial subjects. Phil decided to shed light and knowledge on top secret information he had, along with some of the most controversial topics in history. He claimed that him coming forward with this information would get him killed... and this case would seem like this very thing happened, or did it?
Fraudster ‘Real Housewives’ Star Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Scamming Elderly
Five months after she pleaded guilty to defrauding elderly people out of millions in an elaborate telemarketing scam, disgraced Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was sentenced Friday to six and a half years behind bars, with an additional five years of supervised release.It’s a dramatic end for Shah, 49, who had asked a New York judge for just a three-year sentence because she claimed she wasn’t the operation’s kingpin. This apparently didn’t matter to Judge Sidney Stein, who admonished Shah for knowingly scamming a vulnerable population for nearly a decade—from 2012 to March 2021—by aiding shady...
Where Is Bernie Madoff Now? The ‘Financial Serial Killer’ Took 150 Years in Jail to ‘Avoid a Mob Hit’
He pleaded guilty to running the largest Ponzi scheme in history, so if you’re keen to watch Netflix’s new true crime series The Monster of Wallstreet, you might be wondering where is Bernie Madoff now after he defrauded investors out of tens of billions of dollars. Born in 1938 and brought up in a modest home in Queens, NY, Madoff elbowed his way into the Manhattan elite circles to become a figure once regarded as a titan of Wall Street. He was the former chairman of the NASDAQ stock exchange as well the chairman of his own company, Bernard L. Madoff...
Florida man and Houston woman plead guilty in $1 million COVID-19 fraud scheme, US attorney says
Officials said the man and woman might face up to 20 years in prison after admitting to asking people to fraudulently apply for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans CARES Act provided.
Man caught with water gun full of poison was on way to kill ex-wife in Texas, feds say
The man planned to go on vacation after spraying his ex with the ricin made at his Florida home, prosecutors said.
A dark web drug trafficker gave the FBI a roadmap to his clients after they found his journal in a trash can. It was labeled 'Please Don't Touch!'
The FBI was investigating a vendor selling oxycodone pills on the darknet under several monikers, including "TrustedTraphouse," court records state.
Serial killer pleads guilty in cold-case murder of 21-year-old Stanford Law librarian in 1973
Serial killer John Getreu on Tuesday pleaded guilty to murdering 21-year-old Stanford Law librarian Leslie Perlov, a 'Stanford Murders' victim, whom he strangled in 1973.
Bravo Housewife Jen Shah Sentenced 6.5 Years For Fraud Scheme & 5 Years Of Supervised Release
Bravo's The Real Housewives of Salt Lake Citycast member Jen Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison for leading a telemarketing scheme since 2012. The search for her arrest was caught on the network's cameras during the franchise's second season to air as the Department of Homeland Security and the New York Police Department (NYPD) came to Salt Lake City to apprehend her.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Man Admits to $1.6M Catfishing Scheme
A Richmond man admitted to running an online romance scam that brought in over $1.6 million by pretending to be a four-star U.S. Army general on Facebook to extort large sums of money from senior women. Fola Alabi, also known as Folayemi Alabi, 52, pleaded guilty on January 11 to...
freightwaves.com
Nikola founder’s sentencing on fraud convictions delayed until June 21
Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton remains free on $100 million bond as his sentencing on three fraud convictions scheduled for Friday was delayed until June 21. Milton asked for a new trial in December, claiming juror misconduct before and after his trial in the U.S. District Court in New York. Federal prosecutors filed a 28-page motion Friday, opposing arguments by Milton’s legal team.
Romance scammers sentenced to three years in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud
Two romance scammers have been sentenced to three years in federal prison for their role in a large-scale wire fraud scheme that preyed on women who were divorced or widowed, officials say.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes bought one-way ticket to Mexico after conviction
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes bought a one-way ticket to Mexico shortly after her conviction for fraud, a court filing revealed.
Mastermind of college admissions scam sentenced to 3½ years in prison
William 'Rick' Singer bribed coaches and rigged exams to slip the children of his star-studded clientele into the country's best universities.
Comments / 0