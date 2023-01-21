ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jen Shah Requests to Serve Prison Sentence at the Same Texas Facility Elizabeth Holmes Will Go To

Lawyers for the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star requested she serve at a minimum-security women's prison On Friday, reality star Jen Shah was sentenced to 78 months (6.5 years) in prison for helping orchestrate a years-long telemarketing fraud that targeted people over 55 years old. Though the judge has not yet announced where Shah will do her time, her lawyers requested Shah serve at FPC Bryan, the same facility where disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will report for her 11-year sentence in April. In a sentencing memorandum...
BRYAN, TX
New York Post

Elizabeth Holmes living in $13,000-per-month estate, showing ‘no remorse’: feds

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is living a life of luxury in a $13,000-per-month estate while appealing her conviction on various fraud charges, the feds said in a court filing. Prosecutors said Holmes, 38, “continues to show no remorse” for her actions at the doomed blood-testing startup after being sentenced to more than 11 years in prison last November. Holmes was convicted of defrauding investors by lying about Theranos’ technology. A federal judge ordered Holmes, who is pregnant with her second child, to begin serving her sentence on April 27. Attorneys for Holmes have argued that she should be allowed to remain...
ABC News

Prosecutors: Convicted CEO Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk and shouldn’t be allowed to stay out of prison while she appeals her 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors, federal prosecutors said in court documents. Holmes had a one-way plane ticket to Mexico booked for Jan. 26, 2022, three...
SAN JOSE, CA
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
RadarOnline

'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial

Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
IDAHO STATE
Rooted Expeditions

Whistleblower found dead after revealing top secret information

Phil Schneider was a US government geologist, engineer and probably one of the most controversial figures in the world of ufology and extraterrestrial subjects. Phil decided to shed light and knowledge on top secret information he had, along with some of the most controversial topics in history. He claimed that him coming forward with this information would get him killed... and this case would seem like this very thing happened, or did it?
TheDailyBeast

Fraudster ‘Real Housewives’ Star Sentenced to 6.5 Years for Scamming Elderly

Five months after she pleaded guilty to defrauding elderly people out of millions in an elaborate telemarketing scam, disgraced Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was sentenced Friday to six and a half years behind bars, with an additional five years of supervised release.It’s a dramatic end for Shah, 49, who had asked a New York judge for just a three-year sentence because she claimed she wasn’t the operation’s kingpin. This apparently didn’t matter to Judge Sidney Stein, who admonished Shah for knowingly scamming a vulnerable population for nearly a decade—from 2012 to March 2021—by aiding shady...
StyleCaster

Where Is Bernie Madoff Now? The ‘Financial Serial Killer’ Took 150 Years in Jail to ‘Avoid a Mob Hit’

He pleaded guilty to running the largest Ponzi scheme in history, so if you’re keen to watch Netflix’s new true crime series The Monster of Wallstreet, you might be wondering where is Bernie Madoff now after he defrauded investors out of tens of billions of dollars. Born in 1938 and brought up in a modest home in Queens, NY, Madoff elbowed his way into the Manhattan elite circles to become a figure once regarded as a titan of Wall Street. He was the former chairman of the NASDAQ stock exchange as well the chairman of his own company, Bernard L. Madoff...
Narcity USA

Bravo Housewife Jen Shah Sentenced 6.5 Years For Fraud Scheme & 5 Years Of Supervised Release

Bravo's The Real Housewives of Salt Lake Citycast member Jen Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison for leading a telemarketing scheme since 2012. The search for her arrest was caught on the network's cameras during the franchise's second season to air as the Department of Homeland Security and the New York Police Department (NYPD) came to Salt Lake City to apprehend her.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
dallasexpress.com

Texas Man Admits to $1.6M Catfishing Scheme

A Richmond man admitted to running an online romance scam that brought in over $1.6 million by pretending to be a four-star U.S. Army general on Facebook to extort large sums of money from senior women. Fola Alabi, also known as Folayemi Alabi, 52, pleaded guilty on January 11 to...
RICHMOND, TX
freightwaves.com

Nikola founder’s sentencing on fraud convictions delayed until June 21

Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton remains free on $100 million bond as his sentencing on three fraud convictions scheduled for Friday was delayed until June 21. Milton asked for a new trial in December, claiming juror misconduct before and after his trial in the U.S. District Court in New York. Federal prosecutors filed a 28-page motion Friday, opposing arguments by Milton’s legal team.

