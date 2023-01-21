ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

TSA confiscated more than 6,500 guns from passengers last year

The Transportation Security Administration seized more than 6,500 guns from airplane passengers in 2022, a new record for the agency. TSA agents confiscated 6,542 guns — 88% of which were loaded — in 2022, a 10% increase from the previous high of 5,972 firearms in 2021. By comparison, there were 1,123 confiscated guns in 2010.
COLORADO STATE
Jalopnik

TSA Says No to Snakes on a Plane After Florida Woman Tries to Bring Boa on Board

Emotional support animals have been somewhat controversial as of late, especially when it comes to defining what that support animal is. Typically we think the cuddly route, like a fluffy little dog, a mini horse or maybe even a penguin. But what about a giant snake? What is the limit for an emotional support animal? Well, the TSA deemed large snakes as one of those limits, as one Florida woman tried to get past security with her four-foot “support” boa constrictor in her carry-on bag.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Sha’Carri Richardson says she was removed from an American Airlines plane after arguing with a flight attendant

U.S. track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson claims she was removed from an American Airlines plane after she had an argument with a flight attendant. In a series of posts and stories on her official Instagram, the 22-year-old says that a male flight attendant asked her to get off a phone call, which she did before telling him that she didn't like his tone.
TheDailyBeast

Man Busted After Allegedly Entering Jet, Stealing Airport Vehicles

A man was arrested after jumping over an airport’s razor wire fence and getting inside a parked airliner, according to a report. The major security breach occurred at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Jan. 6, according to WXIA-TV. After getting into the airport’s perimeter, the suspect managed to drive around in two Delta Airline F150 trucks and climb the stairs and go inside of a Southwest jet, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. The alleged trespasser was said to have come face to face with an employee inside the jet’s cockpit before exiting the aircraft and ultimately being arrested. In a statement to Fox 5, Hartsfield-Jackson said airport employees had “followed protocol” during the incident. “[They] challenged the suspect to present his authorized credential, reported him to 911, maintained a safe distance while keeping him in sight and provided information to Atlanta Police officers responding to the incident,” the statement added.Read it at Fox 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA, GA
New York Post

Anti-tank weapon seized from passenger’s baggage at Texas airport

A bazooka-like weapon powerful enough to take down a military tank was seized from a passenger’s checked baggage in Texas because the traveler had failed to declare the weapon to authorities, the Transportation Security Administration said. The 84 mm caliber anti-tank rifle was discovered Monday by TSA screeners checking bags at San Antonio International Airport, the agency tweeted. The firearm is similar to an M3 Carl Gustaf and can be legally owned in the Lone Star State, although it requires an extensive background check. The TSA does allow guns on planes, but only if they are in checked bags. Any traveler with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Two planes almost crashing at JFK airport sparks FAA investigation

The US Federal Aviation Administration is launching an investigation into a near-miss between two planes at in New York. A Delta aircraft was getting ready to take off from JFK Airport when an air traffic controller noticed an American Airlines plane crossing its path. While the plane preparing for departure came to a halt, avoiding a crash, the FAA will carry out a probe into what happened on Friday, 13 January. In a statement, Delta Airlines apologised to their customers and said they would work with the investigators. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment passengers forced to walk back to gate after boarding due to FAA outageUS FAA lifts grounding order on flights after computer outageWatch: All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
NEW YORK STATE
NBC2 Fort Myers

Southwest Airline passengers still days away from flight relief

(CNN) — For passengers who are booked with Southwest Airlines this week, the much-needed conclusion to the carrier’s troubles is still several agonizing days away. As the beleaguered airline continues to sort out stranded passengers, uncollected baggage and out-of-position airplanes, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has taken the airline to task.
KANSAS STATE
The Hill

These US airports had the most guns confiscated from passengers

Last year broke another record for the most firearms confiscated by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), with 6,542 guns found in carry-on bags at airports throughout the country.  The TSA said in a release on Tuesday that it found the record number of guns at 262 different airports, continuing a trend of each year surpassing…
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy